Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
obxtoday.com
Maxine Scarborough Thomasson
Maxine Scarborough Thomasson, born February 2, 1933, passed away on November 16, 2022, at age 89. She was surrounded by her loving husband of almost 67 years, Larry, daughters, and other family members. Maxine was a native of the Outer Banks, spending her youth in Kinnakeet Village, and then her teen years and later in retirement in Manteo. Maxine graduated from Manteo High School in 1951 as the Valedictorian and from Greensboro College in 1955 with a degree in History and Social Studies. She began her teaching career at Princess Anne High School in Virginia Beach where she met Larry Thomasson of Bassett, Virginia, a recent Virginia Tech graduate who was stationed at nearby Ft. Story. Their courtship was short, as Larry was smitten and even offered to help her grade papers just to get to spend time with her. They married on February 11,1956, at Mt. Olivet United Methodist Church in Manteo.
obxtoday.com
Winter sound, park clean-up to take place December 10 in Duck
The Town of Duck has announced that their winter town park/sound clean up is scheduled for Saturday, December 10 (with a tentative rain date of December 17). The cleanup will start at 10:00 a.m. and is aimed to be completed by noon with lunch being provided for all of those that can help.
obxtoday.com
Car seat safety checks to be offered at Kill Devil Hills Fire Department
Parents are invited to meet with local certified child safety seat technicians on Sunday, November 27, from to 10 am. to 1 p.m. at the Kill Devil Hills Fire Department for a car seat safety check event. This check is to ensure that your child’s safety seat is properly installed...
obxtoday.com
Dare County Dept. of Health & Human Services warns that flu could be severe this season
Dare County Department of Health & Human Services informs residents that a potentially severe respiratory season is on the horizon. This past week, North Carolina announced the first pediatric death from flu this season and five adult deaths were reported. Emergency department visits for flu-like illness are nearly double the percentage of the past two years.
Comments / 0