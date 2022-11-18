Read full article on original website
AZFamily
Transgender Day of Remembrance solemnly observed on Nov. 20, in light of Club Q tragedy
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Transgender Day of Remembrance is celebrated annually on Nov. 20 in honor of transgender individuals who died in acts of anti-trans violence. It is now observed globally by LGBTQ+ community members and allies alike as violence and discrimination continue against transgender individuals. In Phoenix, Kobalt Bar...
Police: History of domestic violence from the Chandler father who shot his two children and then himself
CHANDLER, Ariz. — A Chander man is dead after shooting and critically injuring his two children and then shooting himself Saturday night. Police identified the man as 52-year-old Derek Aaron Tighe. The Chandler Police Department says officers responded to the shooting around 7:50 p.m. in the area of Queen...
AZFamily
Phoenix pastor finishes charity hike after being crushed by boulder in 2020
myfoxzone.com
Santa Claus fell to his 'death' in Mesa, Arizona, 90 years ago - the story continues to fascinate locals
MESA, Ariz. — A notorious holiday stunt that shocked East Valley residents nearly a century ago will be dramatized as a radio-style performance on Nov. 25 at the Mesa Arts Center. "The Man Who Killed Santa Claus" will be told by Mayor John Giles and several local actors in...
fox10phoenix.com
Tragedy strikes north Phoenix neighborhood, new governor for Arizona: A look at this week's top stories
PHOENIX - 1. 'Complete tragedy': Identities of 2 adults, 3 children found dead inside Phoenix home released: A family of five was found dead inside a north Phoenix home Wednesday morning, police confirmed, and their deaths are being investigated as homicides. Neighbors continue to react as investigation into family deaths...
Arizona father-son report bright orb object maneuvering overhead and landing
Housing area near Carefree Highway and I-17.Credit: Google. An Arizona witness at Phoenix reported watching a silent, single, bright light that hovered and moved erratically before appearing to land nearby at about 1 a.m. on October 26, 2022, according to testimony in Case ID UJ9Y2ERD from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON) witness reporting database.
AZFamily
‘Share the Warmth’ wants your coats, jackets, and hoodies for kids in need
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — It’s winter, meaning jackets, coats, and sweaters come out of retirement. However, maybe you want a new jacket but need to make room. Larry H. Miller Dealerships encourage you to donate any winter clothes you don’t want to their “Share the Warmth” holiday coat drive to benefit children whose parents can’t afford a new jacket.
AZFamily
‘She’s a tough kid’: Avondale father says University of Idaho student killed fought her attacker
AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — We are learning more about a young woman from Avondale found dead with three roommates in a house off campus at the University of Idaho this past weekend. Arizona’s Family talked exclusively with her father. “She didn’t really worry about the drama and stuff that much. She was never into that. She just liked having fun. Never about materialistic things,” said Jeffrey Kernodle. He was too distraught to be on camera–remembering the life of his daughter Xana. “She was–-all the time–-always with her friends,” he said.
AZFamily
Mysterious dinosaur sculptures appear near downtown Phoenix homeless camp
AZFamily
Consumer Reports explains the downside to online holiday shopping
AZFamily
Soccer players share impact Phoenix woman left on them days after horrific murder-suicide
'It's an amazing opportunity to help out': Civilian investigators with Phoenix police helping to fill holes left by staffing shortages
PHOENIX — Many organizations are still dealing with staffing shortages and the Phoenix Police Department is among them. However, back in March, the City of Phoenix approved 33 new jobs, 25 of which are civilian investigator jobs to help with those shortages. The investigators are not meant to replace...
AZFamily
Father reportedly shoots himself after killing wife, three kids at Phoenix home
AZFamily
Tree trimers dump mulch on Phoenix homeowner’s driveway after not being paid
AZFamily
Man accused of recording up the dress of Scottsdale Barnes & Noble employee
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A church worker used his cell phone to record up the dress of an employee at a Scottsdale Barnes and Noble over the summer and is now facing charges, police said. Court records said Thomas Brian Weaver was at the bookstore at 90th Street and Shea Boulevard on July 4 and asked an employee for help finding a book related to the show “Longmire.” The victim walked Weaver over to a bookshelf where the book would be. According to court records, surveillance video shows Weaver holding his cell phone with the camera on and placing it behind the victim while she was looking at books.
AZFamily
Mesa parents suing Snapchat for role in son’s death, saying app enables drug dealers
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A teen died, and his parents say the popular social media app Snapchat played a role. “And I had to take his dead finger and put it on his phone to open it. So we could see what was in it. That’s how we found out,” said Zach’s father, Roy Plunk.
AZFamily
Dinosaur sculptures pop up in downtown Phoenix, stir up controversy around homeless encampment
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Take a drive along the west side of Downtown Phoenix, and you’ll see many homeless tents and people struggling to get by. One of the last things you’d expect to see is a Triceratops and a Brontosaurus. The big metal dinosaur sculptures showed up a few days ago, and no one is quite sure where they came from.
fox10phoenix.com
Things to do in the Phoenix area this weekend: Nov. 18-20
Time: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Address: 24445 W. Sunrise Drive, Buckeye, AZ 85326. "Join us at Gilbert Regional Park for a variety of musical entertainment, food and drink, shopping, and family fun this fall! Support local businesses and shop small during the festival. We will have products ranging from Gilbert gear to home goods and we're sure you'll find something for everyone on your list. Rock out with local musicians, Chauncey Jones and Matt Farris on Friday and The Retro Connection and 24K Magic- Bruno Mars on Saturday."
AZFamily
Peoria police looking for toddler who was kidnapped by mother
PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Peoria police are asking for the public’s help in finding an 18-month-old boy who was kidnapped by his mom. She doesn’t have custody. Investigators said 30-year-old Brittany Roberts had a supervised visit with her son, Zachary Kaman-Moose, on Friday around 10:30 a.m near 89th and Peoria avenues. Once the visit was over, police said Roberts took the boy and got into a white truck driven by an unknown woman. They then drove off. Police said Roberts doesn’t have any parental rights.
Chandler tattoo shop owner sentenced to prison for 'dark web' activities
CHANDLER, Ariz. — A Chandler tattoo shop owner was recently sentenced to seven years in prison for distributing illegal drugs on the "dark web," officials say. Jason Keith Arnold, 46, was ordered to spend seven years in prison after he was convicted of conspiring to distribute heroin and methamphetamine online, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Eastern District of California.
