worldboxingnews.net
Manny Pacquiao loaded gloves claim vs Antonio Margarito ridiculed
Claims Manny Pacquiao had loaded gloves to damage the face of Antonio Margarito in their famous 2010 battle. Pacquiao faced a ridiculous claim from some Margarito supporters after beating up the Mexican at Cowboys Stadium. After World Boxing News revealed details of another cheating accusation against Margarito, fans turned on...
TMZ.com
Alex Pereira Says Ref Saved Israel Adesanya's Life By Stopping Fight
Alex Pereira says referee Marc Goddard definitely did NOT stop the Israel Adesanya fight early ... 'cause it was just a matter of time until Stylebender would've been unconscious on the Octagon canvas. The newly crowned UFC Middleweight champion spoke for one of the first times since beating his rival,...
Sports World Reacts To Heartbreaking Actor Death
The acting and sports world is heartbroken over the death of a prominent actor and fighter on Sunday morning. Jason David Frank, known for playing Tommy Oliver, the Green Ranger, has reportedly died at the age of 49. "Jason's family haven't released a statement on his death as of yet,...
bodyslam.net
Jade Cargill Is Willing To Whoop Bow Wow’s Ass
If Tony Khan allows it, Jade Cargill will whoop Bow Wow’s ass. Rap star Bow Wow and AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill have been going back and forth on social media for some time. It all started with Bow Wow wanting to take Jade out on a date, but after she denied, the two began to throw jabs back and forth. Now, Jade wouldn’t mind a match with him. Recently, Cargill sat down with The Breakfast Club on 105.1 FM where Jade discussed her back and forth with Bow Wow and stated that him saying he wanted to take her out to dinner was disrespectful.
worldboxingnews.net
Lennox Lewis beats up, KO’s Tyson Fury – says UK boxing legend
Lennox Lewis is too good for Tyson Fury. He would beat him up and stop him late on in the fight if they ever shared a ring. That’s according to UK boxing legend Barry McGuigan. The former world champion got into it, with fans opening a massive can of worms on the subject.
Watch: Ex-UFC Star Greg Hardy Floors Hasim Rahman Jr., Secures Decision Win At MF & DAZN: X Series 003
Greg Hardy scored a knockdown and beat Hasim Rahman Jr. in their boxing match. “Prince of War” improved his unbeaten record in pro boxing, while Rahman Jr. has now lost two fights in a row. Former UFC heavyweight contender Greg Hardy has been enjoying his time in boxing. Just...
wrestleview.com
Former WWE Female Superstar Makes History
Former WWE female superstar Kairi Sane has made history. Now going by KAIRI, she became the first-ever IWGP Women’s Champion crowned at NJPW x STARDOM Historic X-Over when she defeated Mayu Iwatani in the main event. The finish saw KAIRI hit Iwatani with a spinning backfist and then go...
25-year-old UFC fighter scores incredible 3rd-round knockout with a spinning back kick to her opponent's jaw
Natalia Silva scored the knockout of the night when she beat Tereza Bleda with a spinning back kick to the face.
MMAmania.com
Chaos! Dillon Danis slugs KSI, gets clocked in wild street brawl at Misfits Boxing weigh ins (Video)
The 14th annual World MMA Awards were recently announced for the Sahara hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Dec. 8, so there’s still time to get your vote casted for “Clown of the Year.” Fortunately the category has just one nominee, part-time Bellator MMA fighter and full-time troublemaker Dillon Danis.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Star Possibly Wrestling Last Match Soon
Anything can happen in WWE, and it looks like a former WWE Cruiserweight Champion is set to return to the ring in a few weeks. Jamie Noble recently took to Twitter to confirm that he will be competing at the upcoming WWE event in Charleston, WV on December 11. However, Noble also noted that it could possibly be his last match when he posted the following:
FTX Collapse Hits Justin Bieber, Michael Jordan and Coachella
The FTX cryptocurrency exchange debacle has shocked the entire cryptocurrency industry. It is still early to determine the full damage. Industry sources agree that it will take many years to restore public confidence in the crypto industry. This crisis of confidence is also coupled with a liquidity crisis impacting many...
BoxingNews24.com
Yarde says it’s his “destiny” to defeat Beterbiev
By Robert Segal: WBO mandatory Anthony Yarde believes it’s his “destiny” to defeat unified light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev on January 28th at the Wembley Arena in London. The Beterbiev-Yarde fight will be shown on ESPN+ and BT Sport. (Queensberry Promotions Credit: Leigh Dawney/Queensberry Promotions) Yarde (232-2,...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Jade Cargill Loves Her Relationship With Tony Khan: “He Was Willing To Listen To My Dream”
AEW superstar and current TBS champion Jade Cargill recently joined The Breakfast Club to hype this evening’s Full Gear pay-per-view, where The Baddies leader will be defending her title and her undefeated streak against the Native Beast, Nyla Rose. During the interview, Cargill spoke highly of her relationship with...
wrestletalk.com
Uncle Howdy Strikes First Victim On SmackDown
At the end of the segment featuring Bray Wyatt on WWE SmackDown, a spooky reminder that Uncle Howdy is always watching!. As a segment with Bray Wyatt and another WWE star unfolded in the ring, an ominous reminder that Uncle Howdy is never far behind. While Bray Wyatt and LA...
Derrick Lewis reportedly hospitalized, UFC Fight Night 215 headliner vs. Serghei Spivac canceled mid-event
LAS VEGAS – The UFC Fight Night 215 main event between Derrick Lewis and Serghei Spivac was canceled as Saturday’s card unfolded. Lewis (26-10 MMA, 17-8 UFC) reportedly was hospitalized on the day of the event, forcing the promotion to scratch the heavyweight headliner with Spivac (15-3 MMA, 6-3 UFC) at the UFC Apex. Word of Lewis going to the hospital first surfaced on Twitter.
worldboxingnews.net
Gervonta Davis in pre-trial PPV before court seals Ryan Garcia fate
Gervonta Davis will meet another Garcia name before heading to trial, where a judge will decide if a Ryan Garcia clash occurs. Davis has signed on the dotted line to battle the Golden Boy star in the first half of 2023. However, jail time will ultimately decide if the clash happens.
BoxingNews24.com
Tyson Fury – “two weeks to go” before Chisora trilogy
By Charles Brun: Tyson Fury will be defending his WBC heavyweight title two weeks from now against an old & tired-looking journeyman Derek Chisora on December 3rd on BT Box Office PPV at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England. Fury (32-0-1, 23 KOs) has arguably hurt what little popularity he...
MMAmania.com
Watch UFC’s emotional video tribute to Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson: R.I.P. 1984 - 2022
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) released a heartfelt tribute video to the late Anthony Johnson earlier today (Sat., Nov. 19, 2022) during the broadcast of UFC Vegas 65 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Johnson, who is widely regarded as one of the best knockout artists...
bodyslam.net
WATCH: Sami Zayn Makes Jey Uso Break Again On SmackDown
Sami Zayn is a pro at making the Bloodline break character and laugh. Jey Uso is a usual target and it happened again tonight when Sami Zayn did an elaborate handshake with Jimmy Uso, Jey couldn’t help but to look away and cover his face after cracking a slight smile. They just can’t take the hilarious Sami Zayn serious! Watch the character break down below!
wrestletalk.com
Tony Khan Splits Up Tag Team At Full Gear
Tony Khan has split up a team on tonight’s AEW pay-per-view, AEW Full Gear (November 19) after a wild match. There was an exciting tag team affair to determine who would be leaving AEW Full Gear as the AEW World Tag Team Champions. Within the match however, a team...
