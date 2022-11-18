Read full article on original website
Even if you don't have an account, Facebook has advised millions to check it immediately
Millions told to check Facebook immediately: Even if you've never signed up for the social network, Facebook might already have your phone number and email address.
Millions of Facebook users must check account today for very costly mistake
IF you've had Facebook for a while then you've probably given loads of apps more info than you realise. Over the years, you've likely logged into apps and games with your Facebook account. You may have also connected your Facebook account to these apps, websites and games too. These apps...
Three Months Wait Time For Twitter Blue Mark Verification, Zuckerberg's WhatsApp And Metaverse Plans, China's COVID-19 Measures Hurt Alibaba's Biggest Event: Top Stories Friday, Nov. 18
Elon Musk's Ultimatum Triggers Mass Exodus At Twitter As Social Media Site Reportedly At Risk Of 'Breaking During Night'. There are mounting concerns over the stability of Twitter's platform after hundreds of employees chose to exit the company instead of agreeing to work "long hours at high intensity." The latest...
Facebook to remove religious and political views, 'interested in' information from profiles
Facebook is removing a handful of fields from its users' profiles in what the social media giant says is intended make the platform easier to use.
Elon Musk Restoring Trump's Twitter Account Sends SPAC Stock Down 3%
Special purpose acquisition company Digital World Acquisition Corp. DWAC shares were sliding over 3% in premarket trading on Monday. What Happened: The downside can be traced back to investor concerns about the fate of Truth Social, a platform owned by Trump Media & Technology Group, or TMTG, with which Digital World has negotiated a merger deal.
entrepreneurshiplife.com
Does Facebook Notify When You Screenshot a Story or Picture?
You are trying to be sneaky by taking a screenshot of your friend’s story or image post on Facebook. But what if they get a notification when you take that snap? This is a fairly common worry most social media users have. With two billion+ users, Facebook is one...
Gizmodo
Don't Use Facebook? Here's How to Check if It Has Your Phone Number and Email, and Delete Them
When you sign up for Facebook, Instagram, or any other social media app, it typically asks you to upload your contacts. Doing so helps the app find and surface friends who have accounts, but there’s a tradeoff: your contacts often contain a trove of data about people who don’t use their apps.
Facebook probably has your phone number, even if you never shared it. Now it has a secret tool to let you delete it.
Meta's apps have almost 3 billion daily users. It's scooped up unknown numbers of email addresses and phone numbers for people who never signed up.
TechCrunch
New Twitter accounts will have to wait 90 days before buying a subscription
“Newly created Twitter accounts will not be able to subscribe to Twitter Blue for 90 days. We may also impose waiting periods for new accounts in the future at our discretion without notice,” the company said on its FAQ page about Twitter Blue. Prior to this, the Elon Musk-led...
Digital World Stock Slides As Donald Trump Gets Twitter Invite From Elon Musk Ahead of Merger Extension Vote
Digital World Acquisition (DWAC) , the blank check company attempting to merge with Donald Trump's fledgling media group, slumped lower after the former President was invited to return to Twitter by new CEO Elon Musk. Musk, who completed his $44 billion purchase of Twitter last month, ran a weekend poll...
Thousands of Meta workers signed up to Blind the day before Mark Zuckerberg announced mass layoffs
About 7,000 Meta staff joined the anonymous forum in the past two weeks, meaning about three quarters of the workforce now has an account, Blind said.
Elon Musk went on a firing frenzy at Twitter. Now he’s paying for it
When Elon Musk bought Twitter for $44bn, he clearly didn’t know that the key assets he was buying lay in Twitter’s 7,500 workers’ heads. On corporate balance sheets, the assets of a corporation are its factories, equipment, patents, and brand name. Workers aren’t considered assets. They appear...
Messaging yourself on WhatsApp is now a thing
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Texting oneself on a messaging platform is arguably one of the most convenient ways to jot down ideas before we forget them or save web URLs you wish to revisit. Platforms like Slack have a dedicated space to message yourself and Telegram lets you save messages for later, but now WhatsApp appears to have caught up, at long last. The Meta-owned platform now offers a convenient way to send messages to yourself.
TechCrunch
Amazon layoffs begin, Ticketmaster can’t handle Taylor Swift, and much of Twitter HQ quits
(There won’t be a newsletter next Saturday because I’ll be off being thankful/eating leftovers/being thankful for leftovers, but we’ll be back to our regularly scheduled programming the weekend after.) If you read last week’s edition, you’ll notice some echoes here: more layoffs, more FTX drama, and more...
Gizmodo
Elon's ‘Hardcore Twitter’ Plan Backfires With Resignations
Twitter employees are abandoning Elon Musk, Twitter’s owner and self-described ‘chief twit,’ in droves after his messy first few weeks at the blue bird app. Earlier this week, Musk presented his new employees with an ultimatum: commit to a new “hardcore” Twitter, which involved “working long hours at high intensity” and delivering only “exceptional” performance, or leave with three months of severance pay. The billionaire gave employees until Thursday at 5 p.m. ET to decide, and received a rude awakening when a significant number of employees did, in fact, choose to leave. He had already laid off half of them, after all.
Android warning for millions of users to never ignore ‘red alert’ – or risk your bank being emptied
ANDROID has urged its users to never ignore important pop-up messages that can protect their phones from malware. Google has equipped its Android devices with a handy feature that can protect them from malware. Malware is a malicious file or code that can infect your phone or computer. These files...
Google agrees to settle with Illinois and 39 other states for deceptive tracking
(The Center Square) – Google has agreed to pay nearly $400 million to Illinois and 39 other states to settle a lawsuit over location tracking. The lawsuit claimed that even when users thought they had turned off location tracking in their settings, Google continued to collect information on their whereabouts. Google settled a similar lawsuit with Arizona for $85 million last month, and the company faces additional tracking lawsuits in...
WhatsApp On Brink Of Monetization, Mark Zuckerberg Says, Offers More Clarity On Metaverse Expenditure
Meta Platforms Inc META CEO Mark Zuckerberg told employees that WhatsApp and Messenger would drive the company's next wave of sales growth to assuage concerns about Meta's finances after its first mass layoffs. Zuckerberg addressed pointed questions at a company-wide meeting a week after Meta said it would lay off...
Android Headlines
New WhatsApp feature will let you search for businesses
You can use WhatsApp for many different things, and the app continues to add additional functionality. According to Engadget, WhatsApp will soon let you search for businesses right within the app. This will eliminate the need to venture outward to another app. WhatsApp has become a bit of a shopping...
Business Insider
Does WhatsApp notify when you screenshot? Here's what to know
WhatsApp does not notify users of any screenshots taken within the app. Even its disappearing media feature, View Once, allows screenshots without notification. For better screenshot protection, consider Snapchat or Instagram. Along with apps like Telegram and Signal, WhatsApp is a highly secure, privacy-focused messaging app that is fully end-to-end...
