Powells Point, NC

Maxine Scarborough Thomasson

Maxine Scarborough Thomasson, born February 2, 1933, passed away on November 16, 2022, at age 89. She was surrounded by her loving husband of almost 67 years, Larry, daughters, and other family members. Maxine was a native of the Outer Banks, spending her youth in Kinnakeet Village, and then her teen years and later in retirement in Manteo. Maxine graduated from Manteo High School in 1951 as the Valedictorian and from Greensboro College in 1955 with a degree in History and Social Studies. She began her teaching career at Princess Anne High School in Virginia Beach where she met Larry Thomasson of Bassett, Virginia, a recent Virginia Tech graduate who was stationed at nearby Ft. Story. Their courtship was short, as Larry was smitten and even offered to help her grade papers just to get to spend time with her. They married on February 11,1956, at Mt. Olivet United Methodist Church in Manteo.
MANTEO, NC
Winter sound, park clean-up to take place December 10 in Duck

The Town of Duck has announced that their winter town park/sound clean up is scheduled for Saturday, December 10 (with a tentative rain date of December 17). The cleanup will start at 10:00 a.m. and is aimed to be completed by noon with lunch being provided for all of those that can help.
DUCK, NC
Dare County Dept. of Health & Human Services warns that flu could be severe this season

Dare County Department of Health & Human Services informs residents that a potentially severe respiratory season is on the horizon. This past week, North Carolina announced the first pediatric death from flu this season and five adult deaths were reported. Emergency department visits for flu-like illness are nearly double the percentage of the past two years.
DARE COUNTY, NC

