Meghan Markle Sounds Scripted, Unnatural on Her Podcast Archetypes? Commentator Urges Prince Harry’s Wife to Speak From the Heart

By Camille Heimbrod
epicstream.com
 4 days ago
CarQ
2d ago

She always sounds scripted because she is a narcissist. She is copying normal behavior but can’t quite pull it off. She is like Elizabeth Holmes with the fake voice, controlled giggles, warm but at the same time cold smile and freakish staring.

Bob in Florida
2d ago

The author advises Meghan to "speak from the heart" in her podcasts, as her scripted "lectures" don't sound sincere. That is impossible as Megan is the greatest narcissistic sociopath of our time and sincerity and any "heart" are totally foreign to her. She has succeeded beyond her wildest dreams to get where she is and is certainly not going to to take the advice of others on how to behave when her behavior got her there. The nonsensical claptrap of idiotic "word salad" voicing "her truth" and even her own nonsensical vocabulary such as substituting her word invented "archetypes" for the correct word "stereotypes" and not correcting it is one example of how Meghanism is in her view superior to the dictionary. Her "my truth" is superior to The Truth in Meghanspeak. The reality is that it is all a manifestation of a collosal ego and a serious personality disorder.

Pretty Feet
2d ago

Markle has no heart. Markle does no homework and just regurgitates what she has heard. Markle then scripts "her experiences". That's why she doesn't sound normal.

