The Zacks Internet Software industry is suffering from increased geopolitical risks due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, higher wage inflation, currency fluctuations and the pandemic-induced supply-chain disruptions. However, industry participants like Coupa Software COUP, Model N MODN and eGain EGAN are benefiting from accelerated demand for digital transformation and the ongoing shift to the cloud. The high demand for Software as a Service or SaaS-based solutions due to the increasing need for remote working, learning and diagnosis software, as well as cybersecurity applications, has been a major driver. The growing demand for solutions, which support hybrid operating environments, is noteworthy. Robust IT spending on software is another positive factor for the industry participants.

15 HOURS AGO