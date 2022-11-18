Read full article on original website
wellsvillesun.com
Wellsville area police reports
All those arrested are considered innocent until proven guilty. A Wellsville man remains in the Allegany County Jail on multiple felony counts. Amity-based state police say they arrested Colby D. Klesa, 39, of Wellsville. He was taken into custody at 11:12 a.m. Saturday and charged with second degree strangulation, a class D felony and third-degree criminal mischief, a class E felony. Troopers said the charges stem from a domestic dispute at 9:16 a.m. Saturday in the Town of Wellsville. The Allegany County Sheriff’s Office says Klesa remains an inmate in the county jail on $10,000 cash bail. Further court action is pending.
wellsvillesun.com
Hornell Police tract down wanted man in remote Alfred NY cabin
From Captain Michael Sexsmith of the Hornell Police Department. Acting on a tip to the possible whereabouts of wanted person James W.L. Burgess, Hornell Police and Alfred Police searched a property on Green Rd. in the Town of Alfred. Officers located Mr. Burgess in a cabin on this property and he was taken into custody without incident.
Man accused of trying to rob Cattaraugus County post office
He's scheduled to be back in court on Wednesday.
wesb.com
wesb.com
Salamanca Woman Charged with Allegany Theft
A Salamanca woman was charged after an Allegany theft late Friday night. At 11:15, New York State Police charged 25-year-old Dominique A. White with petit larceny. White was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.
Man charged with setting fire to Campbell home
CAMPBELL, N.Y. (WETM) – One man has been arrested in connection to the fire at a Campbell home that left the house destroyed over the weekend. Dustin Cole, 30, of Campbell was arrested by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office on November 19 in connection to the fire. The arrest report said that Cole allegedly intentionally […]
wellsvillesun.com
Regional Police Activity
A felony charge has been filed stemming from a November 11th fatal accident in the Town of Horseheads. State Police arrested Alex L. Saxbury, 29, of Millport, NY. He was charged with leaving the scene of an accident which resulted in death, a class D felony crime. Saxbury was released on his own recognizance.
wnynewsnow.com
11-Month-Old Overdoses On Fentanyl In Cattaraugus County
LITTLE VALLEY, NY (WNY News Now) – A Cattaraugus County couple faces criminal charges after an 11-month-old overdosed on fentanyl last week. The Cattaraugus County Sheriff Office arrested 29-year-old Cody Worthington and 32-year-old Samantha Steiner after deputies found the baby unconscious and unresponsive. Following two doses of Narcan, the...
Elmira Police asking for info on weekend stabbing
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Police in Elmira are asking the public for information in an alleged stabbing on the southside last week. Elmira Police responded to Arnot Ogden Medical Center on November 13, 2022 for a report of a stabbing victim. Police said the victim had a non-life-threatening injury in their leg. The police report […]
WETM 18 News
Two young children released from hospital after vehicle hits horse and buggy
BENTON, N.Y. (WETM) – Two young children have been released from the hospital after they and their parents were thrown from a buggy in a crash over the weekend. The Yates County Sheriff’s Office said it responded to a report of a crash between a vehicle and a horse and buggy in the Town of […]
wesb.com
Olean Police Seek 16-Year-Old Runaway
Olean Police are looking for the public’s help in finding a runaway teen. 16-year-old Aubrey Purdey has refused to come home since November 11th. Police believe she is in the Olean or Bradford area and is being helped by others to stay at large. Anyone with any information is...
Elmira man arrested on multiple weapons charges
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Elmira man is in custody after dozens of weapons were found inside an Elmira residence by police on Thursday. Police say that Madixx J. Burge, 22, was arrested and charged with seven counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree, a class D Felony. The arrest comes […]
informnny.com
Two found dead in Southside parking lot
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office has reported the deaths of two individuals found inside a vehicle in Elmira Thursday afternoon. The vehicle was found inside the parking lot of Cherrywood Manor on Elmira’s Southside around 1:10 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17. The vehicle...
WETM 18 News
Woman pleads guilty to drug possession in Elmira
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A woman has pleaded guilty to drug possession in Elmira, stemming from an incident earlier this year. The Chemung County Court said that Hailey Cadek pleaded guilty to 3rd-degree Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance on Nov. 18, 2022. As a result, Cadek received a sentence of five years probation. Cadek […]
Missing: State police attempt to locate man in Allegany County
ANGELICA, N.Y. — An 85-year-old man has gone missing Friday in Allegany County. Thomas Robinson, 85, is a missing vulnerable adult with dementia who might also be in need of medical attention, according to New York State Police. No photo of Robinson was immediately available. Robinson was driving a...
wellsvillesun.com
Poll opinions on Bolivar Road traffic in Wellsville
This glimpse of public opinion favors a traffic light at Florida Avenue. Over a quarter of respondents like the idea of a roundabout. One of the big questions when considering development in Wellsville is how the recent burst of new business on the Bolivar Road/Route 417 west of the village. It is already very busy with fast food, Tractor Supply plaza, two nursing homes, the village maintenance headquarters, the village wastewater treatment facility, Tops Market, Community Bank, BSI engineering and manufacturing, and Hair by Kathee. A new “drive-thru” Walgreens has just opened and a Quicklee’s/Tim Horton combination convienent store is planned for 2023 adjecent to the Tractor Supply plaza. A Runnings department store is set to open in the early part of next years. There is a lot going on west of the Genesee River.
NewsChannel 36
Man Arrested in Elmira Heights Hit And Run Accident
ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WENY) - New York State Police released further information in Friday, November 11th's hit and run in Elmira Heights. State Police said 29 year old Alex Saxbury of Millport turned himself in Friday. He is charged with leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle accident. He...
erienewsnow.com
Cattaraugus County Woman Accused Of Raping A Child
LITTLE VALEY, NY (WNY News Now) – A 40-year-old Cattaraugus County woman is accused of raping a child. The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Deborah Timblin, of Little Valley, on Wednesday. Timblin was charged with first-degree rape, first-degree course of sexual conduct against a child...
WETM
Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Earnest E. Simons
Earnest E. Simons is want by the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office. Simons has violated the terms of his probation. Simons was convicted of criminal mischief. Simons is 32 years old. Simons has red hair and blue eyes. Simons is 6’7″ tall and weighs 225 pounds. The last...
Painted Post side street near KFC now a one-way road
PAINTED POST, N.Y. (WETM) – Months after Painted Post Police announced temporary lane changes near the new KFC, one side street is now permanently a one-way road to help with traffic safety. Painted Post Police announced that Edgar Tillman Drive is now a one-way street in the direction from Steuben St. to W. High St. […]
