Minnesota witness says glowing disc hovered over state prison facilityRoger MarshMinnesota State
Vikings WR Justin Jefferson Dealing With Potential Serious InjuryOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Multiple accidents on southbound Cedar Ave near McAndrews Rd - Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
I remember when the community supported usNOLA ChicLino Lakes, MN
Why are the street lights purple?Limitless Production Group LLCMilwaukee, WI
Penguins Locker Room: Malkin, Letang and Crosby Affected by Emotional Night
CHICAGO — Evgeni Malkin played in his 1000th game, and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Chicago Blackhawks 5-3 at the United Center on Sunday. The win and two points belonged to the Penguins, though on most nights, the score would have been reversed. The Penguins didn’t outplay Chicago but converted on a few chances in the right moments.
BUFFALO SABRES MAY HAVE TO FORFEIT TOMORROW'S GAME IF NHL DOESN'T RESCHEDULE
Due to a massive snowstorm rocking Buffalo and Western New York, the NHL is at risk of having to postpone tomorrow's contest between Toronto and the Sabres. The Leafs have said that they've received no word on any contingencies, which could lead to the Sabres forfeiting the game. The game...
3 Red Wings Prospects I’m Most Thankful For
Over the past several years Steve Yzerman has re-stocked the prospect cupboards of the Detroit Red Wings. It’s to the point where it’s almost an embarrassment of riches. We are seeing the fruits of that already with the incredible play last season of Moritz Seider, and the arrival of Elmer Soderblom this season.
Minor league report: Penguins fall to Islanders
Goaltender Filip Lindberg made 26 saves on 29 shots for the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in a 4-2 road loss to the Bridgeport Islanders at Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, Conn. on Saturday. Forward Sam Poulin and defenseman Ty Smith scored goals for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (7-5-1-0) which has lost four of the past...
Canucks Prospects That Got Away: Gustav Forsling
Every NHL team has prospects that were traded or given up on before their potential was realized. The Vancouver Canucks are no exception. In the first of an ongoing series here at The Hockey Writers, I will be highlighting a player that was drafted or signed by the team and then let go before they could hit their stride on the West Coast. Starting with Gustav Forsling, who was selected 126th overall in 2014 by the Canucks and is now starring with the Florida Panthers in a top-four role.
3 Things Kraken Fans Should Be Thankful For
The Seattle Kraken are approaching their second Thanksgiving as members of the NHL, and have a lot to be thankful for so far this year. For starters, they’re in a significantly better position both organizationally and in the standings than they were a year ago. Through 17 games last season, they were 4-12-1 with a minus-19 goal differential. Through 17 games this season, they’re 9-5-3 with a plus-8 goal differential.
Remember When? The Lightning’s Weird Waiver Claim of 2018-19
Due to the whirlwind experience of an NHL season, it’s easy to forget or completely miss things that happen, especially the smaller details. Everyone knows that Nikita Kucherov won the 2019 Hart Trophy as the league’s most valuable player (MVP), for example, but who remembers the Tampa Bay Lightning’s waiver claims that season? I wouldn’t blame anyone for not knowing this information, as it is largely meaningless now, but Tampa Bay’s recent waiver claim of Rudolfs Balcers brought me back to a particular moment in history that was unique for the franchise.
3 Takeaways From Islanders’ 5-4 Loss vs Predators – 11/17/22
The New York Islanders trailed the Nashville Predators throughout the game but looked like they were going to come back and win as they have throughout the season. They were trailing 3-0 to the Colorado Avalanche only to come back and win 5-4, and they trailed 3-1 entering the third period against the Calgary Flames and New York Rangers but beat both teams 4-3 on consecutive nights.
3 Potential San Jose Sharks Trading Partners for Erik Karlsson
Very few players have been as good as Erik Karlsson to start the 2022-23 season. Many thought the San Jose Sharks defenseman was on the decline after a number of down seasons, but he is quickly proving that when healthy, he remains one of the games best. Through 19 games,...
Kings’ Gabe Vilardi Providing Scoring Depth in Breakout Season
Gabe Vilardi was the Los Angeles Kings’ first-round pick in the 2017 NHL Draft, 11th overall. He immediately became one of the organization’s best prospects after the cupboard was barren for a few years. It’s been over five years since that draft, and a lot has changed, both for the Kings and Vilardi himself. So far this season, the 23-year-old has carved out an important role on the team, and it means a lot for both him and the organization moving forward.
Ducks’ Max Comtois Needs a Consistent Role
After appearing in the first 15 games for the Anaheim Ducks this season, Max Comtois has been out of the lineup for the last three. With news only coming out that he is day-to-day with a lower-body injury almost a week after his initial disappearance from the lineup, it was fair to speculate as to whether he was back in head coach Dallas Eakins’ doghouse. After all, Comtois isn’t a stranger to this sort of discipline. Last season was a tremendous struggle for the 23-year-old winger, battling early-season injuries on top of inconsistent play. He appeared in only 52 games, often a healthy scratch down the stretch. After a team-leading 16 goals the year prior, Comtois finished the 2021-22 season with six goals and 10 assists.
Flames’ Issues This Season All Stem From Goaltending
Jacob Markstrom has now been a starter in the NHL for six seasons. He played three with the Vancouver Canucks before joining the Calgary Flames and is now playing in his third season for this team. He has had some ups and downs, but in general, he is one of the best goaltenders in the league and a big reason for the success or failure of the team.
4 Bruins Playing Above Their Contract Value
Entering the 2002-23 season, the Boston Bruins had some good contracts and some not-so-good contracts. Seventeen games into the season, the case could be made that every contract that the Bruins have on their books is a good one. However, after a deeper dive into the Black and Gold’s salary cap, there are some contracts that the Bruins are getting a lot of value with.
3 Predators Who Have Been Major Part of Recent Success
The Nashville Predators have moved back to the .500 mark after hanging on to defeat the New York Islanders 5-4 on Thursday night (Nov. 17). The Preds jumped out to a 4-1 lead early in the third period before holding off the Islanders’ rally. With four assists, Roman Josi led a group of players with multi-point games to power the team to their third straight victory. While many players have stepped up their game, three of note have been a major part of the team’s recent success.
Jets Off to Hot Start (Again) — Are They For Real This Time?
Records that precede unfortunate events — 9-3-3. That was the mark the Winnipeg Jets played to through 15 games last season. The squad, facing high expectations they’d be a Stanley Cup contender after an active offseason, was meeting them and sitting at the top of the Central Division.
Oilers Aren’t Wasting McDavid’s Career Like Many Believe
There are always people who think a player’s career is wasted if they don’t win a Stanley Cup. That couldn’t be further from the truth. There are many things certain players give to fanbases and teams regardless of if they win or lose, and there are many Hall of Famers without a Cup. Many of those NHL greats have also had long careers as beloved players. There are now 32 teams in the NHL, and it is very difficult for any team to win each season.
Blackhawks Have the Answer to Maple Leafs’ Defense Dilemma
With news that the Toronto Maple Leafs will be without Jake Muzzin for the foreseeable future, it leaves the organization with a void that requires a more strategic response than merely spreading out his minutes across their roster. If the Maple Leafs hope to maintain their status as a contender, that is.
NHL Rumors: Panthers, Canucks, Jets, Kings, Islanders
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, is Joel Quenneville ready to return to the NHL? If so, is there a team that might be interested? There has been a lot of talk about the coaching situation in Vancouver. Is that even likely for this season?. Meanwhile, the Winnipeg Jets could...
3 Takeaways From Bruins’ Dominating 6-1 Win Over Blackhawks
When the NHL released the 2022-23 schedule, one thing that stuck out for the Boston Bruins was a front-loaded home schedule with 11 of their first 18 games at TD Garden. Considering the injuries that they were dealing with and questions surrounding the team with a new coach, they were hoping to take advantage of the home-heavy schedule, but not many people saw a historic start on home ice coming.
Maple Leafs Notes from Sabres Win: Matthews, Marner & Murray
In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll focus on takeaways from the 5-2 Maple Leafs’ win over the Buffalo Sabres last night. It was one of the first times this season that Toronto fans were not sitting on the edge of their chairs watching the game.
