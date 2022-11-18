Dr Vineet Arora on Why She Nominated Dr Ishani Ganguli for the Seema S. Sonnad Emerging Leader in Managed Care Research Award

Read full article on original website
Review Highlights Need for Further Research, Individualized Treatments for Endometriosis-Associated Infertility
Although there is a clinically recognized association between endometriosis and infertility, the mechanisms behind the association are not fully understood. Endometriosis is known to be associated with infertility, but the mechanisms behind the association are not fully understood. A review published in Frontiers in Endocrinology summarizes current knowledge and treatments relevant to endometriosis-related infertility, which requires a multidisciplinary and personalized approach for the best possible outcomes.
Certain CSF Biomarker May Foretell Nusinersen Response in Children With SMA
Using data from patients with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 1 and 2, researchers observed that chitotriosidase 1 levels in cerebral spinal fluid (CSF) changed over time after treatment with nusinersen, suggesting that the change could be indicative of treatment response. A certain biomarker in cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) may be...
High Burden of AD, Bacterial Skin Infections Seen in Young Urban-Living Indigenous People
Urban-living Indigenous children and young people in high-income countries reported a higher likelihood of current and severe symptoms of atopic dermatitis (AD) compared with a non-Indigenous population, as well as a higher incidence of bacterial skin infections. The severity of atopic dermatitis (AD) and incidence of bacterial skin infections (BSI)...
CKD Severity, Proteinuria Associated With Risk of Prurigo Nodularis
Korean patients who had more advanced chronic kidney disease (CKD), defined by estimated glomerular filtration rate of 29 or less vs 90 or more, and presence of proteinuria were associated with greater risk of prurigo nodularis. Patients with advanced and end-stage chronic kidney disease (CKD) were associated with an increased...
What We’re Reading: Respiratory Illnesses Strain Hospitals; Pfizer Booster Addresses Omicron Subtypes; Audits Reveal MA Overcharges
Covid, flu, and respiratory syncytial virus are overwhelming hospitals across the nation; Pfizer claims its new booster may give protection against new subvariants of the COVID-19 Omicron variant; federal audits reveal overcharges and other payment errors in Medicare Advantage (MA) plans. Respiratory Illnesses Overwhelm Hospitals. Respiratory illnesses, such as respiratory...
Early Lung Cancer Screening Program Dramatically Increases Survival Rates
A recent study stresses the importance of routine CT screening for improving lung cancer survival outcomes. Despite progression in targeted therapy and immunotherapy treatments, the best tool to fight cancer deaths is early diagnosis through low-dose CT screening prior to symptoms, according to findings of a 20-year international study. Lung...
What We’re Reading: Global Oral Health Status Report; Predictive Value of Cholesterol Varies by Race; Disparities for People With Impaired Vision
A report from the World Health Organization highlights the global burden of oral diseases; study shows the predictive value of a “good” cholesterol level varies between Black and White patients; CDC report suggests people with impaired vision are not receiving proper health care. WHO Report Folds in Universal...
MA Beneficiaries May Be at Disadvantage for Complex Cancer Surgeries
Patients with Medicare Advantage (MA) were 1.5 times more likely to die within a month of surgical removal of their stomach or liver, and twice as likely to die within a month of oncologic surgery of the pancreas, compared with patients with traditional Medicare. Patients with cancer enrolled in Medicare...
CBD Emerges as Meaningful Epilepsy Therapy, but Considerable Questions Remain
Investigators still do not fully understand how cannabidiol (CBD) works in patients with seizures, according to a new review. Cannabidiol (CBD) can be a meaningful therapy for children and adults with certain types of seizure disorders, but there remain a series of significant questions related to how the medication works and how best to use it, according to a new review article.
Healthcare Disparities Within Major Depressive Disorder
H. Eric Cannon, PharmD, FAMCP: When we start talking about disparities of health care, especially in MDD [major depressive disorder], there are a lot of things that play into that, including social economics. As we’ve worked with social determinants of health, we’ve identified that MDD is more prevalent in people who have a lower socioeconomic status. When you look at disparities in health care in the states where we operate—Utah, Idaho, Nevada—there are massive rural areas, so access to providers is difficult. To some degree, people are socially isolated, which makes identifying the issues and finding the people that more difficult. Understanding those disparities is critical in terms of how we put together effective programs that might address depression within the populations that we serve.
Previous Infections May Increase Risk of EoE, Study Finds
The study findings suggest that eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE), like other atopic diseases, may be associated with infections. Prior infections—particularly sepsis and gastrointestinal infections—appear to increase the risk of an eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE) diagnosis, according to a new national case-control cohort study. The report, based on more than 1500...
