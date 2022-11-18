Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Middle-of-Nowhere Kentucky General Store is Worth the Drive from any Corner of the StateTravel MavenRichmond, KY
Road-trip to Wilmore & Nicholasville: Jessamine County's jewelsRachelle WrightNicholasville, KY
5 Great Pizza Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
University of Kentucky Conducting Borderline Personality Disorder Treatment Study for Kentucky ResidentsAmarie M.Lexington, KY
Dominion Senior Living hosting an open house at its Frankfort, Kentucky location on Nov. 17Amarie M.Frankfort, KY
Related
Georgia football played vanilla not sloppy in first half
Georgia football had three possessions in the first half against Kentucky, resulting in three field goals from Jack Podlesney. However, the Dawgs aren’t struggling but playing basic football against the Wildcats. The Dawgs don’t have to pull out the bells and whistles to beat the Wildcats. Georgia has to...
Georgia football: Everything Kirby Smart said following victory over Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. — After building a 16-point lead by the third quarter of Saturday's game against Kentucky, the Georgia Bulldogs held on late to ensure they'd head home with another hard-earned SEC win under their belts. No. 1 Georgia held off a late Kentucky rally by delivering crucial stops...
247Sports
Georgia football: Kirby Smart defends fourth-and-goal call against Kentucky
Facing a fourth-and-goal on the Kentucky 1-yard line on the first play of the fourth quarter, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart left his offense on the field rather than kicking to put the Bulldogs up three scores. The call did not work out in Georgia’s favor, but that didn’t cause Smart to back down from the decision in the aftermath.
dawgnation.com
Jalen Carter set for big day at Kentucky; Kirby Smart dismisses Georgia offense No. 1 Red Zone rank
ATHENS — Red Zone efficiency and third downs are always stressed, but Kirby Smart said especially so for Georgia’s game at Kentucky. The cold weather and the Wildcats’ past ability to match the Bulldogs’ physical style of play put an emphasis on efficiency for No. 1-ranked Georgia in today’s 3:30 p.m. game in Lexington.
Louisville ready for 'huge game' against Kentucky in Governor's Cup series
Rivalry week has arrived in the Bluegrass. Louisville visits Kentucky on Saturday for the annual Governor’s Cup series. It’s a series that in recent years hasn’t been kind to Louisville. The Cardinals have dropped three straight to the Wildcats by an average of 37 points. Put another way, Kentucky is averaging 51 points over the last three meetings, while Louisville has scored just 44 points during that span.
No. 4 Kentucky thumped by No. 2 Gonzaga
It was a long night out west for the No. 4 Kentucky Wildcats as it fell 88-72 to No. 2 Gonzaga at Spokane Arena Sunday. The matchup between Gonzaga and Kentucky opened a six-game series between the two programs that will send the Bulldogs to Rupp Arena next season. Gonzaga...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Mark Stoops discusses Kentucky's hard-fought loss to Georgia
Kentucky gave top-ranked Georgia all it wanted on Saturday. In the end, however, the Wildcats came up short, as the Bulldogs escaped Lexington with a 16-6 victory. Mark Stoops’ team had its chances but couldn’t make the plays it needed, especially in the 4th quarter. The Kentucky defense...
Three takeaways from Kentucky's loss to No. 1 Georgia
LEXINGTON - The Kentucky Wildcats gave the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs a fight at Kroger Field Saturday, but its upset bid fell short as it suffered a 16-6 loss. "After a tough loss a week ago, getting them motivated to compete and play at a high level and reinvest to the commitment that it takes to go compete with a team like this took a lot of digging and soul searching," UK head coach Mark Stoops said postgame. "The competitive nature of our players to reinvest and commit and play with that kind of effort.
Kentucky basketball player grades: Oscar Tshiebwe shines but Gonzaga stomps Wildcats, 88-72
No. 2 Gonzaga versus No. 4 Kentucky was supposed to be decided by National Player of the Year frontrunners Drew Timme and Oscar Tshiebwe. The stars absolutely shined. Timme had 22 points, seven rebounds, three assists and one steal. Tshiebwe countered with 20 points, 15 rebounds and two steals. Call it a wash between college basketball's two titans. But Gonzaga's role players proved to be the difference in the game in the Zags' impressive 88-72 win.
Watch: Mark Stoops Speaks Following 16-6 Loss to Georgia
Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops spoke to the media following the Wildcats' 16-6 loss at the hands of the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs. Stoops talked about his team re-investing following the embarrassing loss to Vanderbilt a week ago, what he saw out of the offensive line, UK's defense and ...
dawgpost.com
WATCH: Georgia Bulldogs fans Light up Kentucky's Stadium
LEXINGTON - Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs always have a ton of fans that follow them wherever they go. Watch as Georgia fans light up Kroger Field Commonwealth Stadium on the campus of Kentucky. &t=TdrNM_umH8cQ04rUh6RzSg. * Exclusive Event: UGA DB Kelee Ringo Autograph Signing *. Ticket-holders to this exclusive...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Starting 5: John Calipari is in over his head, Johni Broome shines and Gonzaga falls flat
Welcome back to the Starting 5. The Starting 5 is written multiple times per week by Adam Spencer to keep you up-to-date on all the news and events in the world of college hoops. You can follow Adam on Twitter at @AdamSpencer4 and @BlueChipGrit. 1. Opening tip. The Kentucky Wildcats...
WKYT 27
High school football Region Finals take center stage on Friday
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Week 13 of the high school football season means Region Finals across the state. Here are the highlights from our viewing area:. Trinity at Bryan Station; Woodford Co. at Frederick Douglass; Lexington Catholic at Boyle Co. Southwestern at Scott Co; Madison Central at Ballard; Franklin Co....
Road-trip to Wilmore & Nicholasville: Jessamine County's jewels
Jessamine County - home to Wilmore & Nicholasville is full of great shopping and delicious food for your road-trip!. The Luna Coffee, Wine and Butterfly Cafe in Nicholasville, KentuckyRoadtripzee.com.
Comments / 0