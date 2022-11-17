Read full article on original website
DraftKings says login information of some customers compromised
Nov 21 (Reuters) - Sports-betting firm DraftKings Inc DKNG.O said on Monday login information of some customers was compromised on other websites. DraftKings said it had identified less than $300,000 of customer funds that were affected, adding, "we intend to make whole any customer that was impacted." Shares of the...
Musk says Twitter to hold off relaunching blue check verification
Adds Musk saying Twitter has added 1.6 mln users this week, background. Nov 21 (Reuters) - Twitter's new owner Elon Musk said on Monday the social media company is holding off the relaunch of its blue check subscription service, a delay from his initial tentative timeline to bring back the service on the platform.
$10,000 Invested in These Growth Stocks Could Make You a Fortune Over the Next 10 Years
Some high-quality growth stocks are too cheap to ignore following this year's bear market. Valuations are at the cheapest level in years, creating opportunities for great long-term returns. These two growth stocks have enormous potential as leaders in exciting industries, and investors should consider adding them to their portfolio. 1....
Monday 11/21 Insider Buying Report: ESAB, INTC
Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.
Why Roku Stock Was Down 5% on Monday
Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) shareholders lost ground to the market on Monday. The steaming-video specialist's stock fell 5% by 2:45 p.m. ET, compared to a 0.2% drop in the S&P 500. Roku is down significantly in 2022, with shares lower by 77% since early January. Monday's drop came as investors continue...
3 Internet Software Stocks to Buy in a Prospering Industry
The Zacks Internet Software industry is suffering from increased geopolitical risks due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, higher wage inflation, currency fluctuations and the pandemic-induced supply-chain disruptions. However, industry participants like Coupa Software COUP, Model N MODN and eGain EGAN are benefiting from accelerated demand for digital transformation and the ongoing shift to the cloud. The high demand for Software as a Service or SaaS-based solutions due to the increasing need for remote working, learning and diagnosis software, as well as cybersecurity applications, has been a major driver. The growing demand for solutions, which support hybrid operating environments, is noteworthy. Robust IT spending on software is another positive factor for the industry participants.
Analyzing Apple (AAPL) Stock Before Black Friday
Black Friday is set to kick off this year’s holiday shopping season on November 25, with Apple AAPL products surely on many shoppers’ lists. October consumer prices were also lower than expected, indicating inflation has begun to somewhat ease. Trading roughly 19% from its highs this has created...
Down 69%, It's Time to Buy Roblox Stock Hand Over Fist
Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) stock is down 69% year to date thanks to slowing growth through the first half of the year. However, the stock hit a 52-week low of $21.65 months ago, and shares are currently trading around $33. There could be more upside in 2023. After reporting declining bookings...
World's richest man Elon Musk's wealth has taken a $100 billion hit in 2022, thanks to plummeting Tesla shares
Elon Musk's wealth has fallen $100.5 billion so far in 2022, per Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Even so, Musk is still the world's richest person with a fortune of $169.8 billion. Musk has Tesla's nosediving share price to thank for his declining wealth. Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, SpaceX and...
5 Best-Performing ETFs of Last Week
Wall Street was downbeat last week. Each of the key equity gadgets — the S&P 500 (down 0.7%), the Dow Jones (down 0.01%), the Nasdaq Composite (down 1.6%) and the Russell 2000 (down 1.8%) — lost last week. Rising rate worries and recessionary fears were the key concerns.
Bullish on Semiconductor Manufacturing? Give This Industrial Stock a Serious Look.
Warren Buffett made headlines when his company, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B), recently revealed a more-than-$4 billion stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (NYSE: TSM). This stock is a worthy addition to Buffett's portfolio, as semiconductor manufacturing is deeply entrenched in the fabric of the global economy. All the Buffett...
