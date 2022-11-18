ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gervonta Davis in pre-trial PPV before court seals Ryan Garcia fate

Gervonta Davis will meet another Garcia name before heading to trial, where a judge will decide if a Ryan Garcia clash occurs. Davis has signed on the dotted line to battle the Golden Boy star in the first half of 2023. However, jail time will ultimately decide if the clash happens.
worldboxingnews.net

Lennox Lewis beats up, KO’s Tyson Fury – says UK boxing legend

Lennox Lewis is too good for Tyson Fury. He would beat him up and stop him late on in the fight if they ever shared a ring. That’s according to UK boxing legend Barry McGuigan. The former world champion got into it, with fans opening a massive can of worms on the subject.
Boxing Scene

Holly Holm Admits She's Intrigued With The Scenario of Returning To Boxing

Former UFC bantamweight champion Holly Holm admits that she's intrigued by the idea of making a return to the sport of boxing. Holm made her MMA debut in 2011 and eventually went full-time with MMA in 2013. However, she made her boxing debut in 2002, won world titles in several...
MMAmania.com

Here’s everything that happened at UFC Vegas 65 last night

Last night (Sat., Nov. 19, 2022), Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returned to UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, for UFC Vegas 65. In the last couple years, we’ve seen some mediocre fight cards grace the Apex stage, but we’ve never seen a pedestrian card lose its main event just hours before the card began (details here). Derrick Lewis’ last-second trip to the hospital derailed one of just two fights between ranked opponents (the other being Jennifer Maia vs. Maryna Moroz), but there was still a bit of action spread out among the many decisions.
BoxingNews24.com

Errol Spence must fight Thurman to keep his WBC title

By Adam Baskin: Errol ‘The Truth’ Spence Jr has a dilemma with Keith ‘One Time’ Thurman. It’s either Errol defends against former WBA/WBC 147-lb champion Thurman or gets stripped of his WBC title and loses out on the opportunity to face WBO champ Terence Crawford for the undisputed next year.
Boxing Scene

De La Hoya on Tank-Garcia: We Bent Over Backwards; All We Need Is to Sign on Dotted Line

Oscar De La Hoya is as giddy as anyone else in the boxing world to see Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis trade punches next year. Lightweight stars Garcia and Davis both announced on their social media accounts this week that they would face each other next year in Las Vegas. The exact date and venue has not yet been determined, but the 12-round bout will take place at a contracted weight of 136 pounds.
worldboxingnews.net

Manny Pacquiao loaded gloves claim vs Antonio Margarito ridiculed

Claims Manny Pacquiao had loaded gloves to damage the face of Antonio Margarito in their famous 2010 battle. Pacquiao faced a ridiculous claim from some Margarito supporters after beating up the Mexican at Cowboys Stadium. After World Boxing News revealed details of another cheating accusation against Margarito, fans turned on...
MMA Fighting

Derrick Lewis vs. Serghei Spivac cancelled as UFC Vegas 65 loses main event

The Derrick Lewis vs. Serghei Spivac main event at UFC Vegas 65 has been cancelled just hours before the fight was set to take place. On Saturday’s broadcast, it was announced that Lewis suffered an illness that forced him to go to the hospital and he was not cleared to compete Saturday against Spivac.
MMAmania.com

Alex Pereira wants Israel Adesanya to stop blaming referee for UFC 281 loss — ‘Thank him for saving your life’

Newly-crowned UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira considers former 185-pound titleholder Israel Adesanya to be a “great opponent” and for that, “The Last Stylebender” has “Poatan’s” respect. What he does not respect is the steady stream of excuses that followed Adesanya’s technical knockout loss to the Brazilian at UFC 281 last weekend in New York.
stillrealtous.com

Current WWE Star Shoots Down Retirement Rumors

WWE has a number of veterans on the current roster one of which happens to be MVP. Nowadays MVP is busy working as a manager for Omos, but that doesn’t mean he’s done in the ring. MVP recently got the wrestling world talking when he responded to a...
hotnewhiphop.com

NBA Youngboy & NoCap Trade Shots At Each Other On Instagram

It’s never a dull moment in NBA Youngboy’s world. The Baton Rouge rapper, unfortunately, found himself in a war of words today with one of the artists on the Never Broke Again roster, NoCap. This morning, NBA Youngboy appeared to address NoCap in vague statement, though the BR...
stillrealtous.com

Vince McMahon Told Former WWE Star He Hated His “Flabby Body”

Professional wrestlers come in all shapes and sizes as people with various body types have been known to step into the squared circle. Not every wrestler who has competed in WWE has been shredded, but it seems that Vince McMahon didn’t approve of at least one former WWE star’s look.
worldboxingnews.net

Shocking videos of troubled Chris Eubank cause serious concern

British boxing superstar Chris Eubank is going through a challenging period in his life, judging by two videos circulating on social media. Eubank has suffered tragedy in his life of late and was incoherent in a pair of incidents captured over the past week. One was an awful interview that...
worldboxingnews.net

Jake Wood cancels DAZN over inept YouTubers, KSI responds

Jake Wood and KSI got involved in a public exchange over the involvement of YouTubers on platforms sacred to professional boxing. YouTubers are being showcased increasingly on networks such as Showtime and DAZN, which were supposed to be what every pro boxer aims to achieve. Becoming good enough to attract...
worldboxingnews.net

Deontay Wilder vs Charlie Zelenoff – Mike Tyson loves it

Mike Tyson is all of us when it comes to the anomaly that is the ridiculous Deontay Wilder vs Charlie Zelenoff beatdown. Tyson gave a comic reaction to the infamous Wilder gym incident with boxing’s most celebrated myth Charlie Z. The former undisputed heavyweight champion virally discussed Wilder’s battering...
Fightful

Derrick Lewis Pulled From UFC Vegas 65 Main Event Just Moments Before Main Card

UFC Vegas 65 has lost its main event just minutes before the event's main card was scheduled to go on the air. During the ESPN+ broadcast of UFC Vegas 65's prelims, it was announced that Derrick Lewis has came down with a non-Covid, non-weight cutting illness, which has caused tonight's main event bout between he and fellow top-15 heavyweight contender, Serghei Spivac to be called off.

