Mary Mockler Neufeld, 96, formerly of Illinois, Longboat Key, Sarasota and then Bradenton, passed away on November 14, 2022.

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
County Funds Affordable Housing in RiverviewModern GlobeRiverview, FL
Deputies say a Hillsborough man allegedly threatened to burn down a hospital for 'revenge.'EddyEvonAnonymousGibsonton, FL
Neighbors in Tierra Verde are concerned following a sewage leak issue.EddyEvonAnonymousTierra Verde, FL
"American Horror Story: Freak Show" was inspired by this real Florida "Freak" Retirement TownEvie M.Gibsonton, FL
Sarasota Police say an armed robbery suspect was shot by a cop and is in stable condition.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
Related
Longboat Observer
Harbour Walk home tops sales at $4.5 million
A home in Harbour Walk topped all transactions in this week’s real estate. Michael and Tiffany Potillo, trustees, of Bradenton, sold the home at 689 Regatta Way to Circumcision LLC for $4.5 million. Built in 2016, it has four bedrooms, five baths, a pool and 5,346 square feet of living area.
Longboat Observer
Nancy Wellford turns 100!
Nancy Wellford (nee Clark) is a long-time Sarasota resident, having moved from Tennessee with her husband Marion and their children in the 50s. She grew up in Michigan during the Depression, and her parents, Randall and Marie Clark, were both artists. Nancy came of age during WWII, during which time she left Colorado College and joined the WAVES (Women’s Navel Reserve).
Longboat Observer
Lakewood Ranch CDDs still dealing with hurricane impacts
More than a month after Hurricane Ian impacted the Lakewood Ranch area, some neighborhoods continue to deal with the cleanup and its cost. Lakewood Ranch Executive Director Steve Zielinski, the executive director of the Lakewood Ranch Inter-District Authority, said cleanup efforts would cost between $800,000 and $900,000 and are mostly complete. However, he said an eroded shoreline along Lake Uihlein, replacing downed trees and picking up remaining debris are all problems that need to be solved.
Longboat Observer
Sarasota Cops Corner: 'You should see the one that got away!'
Assist other agencies: Sarasota Police, Longboat Key Police and the U.S. Coast Guard were called to the scene of a drifting sailboat and possibly a person in the water. Once officers arrived they quickly determined the boat was a derelict that had broken from its anchor. Also, no one was in danger or even in the water. Longboat’s officer remained to help until no longer required.
Longboat Observer
Longboat Key Cops Corner: iNeed help
Citizen assist: A police officer reported being greeted at the station by a person seeking to borrow his cell phone. The person explained she had accidentally deleted the settings and reset her new iPhone back to its original state, rendering it unusable. The officer explained that 1) police offices can’t lend their cell phones to people and 2) she should visit an Apple service center for help in bringing her phone back to a useful life.
Longboat Observer
Lakewood Ranch neighborhoods add community response programs
Although a Community Emergency Response Team team has served the original Lakewood Ranch CDD neighborhoods for 15 years, neighborhoods in the Stewardship District have established their own CERT programs to provide better reach throughout the area. “CERT is a perfect example of how we're coming together to try to make...
Longboat Observer
The best things to do around Sarasota for Nov. 24-30
6:30 p.m. at McCurdy's Comedy Theater, 1923 Ringling Blvd. Visit McCurdysComedy.com. McCurdy's crowd favorite Al Romas, co-host of "The Talking Dicks Comedy Podcast," is back for an evening of comedy. Romas will also play two shows on the other side of the holiday break, but McCurdy's is closed for Thanksgiving.
Longboat Observer
Sarasota Athlete of the Week: Demarcus Abner
The Riverview High football senior is a key piece on the Rams' defense. Demarcus Abner is a senior defensive end/defensive tackle on the Riverview High football team. Rams Coach Josh Smithers said Abner has been a difference-maker for the team's defense in 2022. When did you start playing football?. I...
Longboat Observer
Lakewood Ranch Wind Ensemble begins its concert season
Joe Miller, the founder and conductor of the Lakewood Ranch Wind Ensemble, was asked to pick his favorite Thanksgiving song. The question was apropos since the band is performing a Thanksgiving Concert at 2 p.m. Nov. 27 at Peace Presbyterian Church in Lakewood Ranch. "I've never been asked that question,"...
Longboat Observer
Sarasota Ballet moves with beauty, freedom in 'Expressions' program
Program Two of the 2022-2023 Sarasota Ballet season offered two company premieres and a fan favorite. “Expressions” was comprised of Kenneth MacMillan’s “Danses Concertantes” paired with Frederick Ashton’s. “Dante Sonata” and “Rhapsody” all performed this past weekend at the Sarasota Opera House.
Longboat Observer
Light up Longboat will be Nov. 26
Get ready to Light up Longboat. The fourth annual holiday lights event and toy drive is being held from 5:30-7 p.m. Nov. 26 at the Town Center Green on Bay Isles Road. The lights turn on at 6:30 p.m. “The event is a lot of fun and a wonderful event...
Longboat Observer
Key Club pickleball plans move forward to Town Commission
Four new pickleball courts at Longboat Key Club are beginning the transition from vision to reality but only after months of controversy, with more possible between now and final consideration. The Key Club’s new plans for the courts were unanimously approved to move forward by the town’s Planning and Zoning...
Longboat Observer
Planning Board rejects plan for Bahia Vista Apartments
Sarasota’s recently approved comprehensive plan amendments had their first test last Friday before the city’s Planning Board. By a 3-2 vote, the Planning Board voted to not recommend rezoning and site plan approval for Bahia Vista Apartments, a proposed four-story, 250-unit multifamily community on a six-acre site at the southwest corner of Bahia Vista Road and South Tuttle Avenue. The site is the former location of Doctors Hospital of Sarasota.
Longboat Observer
East County Athlete of the Week: Julia Magno
Julia Magno is a senior on the Lakewood Ranch High girls soccer team. Magno had two goals and two assists Nov. 17 in the Mustangs' 8-0 road win over The Out-of-Door Academy. I have played soccer as long as I can remember, 3 or 4. I was born in Sao Paolo, Brazil, so I grew up around it and watched it all the time. (Magno moved to Lakewood Ranch in 2015.)
Longboat Observer
Longboat elections: Who's in? Who's out? Who's in the running?
The deadline for candidates to qualify for Longboat Key Town Commission elections passed at noon Monday with four people confirmed to run for three seats, setting up the town’s first contested election in four years. Election Day is March 14. Who’s in?. Newcomer Deborah Murphy and incumbent Ken...
Comments / 0