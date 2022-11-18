Dr Vineet Arora on Why She Nominated Dr Ishani Ganguli for the Seema S. Sonnad Emerging Leader in Managed Care Research Award

H. Eric Cannon, PharmD, FAMCP: When we start talking about disparities of health care, especially in MDD [major depressive disorder], there are a lot of things that play into that, including social economics. As we’ve worked with social determinants of health, we’ve identified that MDD is more prevalent in people who have a lower socioeconomic status. When you look at disparities in health care in the states where we operate—Utah, Idaho, Nevada—there are massive rural areas, so access to providers is difficult. To some degree, people are socially isolated, which makes identifying the issues and finding the people that more difficult. Understanding those disparities is critical in terms of how we put together effective programs that might address depression within the populations that we serve.

UTAH STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO