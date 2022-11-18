ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

AZFamily

Phoenix pastor finishes charity hike after being crushed by boulder in 2020

PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

‘Share the Warmth’ wants your coats, jackets, and hoodies for kids in need

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — It’s winter, meaning jackets, coats, and sweaters come out of retirement. However, maybe you want a new jacket but need to make room. Larry H. Miller Dealerships encourage you to donate any winter clothes you don’t want to their “Share the Warmth” holiday coat drive to benefit children whose parents can’t afford a new jacket.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

‘She’s a tough kid’: Avondale father says University of Idaho student killed fought her attacker

AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — We are learning more about a young woman from Avondale found dead with three roommates in a house off campus at the University of Idaho this past weekend. Arizona’s Family talked exclusively with her father. “She didn’t really worry about the drama and stuff that much. She was never into that. She just liked having fun. Never about materialistic things,” said Jeffrey Kernodle. He was too distraught to be on camera–remembering the life of his daughter Xana. “She was–-all the time–-always with her friends,” he said.
MOSCOW, ID
AZFamily

Mysterious dinosaur sculptures appear near downtown Phoenix homeless camp

PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Consumer Reports explains the downside to online holiday shopping

PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man accused of recording up the dress of Scottsdale Barnes & Noble employee

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A church worker used his cell phone to record up the dress of an employee at a Scottsdale Barnes and Noble over the summer and is now facing charges, police said. Court records said Thomas Brian Weaver was at the bookstore at 90th Street and Shea Boulevard on July 4 and asked an employee for help finding a book related to the show “Longmire.” The victim walked Weaver over to a bookshelf where the book would be. According to court records, surveillance video shows Weaver holding his cell phone with the camera on and placing it behind the victim while she was looking at books.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Things to do in the Phoenix area this weekend: Nov. 18-20

Time: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Address: 24445 W. Sunrise Drive, Buckeye, AZ 85326. "Join us at Gilbert Regional Park for a variety of musical entertainment, food and drink, shopping, and family fun this fall! Support local businesses and shop small during the festival. We will have products ranging from Gilbert gear to home goods and we're sure you'll find something for everyone on your list. Rock out with local musicians, Chauncey Jones and Matt Farris on Friday and The Retro Connection and 24K Magic- Bruno Mars on Saturday."
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Peoria police looking for toddler who was kidnapped by mother

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Peoria police are asking for the public’s help in finding an 18-month-old boy who was kidnapped by his mom. She doesn’t have custody. Investigators said 30-year-old Brittany Roberts had a supervised visit with her son, Zachary Kaman-Moose, on Friday around 10:30 a.m near 89th and Peoria avenues. Once the visit was over, police said Roberts took the boy and got into a white truck driven by an unknown woman. They then drove off. Police said Roberts doesn’t have any parental rights.
PEORIA, AZ
12 News

Chandler tattoo shop owner sentenced to prison for 'dark web' activities

CHANDLER, Ariz. — A Chandler tattoo shop owner was recently sentenced to seven years in prison for distributing illegal drugs on the "dark web," officials say. Jason Keith Arnold, 46, was ordered to spend seven years in prison after he was convicted of conspiring to distribute heroin and methamphetamine online, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Eastern District of California.
CHANDLER, AZ

