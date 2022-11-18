Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago City Council Votes Unanimously to Pay $5.8M to Settle 3 Police Misconduct CasesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
First Full Social Equity Cannabis Dispensing Organization Licenses Issued in IllinoisWilliam DavisIllinois State
Who's running for Mayor of Chicago?Lashaunta MooreChicago, IL
10 free holiday things to do in ChicagoJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Christmas In Chicago | Where To GoThe Ellison HomesteadChicago, IL
Local jewelry pro's sage advice: Get your engagement ring insured
Dustin Lemick, founder and CEO of Evanston-based jewelry insurance company BriteCo says if you get that special ring, make sure it’s insured. He says says often the cost of insurance for a ring comes out to about $50-$75 a year.
wgnradio.com
How to fix squeaky floors
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 11/05/2022: Vice President and Sales Manager Igor Murokh, AKA Mr. Floor joins the show to explain how to stop a squeaky floor. To learn more about Mr. Floor Companies, their products, and what services they provide go to mrfloor.com or call 847-674-7500.
UIC professor talks emotional weight of Thanksgiving for Native Americans
CHICAGO — UIC professor Hayley Negron joins us in the studio to examine the narrative behind the Thanksgiving holiday and how for many Native Americans, it is a day of mourning. For more information visit: Homepage – Chicago American Indian Community Collaborative (chicagoaicc.com)
King David and Boss Daley
Professor Lance Williams traces the stories and conflicts of two powerful Chicago leaders, David Barksdale and Richard J. Daley, in upcoming book The post King David and Boss Daley appeared first on South Side Weekly.
wgnradio.com
The Beat Cop’s guide to pizza and popcorn
Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, makes his weekly visit to the WGN Radio studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” reviews Eastern Style Pizza. Located at 2911 W. Touhy in Chicago, they are known for serving pizza, pasta, and grinders. Lt. Haynes also reviews Mellos Peanuts, located at 2407 N. Elston in Chicago. They are known for for their different flavors of peanuts and popcorn, like roasted peanuts and spicy bloody Mary popcorn.
When is the Chicago PD season 10 fall finale on NBC?
Chicago PD has been dishing out a pretty consistent storyline for the first half of season 10. While there have been individual cases scattered throughout each episode, the main focus has been on the case involving human trafficking and the son of the new precinct chief, Sean O’Neal (Jefferson White).
Where is Chicago’s best Italian beef sandiwch?
WGN News Now is searching for the best of yet another Chicago favorite, and we need your help!. Tell us where to find your most favorite Italian beef sandwich in all of the city by using the form below. Like our best tacos and best hot dogs stories before this,...
The List: Things done on WGN Morning News that could get you fired on Good Morning America
CHICAGO – Over the past 27 years, viewers who have tuned into the WGN Morning News have seen it all, from the funny to the wacky and even a little insane. There have been segments aired or things said that you just wouldn’t see on other stations, local or national. In fact, if some of those moments had been put on television elsewhere, it might have resulted in a few pink slips being handed out.
Chicago Restaurant Serves One Of The Best Thanksgiving Dinners In The US
Here's where to find it.
Humboldt Park's Spinning J Bakery wins GMA's United States of Pie contest
It was sweet, sweet victory for Dinah Grossman when her Spinning J Bakery got its just desserts by winning Good Morning America's United States of Pie contest.
WGN-TV Becomes “Chicago’s Merry Own” with Holiday Favorites and Live New Year’s Eve Special
THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 24 (THANKSGIVING DAY) 9-11a Bozo’s Circus: The 1960s (2019) Digitally-remastered segments of WGN’s legendary “Bozo’s Circus,” featuring original cast members Bob Bell, Ray Rayner, Don Sandburg and Ned Locke. Dean Richards hosts. (Broadcast also livestreamed on the WGN9+ app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV; online at WGNTV.com/Live and the WGN News mobile app.)
Suburban 90-Year-0ld Recently Bowled a Perfect 300, And It Wasn't His First Time
Jack Lippert's interest in bowling began in the 1940s when he got a job at a bowling alley near his home on Chicago's North Side. "I became a pin boy to make money...I thought," he explained. "I was there, so I could bowl for free, so I started bowling, and I’ve been bowling ever since."
Two Fish Crab Shack to host free Thanksgiving dinner in Bronzeville
Two Fish Crab Shack will host its annual free Thanksgiving dinner for anyone looking for plans.
See Inside Harrison Ford’s Childhood Home in Park Ridge, Illinois
While it's true that Harrison Ford now lives in Jackson, Wyoming, his roots are back in Illinois. Now, you can take a peek inside what used to be his childhood home in the Land of Lincoln back in the 1950's. In case you didn't know, Harrison Ford spent his childhood...
2 Chicago Spots Are Among the Best New Restaurants of 2022, Esquire Says
A spotlight has been cast on two budding restaurants in Chicago now listed among the best newcomers to the nation's buzzing culinary scene. As a new year looms, Esquire took a look back at 2022, highlighting fresh eateries that "represent what it means to dine well in the U.S. right now." The magazine's editorial staff curated the list, ranking 40 establishments where "there is soul and a story to go with delicious, inventive dishes."
wgnradio.com
Bob Ashton is bringing muscle cars and corvettes, classic cars and auto stars to Rosemont!
Driving force of the Muscle Car and Corvette Nationals, Bob Ashton, joins Dane Neal on WGN Radio. Hear as Bob talks about the excitement for the upcoming show at the Donald E. Stephen’s Convention Center Nov 19 and 20. Listen as Bob shares the cars, seminars, sponsors and celebrity guests that will be in on all the action that is bringing fans in from 41 states and Canada. For more information on tickets, schedules, special guests and more go to https://www.mcacn.com/
Families Can Grab Free Turkeys On South, West Sides This Weekend
CHICAGO — Families in need can grab free turkeys at giveaways Friday and Saturday. Turkeys and other food will be available at giveaways Friday in Englewood and Saturday in Roseland and Garfield Park to help families prepare for Thanksgiving next week. The details:. Englewood. Local groups are teaming up...
wgnradio.com
Your Hometown: Oak Park – Val’s Halla Records
General Manager of Val’s Halla Records, Shayne Blakeley, joins John Landecker to talk about the record store’s 50 year legacy. His store’s longevity has been made possible by the Oak Park community’s passion for the preservation of vinyl records and keeping the musical medium alive. You can visit Val’s Halla Records at 239 Harrison St in Oak Park and surf their site here.
wgnradio.com
Your recycling questions answered
Ken Dunn, Founder, Resource Center, joins John Williams to answer all of your recycling questions. What can you recycle? What do you do with bottle caps? Should you leave them on? What if there is still liquid in a recycled item? Ken is Chicago’s King of Recycling and has all the answers!
Volunteers help fight food insecurity with free Thanksgiving meals as costs rise
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Thanksgiving is just days away, and churches and other organizations are helping fight food insecurity as food costs rise this holiday season. A line at the corner of Marquette and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive extended several blocks as people waited in the cold to get 5,000 free turkeys from New Beginning Church Saturday. "God putting everything together, that's how it's supposed to be every day," said Lisa Esper, who waited in line for a free turkey. "Since the economy went up a little bit, I'm a little short, and my daughter has moved in with me," said Landa...
