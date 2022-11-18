Read full article on original website
CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Sony to expand Chinese game incubator in Microsoft head-to-head
HONG KONG, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Sony Group Corp said it plans to expand a programme to identify and incubate Chinese-made games, in a race with Microsoft Corp to tap China's gaming market. The programme will invest more than 1 million yuan ($140,080) in each game it enrols, and will...
UPDATE 1-TSMC planning advanced chip production in Arizona, says company's founder
TAIPEI, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC is planning to produce chips with advanced 3-nanometre technology at its new factory in the U.S. state of Arizona but the plans are not completely finalised yet, the company's founder Morris Chang said on Monday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) ,...
BRIEF-Siyata Mobile Inc Files For Resale Of Up To 17.4 Mln Common Shares By Selling Shareholders - SEC Filing
* SIYATA MOBILE INC FILES FOR RESALE OF UP TO 17.4 MILLION COMMON SHARES BY SELLING SHAREHOLDERS - SEC FILING Source: (shorturl.at/foK58) Further company coverage:.
Broadcom's $61 billion acquisition Of VMware on UK regulator radar
(Reuters) - Britain's competition regulator said on Monday it was looking into whether Broadcom Inc's $61 billion acquisition of VMware Inc may substantially lessen competition. (Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)
How to easily send crypto to another person
Crypto has come a long way since Bitcoin’s launch in 2009. There are over 21,000 cryptocurrencies as of at the end of September 2022, and more coins and tokens are being added to the list each day. Also, with every passing year, more people and businesses are using crypto as a payment method for day-to-day transactions, be it for splitting bills, remittances or shopping.
FTX seeks indemnity for unnamed individuals for steps taken to protect assets
(Reuters) - Bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX said on Tuesday it was seeking to indemnify unidentified individuals for actions they took and continue to take in connection with assets that represent a significant share of the company's estate. (Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
Is Dogecoin a meme coin?
Within cryptocurrencies, there are confusing categories like native tokens, gaming coins, meme coins and so on. Bitcoin was launched as a serious project, and the intention was to disrupt the traditional payments system. Dogecoin has earned its identity only as a meme token, perhaps because it was launched with little-intended...
