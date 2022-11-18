ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

The unique link between Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle's 'down to earth' parenting style

By Laura Harman
 2 days ago

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle's parenting style are more similar than one may first assume as the royal mothers have both opted for a similar approach when it comes to this child raising technique.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle , live in California in a $14 million Santa Barbara mansion with their two children, Archie and Lilibet. While the couple's children may live across the pond from their cousins, it has been revealed that the royal relatives actually have a lot more in common when it comes to how they are being raised.

It was revealed that both Kate and Meghan see the value of introducing their children to nature and farm animals and both get to spend time with chickens on a daily basis. It was recently revealed that Princess Catherine bought her children's school some chickens for their on-site farm.

"Kate wanted to get off to a good start with the parents and teachers," A source told InTouch. "It’s not the most extravagant gift, but they can use it for their little learning farm, and she didn’t want to come across as flashy."

A second source added that parents and the school appreciated the Princess' gesture and "how down-to-earth and normal she is." The source commented, "She and Prince William wanted their children’s lives to be as normal as possible, and that’s what they’ve achieved. When she’s not doing public appearances, Kate’s life is actually quite mundane. She may be a princess, but she’s really just an ordinary mum."

Prince George, Princess Charlotte And Prince Louis Start Lambrook School (Image credit: Pool / Pool / Getty Images)

The Wales children learning to care for farm animals like chickens at a young age mirrors how Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex are raising their two children.

In Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah , the Sussexes showed the interviewer their coop that they made for their son Archie. The coop made for their son was called 'Archie's Chick Inn' and was located in the couple's backyard. During the interview, Meghan mentioned that the hens were rescues and the royal couple had given them a new lease of life by rehoming them.

(Image credit: Harpo Productions/Joe Pugliese via Getty Images)

Like the Prince and Princess of Wales, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex clearly see the value in teaching their children about farming and believe that giving them the opportunity to care for farm animals can help them with their development.

This suggests that Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle's parenting styles are not quite as different as some may presume, and the royal cousins have some key similarities in their upbringing.

