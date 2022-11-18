Read full article on original website
Healthline
How Apple Airpods and Other Wireless Earbuds Can Be Used as Hearing Aids
Although millions of people could benefit from hearing aids, many choose not to wear them because of their cost or the social stigma associated with hearing loss. As a result, smartphone-paired earphones have gained popularity as alternatives for enhancing ambient sound clarity. However, they are not regulated by the Food...
CNET
Over-the-Counter Hearing Aids: What's Available and Where to Buy
It's official -- audiologists and established technology companies have teamed up. The market has opened, and hearing aids have become more accessible to the public. You no longer need to see a health practitioner to get hearing aids for age-related hearing loss, making hearing aids less expensive for the masses.
Harvard Health
Should you get an over-the-counter hearing aid?
What the new hearing aid options mean for your ears and wallet. A change in FDA regulations has cleared the way for over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aids. What does this mean for you if you’re among the approximately 48 million Americans with some degree of hearing loss? We asked Dr. James Naples, assistant professor of otolaryngology/head and neck surgery at Harvard-affiliated Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, to help explain potential pros and cons.
Apple Insider
AirPods perform almost as well as premium hearing aids in new study
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple has some features designed to help people with mild hearing loss. One, calledLive Listen, allows people amplify the sounds in their environment using AirPods. A study published Tuesday in the journal iScience found...
Tri-City Herald
More blood pressure medication has been recalled for having too much of an impurity
The latest blood pressure medication recall comes from Aurobindo Pharma, which yanked two lots of Quinapril and Hydrochlorothiazide tablets for having too much of the nitrosamine impurity N-Nitroso-Quinapril. Here’s what you need to know. What blood pressure drugs are recalled?. The recall concerns lot Nos. QE2021005-A and QE2021010-A of...
People Are Using a Diabetes Drug for Weight Loss and It Seems to Be Working
Elon Musk has touted Wegovy as a solution to weight loss, and its sister drug, Ozempic, has become a viral sensation on TikTok.
Doctors say trendy turmeric supplements can cause liver damage and urge Americans to know the risks
New research attributed a small but growing number of liver-damage cases to turmeric supplements. Researchers identified 10 cases of liver problems from turmeric supplements, one resulting in death. Clinical evidence doesn't support turmeric use to treat or prevent any disease, one doctor said. Liver damage from turmeric supplements in the...
Researchers found a way to boost human hearing without hearing aids
A group of researchers recently published an article in the Journal of the Association for Research in Otolaryngology looking into the ability to boost hearing in humans without having to rely on hearing aids. The study, which focused on improving hearing within noisy areas, presents a new training technique that you can use to help boost your listening ability.
studyfinds.org
Some earbuds just as effective as professional hearing aids, study reveals
NEW TAIPEI, Taiwan — Some wireless headphones may be just the inexpensive hack someone looking for an affordable hearing aid is looking for. A new study finds that they have the capacity to positively impact several lives affected by hearing loss by increasing accessibility to sound amplification resources. Though...
Your AirPods Pro can act as hearing aids in a pinch
The features that make AirPods Pro headphones good for immersive sound also make them a promising assisted hearing device. Deposit PhotosAssistive hearing devices are a boon for accessibility, but it depends if the tech offers the right features.
TechRadar
Black Friday smartwatch deals make the Apple Watch 8 an easy pick
The Apple Watch Series 8 may be Apple’s newest smartwatch, but its reveal was somewhat overshadowed by the Apple Watch Ultra. With Black Friday fast approaching and last year’s watch on sale, do the new features in the Watch 8 make it worth buying over the Apple Watch Series 7?
Phone Arena
Walmart has the noise-cancelling Samsung Galaxy Buds Live on sale at an irresistible price
Released all the way back in 2020 with a... decidedly unconventional design and superseded in the meantime by the more "normal"-looking Galaxy Buds Pro, Buds 2, and Buds 2 Pro, the kidney bean-shaped Samsung Galaxy Buds Live may not feel like the most "natural" Black Friday 2022 purchasing option for a lot of bargain hunters out there.
Phone Arena
Study finds AirPods Pro can be a more affordable alternative to expensive hearing aids
If you or someone you know is hard of hearing, the most obvious solution is to purchase a hearing aid. The most expensive hearing aids cost thousands of dollars but a new report from the journal iScience (via NDTV) says that there are cheaper devices that work just as well as the priciest hearing aids. We are talking about the AirPods Pro and the AirPods 2 which the journal says "may serve as a hearing assistive device for mild-to-moderate hearing loss."
9to5Mac
This adapter turns standard CarPlay into wireless, actually works
Do Wireless CarPlay adapters actually work? I bought two cars a few years ago. The Honda Civic came with wired Apple CarPlay. The Honda HR-V had a basic entertainment system that I upgraded with an Alpine unit with Wireless CarPlay. I really wanted Wireless CarPlay in the Civic, but replacing its entertainment system was too disruptive. Now there’s a solution for turning standard CarPlay into Wireless CarPlay…
9to5Mac
Apple Watch fast charging: How it works, and what you need for best results
One of the more useful changes to recent Apple Watch models is support for fast charging. This allows you to quickly top off your Apple Watch battery at much faster speeds than before. There are a few things to keep in mind, and you don’t get everything you need in the box…
How to see if someone is stealing your Wi-Fi, and how to kick them off
If your Wi-Fi internet speed drops unexpectedly and you’ve ruled out equipment and provider issues, then there might be another explanation. Someone might be stealing your Wi-Fi and hoarding some of your bandwidth. It might be someone in your vicinity, like a neighbor, who borrowed your password and then kept using the connection. The good news is that there’s a way to see if someone is using your Wi-Fi. Also, you can kick them off your Wi-Fi easily and restore some of that speed.
The Verge
Amazfit GTR 4 review: the king of budget smartwatches
It’s true that you usually get what you pay for. But every so often, you come across a device that offers way more bang for your buck. The $199 Amazfit GTR 4 is not going to compete with the Apple Watch Series 8 or the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 on features. It’s not as stylish as the Pixel Watch. But it offers several features you’d expect to see on more expensive watches, such as multiband GPS, a vibrant OLED display, and turn-by-turn route navigation. After spending some time with the GTR 4, I wholeheartedly recommend this over the new Fitbit Versa 4 or Sense 2.
ZDNet
How to connect your laptop to a TV -- quickly and easily
Whether you need a bigger screen, give a presentation or are looking for an easier way to share photos and videos with friends and family members, you can quickly and easily connect your laptop to your TV. You just need to have the right hardware and know where to click on your computer.
The Verge
The long-awaited US broadband internet maps are here — for you to challenge
We’ve shown you — repeatedly, both with data and anecdotally — that the internet is broken in the United States. We pay more for less and deal with lots of bullshit. And one huge reason is that the wolves guard the henhouse. The FCC has relied on internet service providers themselves to truthfully say which houses they cover, data that the FCC didn’t audit.
ZDNet
Skullcandy PLYR 2022 headset: The design won't suit everyone, but the sound quality and price will
Skullcandy is known for its affordable headsets, earphones, and earbuds, but the vendor doesn't bring a new flagship product to the market all that often. The 129.99 Skullcandy PLYR multi-platform wireless gaming headset, announced in September, is one of Skullcandy's latest gaming headsets. It's meant to be an affordable alternative...
