Many, LA

kalb.com

Fort Polk soldiers earn their expert badges

VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Army’s expert badges are no walk in the park. Soldiers trying to earn them must complete dozens of tasks, from hand grenade courses to a timed 12-mile foot march. Expert badges are earned in three categories: field medic, infantry and soldier. Training lasts...
FORT POLK, LA
bestfriends.org

Grant Parish in Louisiana goes to the dogs

Toby was in dire need of a savior. The nondescript brown dog spent his days at the Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office (GPSO) animal shelter huddled in the back of the kennel, terrified of everything. When local resident Patricia Davidson Thornhill turned up at the Louisiana shelter to take him home as a foster dog, his savior seemed to have arrived. Soon enough, however, Toby proved himself to be Patricia’s savior as well.
GRANT PARISH, LA
kjas.com

Search continues for missing hunter

Newton County Sheriff Robert Burby said Sunday that crews searched all weekend, but still have not come up with any leads or information on the whereabouts of 38 year old Joshua Ian Larkin, a Call man, who is been missing since Thursday. Officers say Larkin was last seen by his...
NEWTON COUNTY, TX
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Natchitoches Police welcome three new officers

The Natchitoches Police Department has three new officers that graduated from the Alexandria Regional Police Academy on Nov. 17. The three new officers are Kelly Kowalsky, Alexis Nelson and Sean Michot. The new officers spent several grueling months at the Alexandria Regional Police Academy and will participate in the Natchitoches...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
ktalnews.com

Natchitoches mother charged after child arrested 3 times in one week

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Natchitoches mother is facing charges after police arrested her child three different times in six days on theft and burglary charges. Police say they first arrested the 12-year-old boy on November 4 when they responded to a burglary on the 100 block of Chinquapin Pl. After a brief foot chase, they placed him in custody and charged with simple burglary. They brought him back to the police department, where officers attempted to contact his mother.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
kalb.com

Winnfield's Trey Starks with the 99-yard pick six

Meteorologist Rachael Penton's 10 PM Saturday Forecast. LSP releases Derrick Kittling traffic stop body camera footage. Season Recap: NSU Demons wide receiver Javon Antonio joins Sportsnite. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The Northwestern State Demons finished 4-1 in the Southland Conference for this first time since 2004. RPSO bodycam footage...
WINNFIELD, LA
kalb.com

Season Recap: NSU Demons wide receiver Javon Antonio joins Sportsnite

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Northwestern State Demons finished out their season Saturday against Incarnate Word, as they had a chance to clinch a share of the conference title, but they fell short. The Northwestern State Demons finished 4-1 in the Southland Conference for this first time since 2004. Demons...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
12NewsNow

Have you seen him? | Newton County Sheriff's Office searching for missing man who was last seen Thursday

NEWTON COUNTY, Texas — The Newton County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in locating a missing 38-year-old man who has not been seen since Thursday. The mother of Joshua Ian Larkin contacted the sheriff's office to report him missing Saturday. She said she last saw Larkin on Thursday, November 17, 2022 around 9 a.m. at her residence in Kirbyville, according to a Newton County Sheriff's Office release.
NEWTON COUNTY, TX
kalb.com

Rosepine, Many to meet in rematch of last year’s quarterfinals game

MANY, La. (KALB) - For the second straight year Rosepine will square off against Many in the quarterfinals. The Eagles advanced to only their second quarterfinals appearance in school history after defeating Westlake on the road 20-13. The Tigers took care of business shutting out Richwood 21-0 at home. Many has not allowed a point on defense in four games dating back to Oct. 14.
ROSEPINE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Shot at Multiple Times While Hunting on His Property, Authorities Asking for Help from Public in Investigation

Louisiana Man Shot at Multiple Times While Hunting on His Property, Authorities Asking for Help from Public in Investigation. Sabine Parish, Louisiana – The Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office stated on November 17, 2022, that on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at about 12:30 PM, 66-year-old Wendell Wayne George of Converse, Louisiana claimed being shot at three times by what he assumed was a shotgun while hunting on his land.
SABINE PARISH, LA
kalb.com

Demons can’t keep pace with No. 5/7 UIW in Senior Day loss

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) -The Northwestern State football team got the fast start it wanted Saturday afternoon against No. 5/7 UIW. The Demons, however, were unable to sustain that momentum, and once the visiting Cardinals grabbed hold, they never let go. UIW answered NSU’s opening drive touchdown with an onslaught of...
NATCHITOCHES, LA

