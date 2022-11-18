The Origami Angel / Pool Kids / Insignificant Other tour is on its last few dates, and it rolled through Brooklyn for a show at Elsewhere Hall last night (11/18). The show sold out in advance and was packed for all three bands, and it marked Origami Angel's first time headlining in NYC. But before I get to the music: a crowd member suffered an injury from falling while stage diving towards the end of Insignificant Other's set, and after nearby fans alerted the band, the show was paused and the venue was temporarily evacuated while the person was brought to the hospital. The show eventually resumed, and the crowd was told that thankfully the person is expected to be okay, and all three bands spoke about the incident, encouraged crowd safety, and thanked everyone for looking out for each other and quickly bringing the injury to the band's attention. It was a scary moment, but seemed to be handled as well as possible, and we'd just like to extend our thoughts to the fan. We hope everything's okay.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO