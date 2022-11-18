Mary Mockler Neufeld, 96, formerly of Illinois, Longboat Key, Sarasota and then Bradenton, passed away on November 14, 2022.

More than a month after Hurricane Ian impacted the Lakewood Ranch area, some neighborhoods continue to deal with the cleanup and its cost. Lakewood Ranch Executive Director Steve Zielinski, the executive director of the Lakewood Ranch Inter-District Authority, said cleanup efforts would cost between $800,000 and $900,000 and are mostly complete. However, he said an eroded shoreline along Lake Uihlein, replacing downed trees and picking up remaining debris are all problems that need to be solved.

LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO