Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Multiple payments coming your way from the state governmentR.A. HeimNew York City, NY
New York Resident Survives in $1,100 Parking Spot Apartment Amid City Rental CrisisSharee B.New York City, NY
The 7 Best Bagel Shops to Visit in Lower CTOut and About Westchester NYGreenwich, CT
The Most Dangerous Intersection in Morris County Is in Our BackyardMorristown MinuteMorris County, NJ
Related
brooklynvegan.com
Origami Angel, Pool Kids & Insignificant Other live review – emo’s next generation is leaving its mark
The Origami Angel / Pool Kids / Insignificant Other tour is on its last few dates, and it rolled through Brooklyn for a show at Elsewhere Hall last night (11/18). The show sold out in advance and was packed for all three bands, and it marked Origami Angel's first time headlining in NYC. But before I get to the music: a crowd member suffered an injury from falling while stage diving towards the end of Insignificant Other's set, and after nearby fans alerted the band, the show was paused and the venue was temporarily evacuated while the person was brought to the hospital. The show eventually resumed, and the crowd was told that thankfully the person is expected to be okay, and all three bands spoke about the incident, encouraged crowd safety, and thanked everyone for looking out for each other and quickly bringing the injury to the band's attention. It was a scary moment, but seemed to be handled as well as possible, and we'd just like to extend our thoughts to the fan. We hope everything's okay.
brooklynvegan.com
Gorilla Biscuits add matinee; Walter Schreifels will talk about the ones at CBGB at NYC doc screening
Director Giangiacomo De Stefano's 2019 documentary At the Matinée, which revolves around '80s hardcore matinees at CBGB and features Walter Schreifels (Gorilla Biscuits, Quicksand, Youth of Today, etc), will screen at Williamsburg's Nitehawk Cinema on December 7 as part of the theater's BrooklynVegan-presented Music Driven series, along with a post-screening Q&A featuring Walter and veteran NYHC photographer Olivia Lorrain-Forsyth, who took the photo that was used on the film's poster (see below), moderated by NYHC Chronicles filmmaker Drew Stone. The screening begins at 7 PM. Tickets are on sale.
westchesterfamily.com
Enter the Illuminated World of the NYC Winter Lantern Festival
Part of the magic of winter is all about lights, and NYC is no stranger to spectacular, mouth-dropping experiences like the NYC Winter Lantern Festival. We recently visited this illuminated experience at the Queens County Farm location to see the beautiful transformation of the farm into an immersive world of light and play. They also have locations in New York at SIUH Community Park in Staten Island, Nassau County Museum of Art in Roslyn, and Smithtown Historical Society in Suffolk County, depending on your location.
Brooklyn man allegedly shot, killed ‘kind and compassionate’ visitor to NYC
BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A Brooklyn man was indicted on Friday on murder charges in connection with the shooting death of a man visiting New York City, authorities said. Ethan Williams, a 20-year-old college student, was fatally shot while sitting on a stoop in Bushwick on Oct. 24, 2020, Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said. […]
Vanessa Hudgens Sells Condo in Historic Brooklyn Waterfront Building at a Loss
Vanessa Hudgens has certainly had an active year in real estate. According to Dirt, the Spring Breakers star’s latest transaction is the sale of her condo in the historic Austin Nichols House, a Cass Gilbert-designed building located on the waterfront in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. The legendary architect originally designed the building as a manufacturing plant and warehouse in 1915, according to the building’s website; it was later used as a distillery for the popular whiskey brand, Wild Turkey. The structure was one the earliest reinforced concrete warehouses in the United States and because of its rich legacy, is a designated landmark on the National Register of Historic Places.
Three Take 5 lottery tickets worth more than $6,000 each sold in NY
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Check your tickets, New York. Three Take 5 players purchased tickets worth more than $6,000 each for the Saturday drawing, lottery officials said. The tickets were sold in the Bronx, Forest Hills and Webster. They were bought at: 113 Q’BLVD News Inc., located at 113-27A Queens Boulevard in Forest Hills. The ticket […]
brooklynvegan.com
Saetia played their first show in 23 years (video)
Saetia played their first show in 23 years at Brooklyn's Saint Vitus last night (11/17), the first of four reunion shows in NYC. The band are without guitarist Jamie Behar (who the band parted ways with following abuse allegations against him) and drummer Greg Drudy, and their lineup for these shows is Billy Werner on vocals, Adam Marino on guitar, Colin Bartoldus on bass, Steve Roche (who used to play bass and guitar in Saetia) on drums, and Tom Schlatter (of You & I, The Assistant, Hundreds of AU, and other bands) on guitar. In attendance at the packed, sold-out show was Touche Amore's Jeremy Bolm (who put out a discography comp for Saetia on his Secret Voice label in 2016), Thursday's Geoff Rickly (who hosted Saetia in his basement back in the day and interviewed them for CREEM this year), and more.
Celebrity Approved Burger Joint Named Best In New York State
On a quest to try the best burger in the Empire State? Try the one beloved by celebs that has been named the best in New York. If you follow my posts, you know food is one of my favorite things to write about. In fact, it is my favorite thing! Because, well I love the research of trying new things or discovering that great restaurant I just HAVE to try! And I am on an endless quest to track down the best burger joints.
Street safety advocate hit by car while biking to NYC memorial for crash victims
Street safety advocates and families of victims killed in car crashes gather in Brooklyn's Lincoln Terrace on Sunday, Nov. 20 to remember New Yorkers killed by motorists this year. Advocates and families of crash victims gathered in Brownsville, Brooklyn on Sunday to commemorate those killed by motorists in the city this year. [ more › ]
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 1921 Atlantic Avenue in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 1921 Atlantic Avenue, a 14-story mixed-use building in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn. Developed by Thorobird Companies and designed by GF55 Partners, the structure yields 236 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 199 units for residents at 30 to 80 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $16,218 to $132,400.
77-year-old NYC robbed inside NYC apartment building, thrown to the ground
NEW YORK, NY – A 77-year-old woman was forcefully robbed as she entered her apartment building near the intersection of Kossuth Avenue and East Mosholu Parkway North in the Bronx Friday morning. According to the NYPD, the suspect approached the elderly woman and forcibly grabbed her purse before fleeing. At this time, police have not made any arrests but have released surveillance video from inside the apartment building lobby. That video shows the man grabbing the woman’s purse which was in her hand. The man pulled the purse, yanking the woman violently to the ground. She was treated for minor The post 77-year-old NYC robbed inside NYC apartment building, thrown to the ground appeared first on Shore News Network.
1 person killed in upper Manhattan apartment building fire
A fire in an upper Manhattan apartment building early Sunday left one person dead, FDNY officials said.
Two teenagers shot Saturday night in Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, NY – The New York City Police Department has confirmed two teenagers were shot Saturday night in the area of Richmond Terrace and Snug Harbor Road. The shooting was reported at around 6:15 pm. The victims were identified only as a 17-year-old and an 18-year-old male. Both were transported to Richmond University Medical Center and are expected to survive. No arrests have been made at this time. The post Two teenagers shot Saturday night in Staten Island appeared first on Shore News Network.
NBC New York
Gunman Admits to Mistaken Identity in Shooting of Indiana Student on ‘Dream' NYC Visit
The case of a college student gunned down on a Brooklyn stoop more than two years ago is finally headed to court after investigators arrested a man accused of pulling the trigger. Authorities cuffed William Freeman, 26, earlier this month for allegedly shooting Ethan Williams of Indiana. The sophomore student...
retailleader.com
Primark Expands in U.S., Opening 3 NYC Locations
Primark is opening three new locations in New York City. The first store opened Nov. 17 and the two others will open in December. The Dublin-based fast-fashion retailer is poised to open 60 stores in the U.S. by 2026. Primark is poised to continue its expansion in the U.S. and...
Man attacked; sneakers, jacket, wallet stolen walking in Union Square Park: NYPD
UNION SQUARE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was robbed and assaulted by a group of people in Union Square Park Thursday night, NYPD said. The victim, 31, was walking through Union Square Park opposite 29 Union Square West when an unknown group of two females and three males walked up behind him, pulling his jacket […]
queenoftheclick.com
The 68th Precinct Shared What They Took From the Raid in Bay Ridge
The news explained that there was a raid at Big Chief Smoke Shop on 3rd Avenue. (. The small containers below are marked $50 – $60. Wow! Inflation hit cannabis hard. Recreational pot users have a lot of money. These fruity flavored ones are priced at $80.00 each!. Years...
pix11.com
3 women stabbed to death in Queens home: NYPD
Three women were found dead with stab wounds in a Queens home Friday morning, police said. All three victims were family members, authorities said. Three women were found dead with stab wounds in a Queens home Friday morning, police said. All three victims were family members, authorities said. Frigid temps...
Staten Island Ranking at Number 6 Among Wealthiest Counties In New York
Research by SmartAsset.com found that residents of Staten Island are among the wealthiest in New York State. The amount of investment income generated, local per capita income, and median home value was examined for each county in New York.
bronx.com
FDNY EMT, Oleg Yagudayev, 41, Arrested
On Friday, November 18, 2022, at approximately 1806 hours, the following 41-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 61st Precinct in Brooklyn. Arrested:. Oleg Yagudayev. FDNY EMT. Charges:. assault. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all defendants...
Comments / 0