Michigan State

Michigan Works! Southeast wants to increase apprenticeships in the area

Michigan Works! Southeast is launching a program to teach employers and job seekers about the value of apprenticeships. The program is called Apprenticeship Works and will be available to people in the workforce development organization’s five-county service area including, Jackson and Livingston counties. The program seeks to connect job...
Kringle Holiday Market debuts in downtown Lansing

The 38th annual Silver Bells in the City festival kicks off Friday evening in downtown Lansing. Nearby, a new feature for the city this year converts a park into a holiday marketplace. A cluster of small wooden sheds ring a small ice rink in Reutter Park at Capitol Avenue and...
East Lansing brings back BOGO egift card deal for holidays

The city of East Lansing is bringing back its buy one get one deal for downtown shopping gift cards. The offer is aimed at highlighting local businesses this holiday season. The city partnered with the East Lansing Downtown Management Board and the East Lansing Downtown Development Authority to allocate a total of $5,000 to fund the deal.
Sparrow uses robotics to scan, diagnose lung disorders

Sparrow Hospital in Lansing is using robotic technology to look for early signs of lung cancer. Sparrow recently became the first hospital in mid-Michigan to use robotics to perform a lung nodule biopsy. Sparrow interventional pulmonologist Dr. Mohanad Saleh says the system creates a three-dimensional airway map of the lungs...
Winter weather descends upon mid-Michigan

The National Weather Service is warning mid-Michigan residents to pay attention to a winter weather advisory. Cold temperatures and ongoing snowfall are expected to persist through the weekend. Temperatures will reach below freezing this weekend around Lansing. That means snow will stick to the roads more easily, which makes it...
Lansing hosts 38th annual Silver Bells in the City Friday

The city of Lansing is hosting the 38th annual Silver Bells in the City celebration Friday. The event kicks off at 5 p.m. in downtown Lansing with the Silver Bells Village on E. Allegan Street between S. Washington Square and Grand Ave. There, shoppers can purchase holiday gifts or a commemorative Silver Bells ornament.
