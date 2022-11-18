Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
LHSAA Cross Country State ChampionshipUnder The Radar NWLANatchitoches, LA
He Was Found Encased In Cement Inside A Metal Drum? Who Is The Natchitoches John Doe?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNatchitoches Parish, LA
Cedar Creek Lady Cougars Win Regional 1 Division IV Race And Other Region 1 Division IV QualifiersUnder The Radar NWLANatchitoches, LA
kalb.com
Fort Polk soldiers earn their expert badges
VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Army’s expert badges are no walk in the park. Soldiers trying to earn them must complete dozens of tasks, from hand grenade courses to a timed 12-mile foot march. Expert badges are earned in three categories: field medic, infantry and soldier. Training lasts...
bestfriends.org
Grant Parish in Louisiana goes to the dogs
Toby was in dire need of a savior. The nondescript brown dog spent his days at the Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office (GPSO) animal shelter huddled in the back of the kennel, terrified of everything. When local resident Patricia Davidson Thornhill turned up at the Louisiana shelter to take him home as a foster dog, his savior seemed to have arrived. Soon enough, however, Toby proved himself to be Patricia’s savior as well.
kjas.com
Search continues for missing hunter
Newton County Sheriff Robert Burby said Sunday that crews searched all weekend, but still have not come up with any leads or information on the whereabouts of 38 year old Joshua Ian Larkin, a Call man, who is been missing since Thursday. Officers say Larkin was last seen by his...
KPLC TV
Reward offered for information on Leesville men accused of home burglaries
Leesville, LA (KPLC) - Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office Crime Stoppers is now offering a $500 reward for any information leading to the arrest of two Leesville men that have been accused of two burglaries in the Burr Ferry area. Ricky Ashworth, 27, and Nick Ashworth, 30, both of Leesville...
Unrestrained child dies in Vernon Parish crash
The three-year-old was not properly restrained and suffered fatal injuries in the crash; the driver was severely injured as well, Troopers say.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Natchitoches Police welcome three new officers
The Natchitoches Police Department has three new officers that graduated from the Alexandria Regional Police Academy on Nov. 17. The three new officers are Kelly Kowalsky, Alexis Nelson and Sean Michot. The new officers spent several grueling months at the Alexandria Regional Police Academy and will participate in the Natchitoches...
ktalnews.com
Natchitoches mother charged after child arrested 3 times in one week
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Natchitoches mother is facing charges after police arrested her child three different times in six days on theft and burglary charges. Police say they first arrested the 12-year-old boy on November 4 when they responded to a burglary on the 100 block of Chinquapin Pl. After a brief foot chase, they placed him in custody and charged with simple burglary. They brought him back to the police department, where officers attempted to contact his mother.
kalb.com
16-year-old girl is missing from Natchitoches Parish; NPSO is asking for public’s help
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies (NPSO) is asking for the public’s help in finding a 16-year-old female teen runaway from Cloutierville, south Natchitoches Parish. On Nov. 18, NPSO posted a plea to the public on Facebook for help finding Jalynn Hope Reed, 16. She was...
kalb.com
Winnfield's Trey Starks with the 99-yard pick six
Meteorologist Rachael Penton's 10 PM Saturday Forecast. LSP releases Derrick Kittling traffic stop body camera footage. Season Recap: NSU Demons wide receiver Javon Antonio joins Sportsnite. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The Northwestern State Demons finished 4-1 in the Southland Conference for this first time since 2004. RPSO bodycam footage...
3-Year-Old Killed, 1 Person Injured In A Motor-Vehicle Crash In Leesville (Leesville, LA)
According to the Louisiana State Police Troop E, a fatal crash was reported in Leesville. Authorities confirmed that a 3-year-old died and a driver sustained severe injuries due to the single-vehicle accident.
kalb.com
Season Recap: NSU Demons wide receiver Javon Antonio joins Sportsnite
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Northwestern State Demons finished out their season Saturday against Incarnate Word, as they had a chance to clinch a share of the conference title, but they fell short. The Northwestern State Demons finished 4-1 in the Southland Conference for this first time since 2004. Demons...
Have you seen him? | Newton County Sheriff's Office searching for missing man who was last seen Thursday
NEWTON COUNTY, Texas — The Newton County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in locating a missing 38-year-old man who has not been seen since Thursday. The mother of Joshua Ian Larkin contacted the sheriff's office to report him missing Saturday. She said she last saw Larkin on Thursday, November 17, 2022 around 9 a.m. at her residence in Kirbyville, according to a Newton County Sheriff's Office release.
kalb.com
Rosepine, Many to meet in rematch of last year’s quarterfinals game
MANY, La. (KALB) - For the second straight year Rosepine will square off against Many in the quarterfinals. The Eagles advanced to only their second quarterfinals appearance in school history after defeating Westlake on the road 20-13. The Tigers took care of business shutting out Richwood 21-0 at home. Many has not allowed a point on defense in four games dating back to Oct. 14.
Louisiana Man Shot at Multiple Times While Hunting on His Property, Authorities Asking for Help from Public in Investigation
Louisiana Man Shot at Multiple Times While Hunting on His Property, Authorities Asking for Help from Public in Investigation. Sabine Parish, Louisiana – The Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office stated on November 17, 2022, that on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at about 12:30 PM, 66-year-old Wendell Wayne George of Converse, Louisiana claimed being shot at three times by what he assumed was a shotgun while hunting on his land.
kalb.com
Demons can’t keep pace with No. 5/7 UIW in Senior Day loss
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) -The Northwestern State football team got the fast start it wanted Saturday afternoon against No. 5/7 UIW. The Demons, however, were unable to sustain that momentum, and once the visiting Cardinals grabbed hold, they never let go. UIW answered NSU’s opening drive touchdown with an onslaught of...
