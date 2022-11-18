Read full article on original website
Michigan Works! Southeast wants to increase apprenticeships in the area
Michigan Works! Southeast is launching a program to teach employers and job seekers about the value of apprenticeships. The program is called Apprenticeship Works and will be available to people in the workforce development organization’s five-county service area including, Jackson and Livingston counties. The program seeks to connect job...
Lt. Gov. Gilchrist says federal infrastructure funds "lay the foundation" for Michigan opportunity
Michigan officials are using this week’s one-year anniversary of the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to highlight its impact on the state. Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist says billions of dollars from the act have already gone toward road and bridge repairs, water infrastructure, and public transportation. He says...
Kringle Holiday Market debuts in downtown Lansing
The 38th annual Silver Bells in the City festival kicks off Friday evening in downtown Lansing. Nearby, a new feature for the city this year converts a park into a holiday marketplace. A cluster of small wooden sheds ring a small ice rink in Reutter Park at Capitol Avenue and...
East Lansing brings back BOGO egift card deal for holidays
The city of East Lansing is bringing back its buy one get one deal for downtown shopping gift cards. The offer is aimed at highlighting local businesses this holiday season. The city partnered with the East Lansing Downtown Management Board and the East Lansing Downtown Development Authority to allocate a total of $5,000 to fund the deal.
Sparrow uses robotics to scan, diagnose lung disorders
Sparrow Hospital in Lansing is using robotic technology to look for early signs of lung cancer. Sparrow recently became the first hospital in mid-Michigan to use robotics to perform a lung nodule biopsy. Sparrow interventional pulmonologist Dr. Mohanad Saleh says the system creates a three-dimensional airway map of the lungs...
Winter weather descends upon mid-Michigan
The National Weather Service is warning mid-Michigan residents to pay attention to a winter weather advisory. Cold temperatures and ongoing snowfall are expected to persist through the weekend. Temperatures will reach below freezing this weekend around Lansing. That means snow will stick to the roads more easily, which makes it...
Lansing hosts 38th annual Silver Bells in the City Friday
The city of Lansing is hosting the 38th annual Silver Bells in the City celebration Friday. The event kicks off at 5 p.m. in downtown Lansing with the Silver Bells Village on E. Allegan Street between S. Washington Square and Grand Ave. There, shoppers can purchase holiday gifts or a commemorative Silver Bells ornament.
