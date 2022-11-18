ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edinburg, TX

KRGV

PVAS asks community to help with kerosene to fuel heaters

With the cold weather sticking around, local animal shelters need help from the community. The Palm Valley Animal Society needs kerosene to fuel heaters to keep pets warm outside. Nearly 500 dogs are being housed in outdoor kennels. Staff members told Channel 5 News that they can't find kerosene locally...
PALM VALLEY, TX
ValleyCentral

Low temperatures and high winds causing pelicans to be at risk

PORT ISABEL, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The weather is affecting more than just the beaches and roads. Pelicans along Highway 48 between Brownsville and Port Isabel are at risk of being killed.  Justin LeClair, a biologist, said as pelicans fly toward the Bahia Grande to roost for the night, the strong winds over the highway’s barrier force […]
PORT ISABEL, TX
ValleyCentral

Cameron County closes some beach access due to weather conditions

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Due to weather conditions, Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino Jr. has ordered to temporarily close beach access, according to a news release. As stated in the release, effective immediately, Trevino has closed some county beaches until further notice. According to the release, beaches in South Padre Island such as, Isla […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
KLST/KSAN

Doorbell cameras changing how some crimes get solved in RGV

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Ring doorbell cameras have proven to be a great asset to criminal investigations across the Rio Grande Valley. In recent weeks, detectives in Starr, Cameron and Hidalgo Counties have been aided by the doorbell footage in criminal and civil cases. Most recently, authorities in Starr County posted screen shots from a […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Local Esto’k Gna tribe decries gentrification of Rio Grande Valley

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — November is National Native American Heritage Month, ValleyCentral spoke to a local tribal leader who continues to fight for land he says belonged to his people. “We’ve been here since time immemorial. Since first contact with the Spanish when they first forted the...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

HPD: Injured man found on the sidewalk, possible hit and run

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An injured man was found on the sidewalk from a possible hit and run, police said. According to Harlingen Police Department, at approximately 6:55 a.m. Sunday morning, near J St. and Northbound frontage, police were notified of a man lying on the sidewalk. “The male appears to have been struck by […]
HARLINGEN, TX
KRGV

Mission police surprise drivers with turkeys during traffic stops

When drivers see the blue and red lights in your rearview mirror, chances are they’re worried they’ll receive a ticket. Instead of a ticket, however, officers with the Mission Police Department handed out frozen turkeys Friday to drivers they stopped for traffic violations. The turkey and trimmings were...
MISSION, TX
KRGV

Heavy law enforcement presence seen at Mission neighborhood

A heavy law enforcement presence was spotted at a Mission neighborhood Friday morning. Channel 5 News cameras were rolling as authorities swarmed a home on the 1000 block of Travis Street. They cleared the scene just before noon. When reached for comment, a spokesperson for Homeland Security Investigations provided the...
MISSION, TX
progresstimes.net

Agua SUD holds swearing-in ceremony for new utility board members

The Agua Special Utility District held a swearing-in ceremony for three new board members on Wednesday. Jose Luis Ochoa Jr., 33, of Peñitas; Ana Maria Perez, 49, of Palmview; and Adriana Flores-Villarreal, 59, of Sullivan City — who all work for the La Joya Independent School District — took the oath of office Wednesday afternoon. They were joined by Rick Perez, 58, of La Joya, a banker who returned to the board for a second term.
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
KRGV

Food Bank RGV holding several Saturday turkey giveaways

Over 1,000 turkeys will be distributed Saturday, Nov. 19 through the Food Bank RGV. The organization announced three separate turkey giveaways happening throughout Hidalgo County. City of Pharr. WHEN: Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022 from 8 a.m. until supplies last. WHERE: Clark-Knapp Honda, located at 900 N. Sugar Road in Pharr.
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
progresstimes.net

Sullivan City councilman removed from office after missing three meetings

Sullivan City Councilman Julian Peña was removed from office Monday after he failed to attend City Council meetings in September, October and November. Any member of the City Council who fails to attend three consecutive, regular meetings “shall forfeit” his office, according to the city charter, unless the City Council excuses the absences.
SULLIVAN CITY, TX

