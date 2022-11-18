Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Texting oneself on a messaging platform is arguably one of the most convenient ways to jot down ideas before we forget them or save web URLs you wish to revisit. Platforms like Slack have a dedicated space to message yourself and Telegram lets you save messages for later, but now WhatsApp appears to have caught up, at long last. The Meta-owned platform now offers a convenient way to send messages to yourself.

6 DAYS AGO