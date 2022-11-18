ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Georgia football played vanilla not sloppy in first half

Georgia football had three possessions in the first half against Kentucky, resulting in three field goals from Jack Podlesney. However, the Dawgs aren’t struggling but playing basic football against the Wildcats. The Dawgs don’t have to pull out the bells and whistles to beat the Wildcats. Georgia has to...
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

Georgia football: Kirby Smart defends fourth-and-goal call against Kentucky

Facing a fourth-and-goal on the Kentucky 1-yard line on the first play of the fourth quarter, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart left his offense on the field rather than kicking to put the Bulldogs up three scores. The call did not work out in Georgia’s favor, but that didn’t cause Smart to back down from the decision in the aftermath.
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

Louisville ready for 'huge game' against Kentucky in Governor's Cup series

Rivalry week has arrived in the Bluegrass. Louisville visits Kentucky on Saturday for the annual Governor’s Cup series. It’s a series that in recent years hasn’t been kind to Louisville. The Cardinals have dropped three straight to the Wildcats by an average of 37 points. Put another way, Kentucky is averaging 51 points over the last three meetings, while Louisville has scored just 44 points during that span.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

No. 4 Kentucky thumped by No. 2 Gonzaga

It was a long night out west for the No. 4 Kentucky Wildcats as it fell 88-72 to No. 2 Gonzaga at Spokane Arena Sunday. The matchup between Gonzaga and Kentucky opened a six-game series between the two programs that will send the Bulldogs to Rupp Arena next season. Gonzaga...
LEXINGTON, KY
saturdaydownsouth.com

Mark Stoops discusses Kentucky's hard-fought loss to Georgia

Kentucky gave top-ranked Georgia all it wanted on Saturday. In the end, however, the Wildcats came up short, as the Bulldogs escaped Lexington with a 16-6 victory. Mark Stoops’ team had its chances but couldn’t make the plays it needed, especially in the 4th quarter. The Kentucky defense...
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

Three takeaways from Kentucky's loss to No. 1 Georgia

LEXINGTON - The Kentucky Wildcats gave the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs a fight at Kroger Field Saturday, but its upset bid fell short as it suffered a 16-6 loss. "After a tough loss a week ago, getting them motivated to compete and play at a high level and reinvest to the commitment that it takes to go compete with a team like this took a lot of digging and soul searching," UK head coach Mark Stoops said postgame. "The competitive nature of our players to reinvest and commit and play with that kind of effort.
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

Kentucky basketball player grades: Oscar Tshiebwe shines but Gonzaga stomps Wildcats, 88-72

No. 2 Gonzaga versus No. 4 Kentucky was supposed to be decided by National Player of the Year frontrunners Drew Timme and Oscar Tshiebwe. The stars absolutely shined. Timme had 22 points, seven rebounds, three assists and one steal. Tshiebwe countered with 20 points, 15 rebounds and two steals. Call it a wash between college basketball's two titans. But Gonzaga's role players proved to be the difference in the game in the Zags' impressive 88-72 win.
SPOKANE, WA
dawgpost.com

WATCH: Georgia Bulldogs fans Light up Kentucky's Stadium

LEXINGTON - Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs always have a ton of fans that follow them wherever they go. Watch as Georgia fans light up Kroger Field Commonwealth Stadium on the campus of Kentucky. &t=TdrNM_umH8cQ04rUh6RzSg. * Exclusive Event: UGA DB Kelee Ringo Autograph Signing *. Ticket-holders to this exclusive...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

High school football Region Finals take center stage on Friday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Week 13 of the high school football season means Region Finals across the state. Here are the highlights from our viewing area:. Trinity at Bryan Station; Woodford Co. at Frederick Douglass; Lexington Catholic at Boyle Co. Southwestern at Scott Co; Madison Central at Ballard; Franklin Co....
LEXINGTON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy