Wisconsin State

CBS Sports

How to watch Nebraska vs. Wisconsin: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game

The Wisconsin Badgers are 5-0-1 against the Nebraska Cornhuskers since October of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. The Badgers and Nebraska will face off in a Big Ten battle at noon ET at Tom Osborne Field at Memorial Stadium. Neither Wisconsin nor Nebraska could muster much offensive firepower in their last games, so look to the defense to decide this one.
LINCOLN, NE
AllHuskers

Nebraska Volleyball Sweeps Iowa Again

One of the few constants in all of sports is that Nebraska volleyball does not lose to Iowa. The No. 6 Huskers swept the Hawkeyes for the second time in a week. The 25-14, 17, 14 victory pushed the all-time record to 37-0 in favor of NU in the series.
LINCOLN, NE
NESN

How Injury To Heisman Hopeful Shuffled College Football Odds

The Tennessee Volunteers’ magical run appears to be coming to an end, as star quarterback and Heisman hopeful Hendon Hooker suffered a season-ending ACL injury Saturday that shook up the College Football betting world. Hooker suffered the injury on a rush early in the fourth quarter of Tennessee’s upset...
KNOXVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Hear from the Hawks: Iowa Hawkeyes’ players react to Minnesota win, maintaining Floyd

Maybe the game itself won’t win “best in show” from the average college football fan. For the most part, Iowa fans don’t and shouldn’t care about any of that. The Hawkeyes topped Minnesota 13-10 and now improbably sit on the doorstep of a return trip to the Big Ten Championship game. There’s plenty of takeaways and grades to celebrate. Several Hawkeyes see their stock rising and we learned a little bit more about this team coming out of Saturday. After Iowa won its eighth straight over Minnesota, Iowa’s standout players met with the media to recap the win for the Floyd. Spencer Petras...
IOWA CITY, IA
247Sports

Bielema to coach Illini at Michigan after mother's passing

Illinois football coach Bret Bielema will coach the Illini at No. 3 Michigan, just two days after his mother, Marilyn, passed away. Bielema traveled with the Illini (7-3, 4-3 Big Ten) and will be on the sideline for the 11 a.m. kickoff against the Wolverines (10-0, 7-0 Big Ten) at Michigan Stadium, an Illinois football spokesman told Illini Inquirer.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

‘That’s November football’: Kirk Ferentz recaps the Iowa Hawkeyes’ win over Minnesota

Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.

