digitalspy.com
Walking Dead cast tease "super sad" final episode
The Walking Dead's final episode will be a teary affair, if the show's cast is to be believed. The AMC series is gearing up for its big finale later this month, wrapping up the show after 12 years on air. While we don't know what is in store, some of...
The Conners Sounds Like It Might Be Following The Goldbergs By Killing A Character Off
The Conners could be the second Wednesday night ABC comedy to kill off a character in this Fall TV season.
411mania.com
Quentin Tarantino Planning to Film Eight-Episode TV Series In 2023
Quentin Tarantino says he is returning to the small screen for an eight-episode TV series to shoot next year. The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood director spoke at an event promoting his new book Cinema Speculation on Wednesday (per Variety) and noted that he is set to film the series in 2023.
Vice
The Pennywise origin story TV show is actually happening
The revival of the It movies gave us genuinely good scares at movie theatres for the first time in ages. Following a group of curious suburban kids in America as they fall into the lethal grasp of a fanged killer clown named Pennywise, the new adaptations of the Stephen King horror story, released in 2017 and 2019, were box office gold, raking in over $1 billion for Warner Bros. Now we know that HBO Max will officially produce an origin story TV series, with a creative team forming behind it already.
digitalspy.com
Millie Gibson announced as the Doctor Who companion
Announced just now on Children In Need, Millie who recently quit Corrie will take the role of Ruby Sunday, the 15th doctors companion. Ruby Sunday? Not to be confused with the Rolling Stones song Ruby Tuesday. Wow, I knew she was destined for big things. Congratulations to her. Posts: 2,632.
Norman Reedus says 'everybody dies' in The Walking Dead series finale
There are only two episodes left of The Walking Dead. After 11 seasons, the AMC zombie drama is finally closing up shop with the Nov. 20 series finale. Of course, there will be multiple new shops opening up with a plethora of TWD spin-offs coming in 2023, but the mothership is indeed about to be grounded.
Popculture
The CW Cancels Hit Show, to End After Upcoming Season
Nancy Drew won't be around much longer. The CW drama, which stars Kennedy McMann, will end with its upcoming fourth season. The news comes amid the network being acquired by Nexstar. Cast and crew members were made aware on Oct.26. Season 4 is currently in production. A premiere date has not been announced, but it's slated for release as part of the network's midseason lineup. In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, showrunners Noga Landau and Melinda Hsu expressed their gratitude.
Is Lucy leaving NCIS: Hawaii?
Lucy Tara got an opportunity that she couldn’t turn down in NCIS: Hawaii. Does that mean she’s leaving the team? Is Yasmine Al-Bustami leaving the show?. Most TV shows will give characters an opportunity to do something amazing for their careers. The characters then end up giving up the opportunities because it would mean coming out of the show for a while. Shows can’t always do that due to contracts for the actors.
NCIS' Wilmer Valderrama Was Ready To Cause Chaos As Soon As He Joined The Show
Although it's beaten out by "Law & Order: SVU" as the longest-running crime drama ever (via NBC), "NCIS" is still incredibly popular after all of this time. In fact, Season 19 helped "NCIS" even become the most-watched television series of the 2021-2022 season, according to a report from Variety. It's almost natural that television shows start to fall off a little as they go on, but "NCIS" has proven to be an exception.
Leslie Jordan's Surprising Will & Grace Origin Story Revealed: He Was an 11th Hour Replacement for Joan Collins!
Will & Grace fans have Joan Collins to thank for the gift that was Beverley Leslie. In the wake of Leslie Jordan‘s sudden death this week, former Will & Grace exec producer Jeff Greenstein is revealing the surprising story behind the creation of the late actor’s signature, Emmy-winning role. “I’ve been thinking a lot about Leslie Jordan, obviously, reflecting upon his brilliance, marveling that I got to spend a few years in the company of such an extraordinary comedic talent — and realized that some of y’all may not know the story of how Beverley Leslie came to be,” Greenstein shared on...
TV Fanatic
The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Spinoff Unveils Cast
With two main series episodes remaining, AMC is looking ahead to the broader Walking Dead universe. Deadline reports that Daryl Dixon's (Norman Reedus) spinoff has cast Clémence Poésy and Adam Nagaitis. Poésy will star as Isabelle, described as “a member of a progressive religious group who joins forces...
28 details you may have missed on 'The Walking Dead' series finale
Insider rounds up callbacks and nods to "The Walking Dead" comics on its series finale, including a few cameos you may have missed.
Why Olev Kozlov From NCIS Looks So Familiar
Despite losing three of its central protagonists over the years — including Mark Harmon's Leroy Jethro Gibbs, Michael Weatherly's Anthony DiNozzo, and Pauley Perrette's Abby Sciuto — CBS' "NCIS" is still plugging along and still drawing in viewers, albeit far fewer than it has in past seasons (via The Hollywood Reporter). Though even big "NCIS" fans wouldn't be sad if the show finally ended, it appears the prime-time mainstay won't be going anywhere anytime soon (via Deadline).
The Michelle Pfeiffer ‘Catwoman’ Movie Didn’t Work Out Because of ‘Batman Forever’
Michelle Pfeiffer originated the role of Catwoman in 'Batman Returns.' It turns out 'Batman Forever' impeded her solo outing.
ComicBook
The Walking Dead Director Explains Rosita Shocker (Exclusive)
Warning: this story contains spoilers from The Walking Dead series finale, "Rest in Peace." Here lies the final victim of The Walking Dead. Sunday's "Rest in Peace" series finale not only laid to rest the AMC zombie drama after 11 seasons, but bid farewell to one of the show's main characters: Rosita Espinosa (Christian Serratos). Introduced in the Season 4 episode "Inmates" in 2014, the trio of Rosita, Abraham Ford (Michael Cudlitz), and Eugene Porter (Josh McDermitt) is down to one. The final episode revealed Rosita had been bit by a walker, only to have her slowly succumb to the fatal bite before peacefully passing on as the last death on The Walking Dead.
digitalspy.com
8 huge Casualty spoilers for next week
Casualty spoilers follow. Next week on Casualty, Stevie suffers a brutal attack, while Jan struggles to cope. Here's a full collection of the eight biggest moments coming up:. Stevie is prepared for her Jac Naylor award interview but is disgruntled when David warns her about one of the panellists 'Medusa Moira'. She's left further rattled when she realises Ethan is also going for the award as well.
Lauren Graham Once Said an Alternate Title for ‘Gilmore Girls’ ‘Sounds Like a Method of Natural Childbirth’
'Gilmore Girls' nearly had an alternate title, but Lauren Graham is glad they didn't go with 'The Gilmore Way.'
digitalspy.com
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's underwater scenes were a big challenge for costumes
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's costume designer has spoken of the difficulties in finding materials for the underwater scenes. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Ruth E Carter revealed that the most challenging aspect of her work on the Marvel film were the aquatic scenes, with the terrain proving difficult for the costuming team.
How to watch the new Hallmark Channel Christmas movies this weekend (11/11-11/13)
Three new Hallmark Channel Countdown to Christmas and one Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Miracles of Christmas will debut this weekend, Nov. 11-13. New “Countdown to Christmas” movies air at 8 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays on the Hallmark Channel. New “Miracles of Christmas” movies air at 10 p.m. Saturdays on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.
Linda Cardellini responds after finding out Velma is a lesbian in new Scooby-Doo
Linda Cardellini has shared her reaction to finding out that Velma is a lesbian in the new Scooby-Doo film. The actor has portrayed the character on two occasions: in the 2002 live adaptation film, and its sequel, Monsters Unleashed, two years later. Last month, the release of the latest iteration of the Scooby-Doo universe Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo! canonised Velma as having an attraction to women – something that had long been suggested, but has never been addressed directly as part of her story. As arguably the most recognisable representation of Velma so far, Cardellini was asked to weigh...
