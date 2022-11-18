ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haverstraw, NY

101.5 WPDH

Hudson Valley Roadways Will Be Much Safer For Thanksgiving

A special crackdown will be going on. The holiday season is coming up very quickly and most people look forward to reconnecting with family and friends. A lot of times reconnecting means grabbing a drink somewhere whether it's at your place, a friend's place or a local bar. One drink can easily morph into 3, 4 and so on, but it's so important to be careful and make sure you have a safe ride home. One local law enforcement agency put out a statement warning everyone about impaired driving and mentioned there's going to be a special DWI Crackdown for Thanksgiving.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Justice For 2018 Tarrytown Murder of a Mother of Two

Members of the Tarrytown, New York community, and friends and family of Tarrytown resident Jessica Wiltse can breathe a sigh of relief knowing that justice has been served. Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Roach announced that after a four-week trial, a jury found New York City resident Cynell Brown guilty of the 2018 murder of mother of two, Jessica Wiltse.
TARRYTOWN, NY
101.5 WPDH

What are These Hudson Valley Predators Scared of?

Do you know what to do when approached by wildlife? The answer to this question would be, depending on the animal that presents itself to us. At times, we think that we may know what to do when an animal or predator is near us. However, at that very moment, it may seem unclear.
101.5 WPDH

New York State Man Accused of Cutting Power To Ex’s House

Relationships can turn ugly sometimes, and people will resort to desperate measures. While there aren't too many available details of what spurred this alleged incident, we do know that one man has been arrested, according to police. The Sheriff's Office says his crime is rather unusual. Was this man trying to force an ex from her home?
DELAWARE STATE
101.5 WPDH

10-Year-Old Kid Gets Tattoo, Mom + Tattoo Artist Arrested

Would you let your child get a permanent tattoo? One New York woman gave her 10-year-old son permission to get some ink, and as a result, both she and the tattoo artists were arrested. The New York Times reported that 33-year-old Crystal Thomas was arrested last month for allowing her...
NJ.com

These are the 10 most expensive zip codes in N.J.

Alpine lost its spot as New Jersey’s most expensive zip code after a six year reign. The Bergen County town, with a median sales price of $2.18 million, was unseated by Monmouth County’s Deal, which has had a median sales price of $2.3 million in 2022, according to real estate data company Property Shark.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
101.5 WPDH

Predator Stalks from Treetop in Lagrangeville, New York

I used to think that spiders were the scariest thing that could jump down on me from a tree. For rabbits and other small game, I guess this is considered death from above. Usually, we see birds of prey on top of trees looking for food. These animals will use their spectacular vision to hunt for small rodents. It turns out that birds aren't the only ones who search for future food from the top of high trees.
LAGRANGEVILLE, NY
