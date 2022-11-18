Grand Jury List: Multiple suspects indicted for Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity in Taylor County

Editor’s Note: A Grand Jury indicted the following suspects on felony charges in Taylor County, Texas, November 18. All individuals named below are considered not guilty unless deemed otherwise in a court of law.

Auston Hopkins – Evading Arrest

Jesus Vacio – Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon

Sterlin Heath Wright – Aggravated Assault, Assault Family Violence

Mario Valerio – Possession of Methamphetamine

Roy Martinez, III – Assault Family Violence (Enhanced)

Luis Miguel Luna – Possession of Methamphetamine

Antonia Castaneda – Possession of Methamphetamine

Grant Welker – Possession of Methamphetamine

Drucilla Joann Fields – Evading Arrest

Johnny Curtis – Assault Family Violence

David Hilley – Assault Family Violence

Robert Earl Wilson – Assault Family Violence (Enhanced)

Tijana Shabree – Assault Family Violence (Enhanced)

Trevon Hayes – Taking Weapon From an Office

Aleailjah Mack – Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon

Dustin Dakota Bryan – Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Methamphetamine

Aquinn Deshad Douglas – Driving While Intoxicated (Enhanced)

Manuel Salazar Martinez – Evading Arrest (Enhanced)

Arturo Dominguez – Assault Family Violence

Joshua James Keith – Unauthorized Use of Vehicle

Marisa McElrath – Fraudulent Possession of Identifying Information

Barry Wayne McDowell – Failure to Register as Sex Offender

Kristofer Zane Greenwood – Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Methamphetamine, Evading Arrest

Daniel Scott Soliz – Burglary of Habitation

Eve Marie Ortega – Burglary of Habitation

Edgar Ivan Palma Del Razo – Soliciting Prostitution

Jose Luis Guerrero-Morales – Soliciting Prostitution

Crispen Guzman – Burglary of Building

Michael Cody – Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity

Malachi Jones – Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity

Riley Pitcock – Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity

Isaiah Carrillo – Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity

Sean Kyle Freeman – Sexual Abuse of Child Continuous, Indecency with a Child Exposes

Ramiro Santos, Jr. – Driving While Intoxicated (Enhanced)

Samuel Troy Crawford – Driving While Intoxicated (Enhanced)

Michael Wayne Marchant – Possession of Morphine

Nathan Gabriel Latimer – Possession of Methamphetamine

Darrell Bennett – Possession of Methamphetamine

Dashawn Arnold – Possession of Methamphetamine

Kristin Beck – Possession of Methamphetamine

Joseph Villari – Possession of Cocaine

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.