Chicago City Council Votes Unanimously to Pay $5.8M to Settle 3 Police Misconduct CasesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
First Full Social Equity Cannabis Dispensing Organization Licenses Issued in IllinoisWilliam DavisIllinois State
Who's running for Mayor of Chicago?Lashaunta MooreChicago, IL
10 free holiday things to do in ChicagoJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Christmas In Chicago | Where To GoThe Ellison HomesteadChicago, IL
Turkey giveaway today: Free food available for those in need across city, suburbs for Thanksgiving
There are more turkey giveaways on Sunday throughout the city and suburbs.
NBC Chicago
Chicago's Polar Express Train Ride Cancelled for 2022 Winter Season
Editor's Note: An earlier version of this story indicated that The Polar Express at Chicago's Union Station was cancelled in 2021, however, the event ran for a period of time before closing early for the season. The information has been corrected. Pajama-clad riders that were hopeful to hop on Union...
Organizations come together for turkey giveaway across 9 locations in Chicago
CHICAGO — With less than a week before Thanksgiving, one of the largest turkey giveaways in Chicago arrived Sunday across nine different locations, giving back to the community. Bill Crane was among many at the Vault Gallerie location in Pilsen, with several other organizations helping put together the efforts. What started as a small turkey […]
evanstonroundtable.com
Letter to the editor: Downtown Evanston backs Ryan Field revamp
Downtown Evanston is where Chicago and the North Shore meet. We represent over 300 businesses, property owners and managers, nonprofit organizations and major institutions – all of whom make up the vibrant and rich culture of Evanston’s central business district. It cannot be denied that one of our...
evanstonroundtable.com
Sunday’s recap of Evanston’s top stories of the week
It was a celebration Saturday night and literally “A Bright Night for the Arts” as the city hosted its annual Mayor’s Awards for the Arts. Our photographer Richard Cahan rounded up the winners in the above picture. And now in case you missed it, the RoundTable brings...
10 free holiday things to do in Chicago
You don't have to spend money on expensive admissions tickets for these fun and free holiday events around Chicago. (CHICAGO) Yes, it's cold out. Yes, inflation is insane. But a big city like Chicago adds sparkle and shine to the holiday season and there are plenty of festive events going on this month that you don't even have to spend a dime on.
evanstonroundtable.com
Latest news from Evanston: Your Friday daily digest
Happy Friday morning, Evanston. Kip Kirn, left, and David Gonzalez import firewood from Missouri and deliver it across the Chicago region throughout the winter. “You can’t find pretty wood like this up here,” Kirn told RoundTable photographer Richard Cahan. Better stock up on wood, hand warmers and...
Thanksgiving 2022: Project HOOD gives away 2K turkeys near New Beginnings Church
This giveaway is critical as inflation reaches record highs.
Turkey, Thanksgiving food giveaways happening across Chicago area Friday
There are several places to get free Thanksgiving turkeys again Friday.
CTA's Holiday Train and Bus Is Back For The Season. Here's When and Where to Catch Ride
It's officially Christmas time in Chicago, which also means the return of the CTA's beloved holiday train and bus on several routes throughout the city. According to the CTA, the Allstate CTA Holiday Fleet takes off on Nov. 25, with the 2022 debut of the CTA holiday train dashing through the snow.
seniorresource.com
Adult Day Care Centers Near Chicago: Top 8!
According to a study from NASEM, nearly one-fourth of adults aged 65 or older are considered socially isolated. Here’s the good news: adult day care centers exist to help older adults make the social connections they crave. Studies prove that seniors who attend these centers even have a better quality of life! If you’re an older adult from the Windy City, you’re already in the right place! Here are the top EIGHT highest-rated adult day care centers near Chicago.
'The neighborhood has just gone to pot': River North resident seeks to stop another weed shop from opening
CHICAGO - Three days after weed’s high holiday of April 20, Robert Brown spotted a sign posted outside the shuttered Rainforest Cafe steps from his River North home. The advisory stated only that a pair of companies were looking to set up shop in the space, still adorned with the massive frog and mushrooms left behind by the last tenant.
West Side organizations giving away free turkeys at CPD 15th District station
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Less than a week away from Thanksgiving, many West Side residents were gifted with a frozen turkey for their holiday dinner.Each person who stood in line at the Austin (15th) District police station Friday afternoon was handed a free frozen turkey.The giveaway was a collaboration between the Chicago Police Department and several local organizations to help everyone have a happy Thanksgiving meal.Austin District Police Cmdr. Andre Parham said it was an absolute team and community effort."To work with all these fine people; and to have the opportunity to be a humble servant for the Austin community, for the kids, for the adults, for the seniors; and to work in collaboration with all of my community partners; and do it on the level as a commander … I am thankful for that, I am humble for that, and I am blessed for that every day," Parham said.One community leader said it was just one step in their plan to restore, re-invest, and renew energy in the community.
evanstonroundtable.com
Updated mobile app makes paying to park easier in Evanston
The City of Evanston announces the update of its mobile payment application for parking, ParkEvanston. The app, first launched in the fall of 2017, now includes an update with a more modern user interface allowing for smoother navigation, and improved transparency for changes in parking rates and rules. Drivers can use their smartphones to extend their parking sessions remotely using the convenient sliding scale feature, and the new “quick park” feature saves users’ most recently used parking locations so that paying to park is easier than ever before.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago groups giving away free Thanksgiving turkeys this weekend
CHICAGO - The Chicago Police Department is joining several West Side organizations Friday night to hand out turkeys to families in need. A giveaway was happening Friday afternoon at the 15th District police station located at 5701 West Madison Street. Frozen turkeys and sides were being distributed until 6 p.m.
Hundreds of Turkeys Given Away to Families in Need as Thanksgiving Approaches
The Will Group, a North Lawndale manufacturing facility, transformed into a grab and go turkey giveaway Saturday. The business gave away 150 turkeys and bags of groceries, helping the many struggling families this holiday season. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot even stopped by to help pass out bags. “Well thank God...
fox32chicago.com
Two people shot in Chicago's Garfield Park neighborhood
CHICAGO - Two people were shot in Chicago's Garfield Park neighborhood on Sunday afternoon. The victims were shot on West Madison near Kedzie. Chicago police said a woman, 43, was in stable condition. A man, 28, was in critical condition.
Mid-November cold snap coming to an end as Thanksgiving nears
Sunday morning Nov. 20, 2022 will dawn cold, with the lowest temps of the Fall season expected. The day is to open with temps as low as 10 degrees in Chicago’s outlying suburbs, with readings in the mid-upper teens downtown. Unseasonably cold air will begin to abate as the day progresses. The day will still be cold with afternoon temps struggling to break freezing, but the trend will be upward as the core of polar air shifts eastward. More noticeable moderation will occur Monday as a high amplitude dip in the jet stream dampens causing the continent’s coldest air to retreat. By Tuesday, upper-level steering winds will exhibit a “zonal” pattern allowing milder Pacific air to spread across most of the U.S. Area temps by afternoon are expected to flirt with 50 degrees. Similar conditions are forecast to persist through Wednesday.
Department of Public Health suspends Seoul Taco’s license; restaurant plans to reopen
The Chicago Department of Public Health closed Seoul Taco, 1321 E. 57th St., on Nov. 14 for the restaurant's continued noncompliance in controlling its infestation with mice. A recent inspection found 140 droppings in the restaurant. Reached for comment, Manager Jamie Johnson said they were also instructed to fix the...
As Snow Flurries Create Slick, Slippery Commutes, Here's How to Check Illinois Road Conditions
As flurries, snow showers and bone-chilling temperatures begin to take hold in the Chicago area, icy road conditions have already begun to pop up across parts of Cook County and Northwest Indiana, leading to slick commutes and some morning spinouts. According to NBC 5 Storm Team, flurries in some areas...
