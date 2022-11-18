ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Three Months Wait Time For Twitter Blue Mark Verification, Zuckerberg's WhatsApp And Metaverse Plans, China's COVID-19 Measures Hurt Alibaba's Biggest Event: Top Stories Friday, Nov. 18

Elon Musk's Ultimatum Triggers Mass Exodus At Twitter As Social Media Site Reportedly At Risk Of 'Breaking During Night'. There are mounting concerns over the stability of Twitter's platform after hundreds of employees chose to exit the company instead of agreeing to work "long hours at high intensity." The latest...
Elon Musk Restoring Trump's Twitter Account Sends SPAC Stock Down 3%

Special purpose acquisition company Digital World Acquisition Corp. DWAC shares were sliding over 3% in premarket trading on Monday. What Happened: The downside can be traced back to investor concerns about the fate of Truth Social, a platform owned by Trump Media & Technology Group, or TMTG, with which Digital World has negotiated a merger deal.
entrepreneurshiplife.com

Does Facebook Notify When You Screenshot a Story or Picture?

You are trying to be sneaky by taking a screenshot of your friend’s story or image post on Facebook. But what if they get a notification when you take that snap? This is a fairly common worry most social media users have. With two billion+ users, Facebook is one...
TechCrunch

New Twitter accounts will have to wait 90 days before buying a subscription

“Newly created Twitter accounts will not be able to subscribe to Twitter Blue for 90 days. We may also impose waiting periods for new accounts in the future at our discretion without notice,” the company said on its FAQ page about Twitter Blue. Prior to this, the Elon Musk-led...
Android Police

Messaging yourself on WhatsApp is now a thing

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Texting oneself on a messaging platform is arguably one of the most convenient ways to jot down ideas before we forget them or save web URLs you wish to revisit. Platforms like Slack have a dedicated space to message yourself and Telegram lets you save messages for later, but now WhatsApp appears to have caught up, at long last. The Meta-owned platform now offers a convenient way to send messages to yourself.
Gizmodo

Elon's ‘Hardcore Twitter’ Plan Backfires With Resignations

Twitter employees are abandoning Elon Musk, Twitter’s owner and self-described ‘chief twit,’ in droves after his messy first few weeks at the blue bird app. Earlier this week, Musk presented his new employees with an ultimatum: commit to a new “hardcore” Twitter, which involved “working long hours at high intensity” and delivering only “exceptional” performance, or leave with three months of severance pay. The billionaire gave employees until Thursday at 5 p.m. ET to decide, and received a rude awakening when a significant number of employees did, in fact, choose to leave. He had already laid off half of them, after all.
The Center Square

Google agrees to settle with Illinois and 39 other states for deceptive tracking

(The Center Square) – Google has agreed to pay nearly $400 million to Illinois and 39 other states to settle a lawsuit over location tracking. The lawsuit claimed that even when users thought they had turned off location tracking in their settings, Google continued to collect information on their whereabouts. Google settled a similar lawsuit with Arizona for $85 million last month, and the company faces additional tracking lawsuits in...
Android Headlines

New WhatsApp feature will let you search for businesses

You can use WhatsApp for many different things, and the app continues to add additional functionality. According to Engadget, WhatsApp will soon let you search for businesses right within the app. This will eliminate the need to venture outward to another app. WhatsApp has become a bit of a shopping...
Business Insider

Does WhatsApp notify when you screenshot? Here's what to know

WhatsApp does not notify users of any screenshots taken within the app. Even its disappearing media feature, View Once, allows screenshots without notification. For better screenshot protection, consider Snapchat or Instagram. Along with apps like Telegram and Signal, WhatsApp is a highly secure, privacy-focused messaging app that is fully end-to-end...

