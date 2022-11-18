Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KRGV
Homeowner assistance reopens to Valley homeowners affected by floods
Homeowners in the Valley can apply again for assistance from the Texas General Land Office. The funding is for those in Cameron, Hidalgo and Willacy counties who were impacted by flood damage in 2018 and 2019. Funding from the grant covers repairs and improvements on damages homes, temporary relocation assistance...
KRGV
PVAS asks community to help with kerosene to fuel heaters
With the cold weather sticking around, local animal shelters need help from the community. The Palm Valley Animal Society needs kerosene to fuel heaters to keep pets warm outside. Nearly 500 dogs are being housed in outdoor kennels. Staff members told Channel 5 News that they can't find kerosene locally...
Low temperatures and high winds causing pelicans to be at risk
PORT ISABEL, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The weather is affecting more than just the beaches and roads. Pelicans along Highway 48 between Brownsville and Port Isabel are at risk of being killed. Justin LeClair, a biologist, said as pelicans fly toward the Bahia Grande to roost for the night, the strong winds over the highway’s barrier force […]
RGV officials urge caution as wet streets, fast drivers lead to uptick in crashes
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Rio Grande Valley motorists on Friday might have seen a car flipped over on the roadside in Harlingen — or perhaps any number of other accidents as drivers navigated wet streets. Authorities are urging drivers to remain cautious after seeing an uptick in vehicle accidents caused by wet weather conditions over […]
Cameron County closes some beach access due to weather conditions
CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Due to weather conditions, Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino Jr. has ordered to temporarily close beach access, according to a news release. As stated in the release, effective immediately, Trevino has closed some county beaches until further notice. According to the release, beaches in South Padre Island such as, Isla […]
KRGV
Hidalgo County helps find nine children forever homes, Laredo family shares experience
Six Valley families are a little more whole, nine children were adopted Monday with only a few days left for Thanksgiving Day. Carmen Mendoza and her husband are going back to Laredo with an extra family member. The couple struggled to have children of their own, so they fostered a one-month-old baby named Eliana.
Three seizures net over $14M worth of narcotics at RGV border ports
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — More than $14 million worth of narcotics were seized over a two-day span at two ports of entry last week in the Rio Grande Valley. Office of Field Operations assigned to the Pharr and Anzalduas ports of entry seized $14.4 million worth of methamphetamine and cocaine on Nov. 16 and 17. […]
$1M might last longest in this Texas city, 2022 retirement report suggests
A $1 million nest egg won't last you forever in retirement, but how long should it cover expenses in the Rio Grande Valley?
Doorbell cameras changing how some crimes get solved in RGV
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Ring doorbell cameras have proven to be a great asset to criminal investigations across the Rio Grande Valley. In recent weeks, detectives in Starr, Cameron and Hidalgo Counties have been aided by the doorbell footage in criminal and civil cases. Most recently, authorities in Starr County posted screen shots from a […]
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
Local Esto’k Gna tribe decries gentrification of Rio Grande Valley
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — November is National Native American Heritage Month, ValleyCentral spoke to a local tribal leader who continues to fight for land he says belonged to his people. “We’ve been here since time immemorial. Since first contact with the Spanish when they first forted the...
HPD: Injured man found on the sidewalk, possible hit and run
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An injured man was found on the sidewalk from a possible hit and run, police said. According to Harlingen Police Department, at approximately 6:55 a.m. Sunday morning, near J St. and Northbound frontage, police were notified of a man lying on the sidewalk. “The male appears to have been struck by […]
cw39.com
Man carrying pizza box assaults homeowner in Rio Grande City, authorities say
RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Starr County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two suspects after a man holding a pizza box and handgun forced his way into a person’s home. The sheriff’s office said the incident occurred Thursday at about 9:38 p.m. at a residence...
KRGV
Brownsville LGBTQ Plus task force reacts to Colorado's mass shooting
The Brownsville LGBTQ plus task force says they are saddened about the shooting in Colorado, but they feel support for them in the Valley is strong. Since the creation of the task force in 2019, only 10 incident reports have been filed with them. It's a low number, but the...
Brownsville LGBTQ+ community to host vigil for Colorado shooting victims
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville City Commissioner Roy De los Santos will partner with LGBTQ+ organizations in the Rio Grande Valley to host a candlelight vigil for the lives lost in the mass shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs, Co. “Our hearts and prayers go out to the Colorado Springs families impacted by this […]
KRGV
Mission police surprise drivers with turkeys during traffic stops
When drivers see the blue and red lights in your rearview mirror, chances are they’re worried they’ll receive a ticket. Instead of a ticket, however, officers with the Mission Police Department handed out frozen turkeys Friday to drivers they stopped for traffic violations. The turkey and trimmings were...
KRGV
Heavy law enforcement presence seen at Mission neighborhood
A heavy law enforcement presence was spotted at a Mission neighborhood Friday morning. Channel 5 News cameras were rolling as authorities swarmed a home on the 1000 block of Travis Street. They cleared the scene just before noon. When reached for comment, a spokesperson for Homeland Security Investigations provided the...
progresstimes.net
Agua SUD holds swearing-in ceremony for new utility board members
The Agua Special Utility District held a swearing-in ceremony for three new board members on Wednesday. Jose Luis Ochoa Jr., 33, of Peñitas; Ana Maria Perez, 49, of Palmview; and Adriana Flores-Villarreal, 59, of Sullivan City — who all work for the La Joya Independent School District — took the oath of office Wednesday afternoon. They were joined by Rick Perez, 58, of La Joya, a banker who returned to the board for a second term.
KRGV
Food Bank RGV holding several Saturday turkey giveaways
Over 1,000 turkeys will be distributed Saturday, Nov. 19 through the Food Bank RGV. The organization announced three separate turkey giveaways happening throughout Hidalgo County. City of Pharr. WHEN: Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022 from 8 a.m. until supplies last. WHERE: Clark-Knapp Honda, located at 900 N. Sugar Road in Pharr.
progresstimes.net
Sullivan City councilman removed from office after missing three meetings
Sullivan City Councilman Julian Peña was removed from office Monday after he failed to attend City Council meetings in September, October and November. Any member of the City Council who fails to attend three consecutive, regular meetings “shall forfeit” his office, according to the city charter, unless the City Council excuses the absences.
KRGV
Police offering holiday-related patrol requests for homeowners going on vacation
Thanksgiving is the kick-off to the busy travel season as families head out of town for the holidays. But crooks may also be on the move this season. The Pharr Police Department says they've seen a 20% increase in crime rates during the holidays over the past two years. Police...
Comments / 7