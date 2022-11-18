LEXINGTON - The Kentucky Wildcats gave the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs a fight at Kroger Field Saturday, but its upset bid fell short as it suffered a 16-6 loss. "After a tough loss a week ago, getting them motivated to compete and play at a high level and reinvest to the commitment that it takes to go compete with a team like this took a lot of digging and soul searching," UK head coach Mark Stoops said postgame. "The competitive nature of our players to reinvest and commit and play with that kind of effort.

