Read full article on original website
Related
AMA
What doctors wish patients knew about lung cancer screening
Lung cancer causes about 160,000 U.S. deaths a year, which is greater than the toll of the next three most common cancers—colon, breast and prostate—combined. Yet only about 30% of lung cancer cases are diagnosed early with most patients diagnosed at a far less treatable, later stage of the disease. And with about 20% of lung cancer deaths preventable, evidence-based screening recommendations for high-risk patients offers the best hope to catch the disease early and provide the best chance for effective treatment.
US News and World Report
Cancer Diagnoses Lag After Screenings Fall During Pandemic, U.S. Study Finds
(Reuters) - Screenings for a variety of common cancers have not returned to pre-pandemic levels, potentially leading to diagnoses later in the course of the disease when it may be more difficult to treat successfully, U.S. data published on Thursday suggest. In 2020 - the first year of the pandemic...
World Pancreatic Cancer Day: 14 symptoms you’re most likely to ignore
If you’ve got indigestion and stomach ache, and maybe you’re off your food and feeling a bit sick, you might think you’ve just got a tummy bug. And while that’s by far the most likely cause, always be aware that they’re the symptoms of something far worse too – the UK’s fifth biggest cancer killer, pancreatic cancer.Symptoms of the disease, which is diagnosed in around 10,500 people in the UK every year, can often be mistaken for other, far more benign, conditions, and that’s why many people don’t seek medical help until the cancer is in its later stages...
msn.com
You May Have Colon Cancer and Not Know It. Here are the Signs.
Slide 1 of 6: Colon cancer is quite common, being found in one in roughly 25 people during their lifetime. It is the second most common cause of cancer deaths currently in the United States. Today we know that colon cancer is being diagnosed in an even younger population, and ~10% of new cases occur in patients under the age of 50. Recently, screening guidelines have changed, suggesting that colorectal cancer screening should begin at age 45 in patients without a family history. Read on to discover the symptoms.
technologynetworks.com
Pancreatic Cancer Diagnoses Could Be Made Up to Three Years Earlier
Pancreatic cancer could be identified in patients up to three years earlier than current diagnoses, new research suggests. Weight loss and increasing blood glucose levels are early indicators of pancreatic cancer and could lead to a more timely diagnosis, helping to improve survival rates. In the largest study of its...
Healthline
What Type of Endoscopy Detects Pancreatic Cancer?
Certain types of endoscopies, like endoscopic ultrasounds, are commonly used to detect pancreatic cancer. But pancreatic cancer can be hard to spot in its early stages, even with imaging tests. In its early stages, pancreatic cancer is difficult to detect, which means it’s unlikely that your doctor will spot it...
Early Signs Of Lung Cancer You Should Be Aware Of
There are several symptoms associated with lung cancer, though they may vary depending on the type and stage of the disease.
MedicalXpress
More cancers are diagnosed at an advanced stage if patients already have type 2 diabetes, study finds
A study of 11,945 people in six European countries has shown that people with type 2 diabetes who develop cancer are more likely to be diagnosed with advanced disease if the condition is one that is not screened for routinely. In a presentation to the 13th European Breast Cancer Conference,...
How Bladder Cancer Differs in Women and Younger Adults
Figuring out the causes of age and sex disparities is an important area of bladder cancer research
GPs urged to order scans for ‘vague’ cancer symptoms like fatigue and dizziness
NHS England is asking GPs to send more people with “vague” cancer symptoms directly for scans, in order to speed up cancer diagnoses.At present, people with vague symptoms can face long waits for tests or to see hospital medics, and then face delays getting their first treatment.GPs will now be asked to order more ultrasounds, brain MRIs and CT scans for vague symptoms that fall outside the current two-week cancer referral to see a specialist.Vague cancer symptoms include coughs, fatigue and dizziness, and going directly for a scan will skip the need to see a specialist first.About one in...
They were diagnosed with uterine cancer and tumors. Now they're suing the makers of chemical hair straighteners.
Three years ago, Rhonda Terrell was diagnosed with an aggressive form of uterine cancer that has since spread to her abdomen and liver. She underwent a radical hysterectomy — the removal of the uterus, cervix, ovaries and fallopian tubes — and tried to come to terms with the way the disease had altered her life.
MedicalXpress
Severe outcomes from COVID-19 up with preexisting neuropsych conditions
People with neuropsychiatric conditions and/or associated treatment have an increased risk for severe outcomes from COVID-19 and from other severe acute respiratory infections (SARIs), according to a study published online Nov. 9 in JAMA Psychiatry. Tom Alan Ranger, Ph.D., from the University of Oxford in the United Kingdom, and colleagues...
Major Cancer Breakthroughs Reported
Scientists have discovered a method of suppression against the gene that causes cancer to spread. A further study has found how to synthesize a rare cancer-fighting compound in the lab.
MedicalXpress
Studies provide latest 'real world' evidence on effectiveness of COVID-19 treatments
Two studies published by The BMJ today provide up to date evidence on the effectiveness of both currently licensed and possible COVID-19 treatments under everyday ("real world") conditions, helping to shed more light on whether these drugs can prevent people from becoming seriously ill. The first is an observational study...
MedicalXpress
Understanding lung cancer
November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month. Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths worldwide. Each year, more people die from lung cancer than colon, breast and prostate cancers combined, according to the American Cancer Society. Lung cancer is the second most common cancer in the U.S., and the...
cancerhealth.com
Treating Breathing Problems in People with Cancer
People with advanced cancer can have a host of symptoms that harm their quality of life. For those with trouble breathing, called dyspnea, drugs called corticosteroids are often prescribed to provide relief. But in a new study—the largest ever clinical trial of steroids for dyspnea caused by advanced cancer—these drugs...
Indoor humidity may affect spread of COVID-19
It's sort of like the Goldilocks principle -- a room that's either too dry or too humid can influence transmission of COVID-19 and cause more illness or death, Massachusetts Institute of Technology researchers say.
Are You More Likely To Get Lung Disease From Tobacco Or Cannabis?
Tobacco leads to lung disease, but what about cannabis? Read on to find out whether you are more likely to get lung disease from tobacco or cannabis.
Michigan Daily
Adenovirus cases increase on UMich campus, Ernst urges caution
Robert Ernst, chief health officer at the University of Michigan, sent out an email Wednesday to the University community warning of high levels of adenovirus on campus. The adenovirus is a common cause of the common cold. Symptoms include a runny nose, sore throat, fever, cough or gastrointestinal symptoms. They typically last from a few days up to several weeks. The virus spreads through contact with droplets that come from an infected person’s nose or throat or from contaminated surfaces. Ernst’s message comes one week before Thanksgiving break, and he wrote that students should remain vigilant prior to returning to their permanent residences.
MedicalXpress
Cancer screening and detection remain below prepandemic levels
At the end of 2021, population-based screening and diagnosis remained below prepandemic levels for breast, cervical, and colorectal cancers, according to a research letter published online Nov. 17 in JAMA Oncology. Allison H. Oakes, Ph.D., from Trilliant Health in Brentwood, Tennessee, and colleagues used the Trilliant Health all-payer claims and...
Comments / 0