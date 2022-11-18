Read full article on original website
Vegan woman left 'almost in tears' after eating meat-based Burger King meal
A woman claims she was left "almost in tears" after realizing she was biting into a Burger King chicken nugget, initially believing it was a plant-based item. "When I ate it and realized, it made me feel sick. I was nearly in tears. I have health issues as well, so I don’t want to be putting meat in my body," Lianna Hutchins of Bournemouth, England, told the Daily Echo following the incident.
Why Texas Roadhouse could soon be the country’s biggest casual-dining chain
Texas Roadhouse is charting a path to becoming the biggest casual-dining chain in the country. The 607-unit steakhouse chain on Thursday raised its expectations for how big it can be, setting its sights on 900 U.S. restaurants, up from a previous range of 700 or 800. That growth trajectory combined...
Woman calls 911 to report ‘pink meat’ at a North Carolina barbecue restaurant
A woman in North Carolina called 911 to report “pink meat” at a barbecue restaurant in the area.
Tyson Foods recalls 94,000 pounds of ground beef for possible hard, mirror-like material
Texas shoppers need to check their freezers. That's because Tyson Foods is recalling nearly 94,000 pounds of ground beef because it may be contaminated with foreign matter, specifically hard mirror-like material. The recall involves ground beef produced November 2 at the Tyson Foods facility in Amarillo, Texas, according to the...
Recall alert: Tyson Foods recalls 94K pounds of ground beef products
SAN ANTONIO — Tyson Foods said it is recalling nearly 94,000 pounds of ground beef products that may contain “mirror-like” material. In a news release on Wednesday, Tyson Foods Inc., which supplies the H-E-B supermarket chain with beef products, said the products produced at its facility in Amarillo, Texas, “may be contaminated with foreign matter.”
I tried 7 frozen chicken nugget brands and one actually tasted farm-to-table
It is an indisputable fact that I have eaten more chicken nuggets than the average human. In fact, chicken nuggets were and are the solution to practically everything in my life. Refusing dinner as a kid? Chicken nuggets. Bribery to be social? Chicken nuggets. Pure and utter boredom? Chicken nuggets. High cholesterol? More of a cause than a solution, but, alas, chicken nuggets. I frankly wouldn’t be surprised if I started to grow feathers.
Some Walmart Subways Are Serving Hot Dogs
As if the world isn't already a confusing enough place, certain Subway locations are now peddling a menu item that's a huge departure from the norm — hot dogs. To be fair, the erstwhile sandwich proprietor has made some pretty major menu changes recently. 2022 saw the chain launch the "Subway Series," which are 12 new sub sandwiches that make up the new-and-supposedly-improved core menu, per Restaurant Business. The new lineup includes a few "Italiano" options, as well as cheesesteaks, clubs, and chicken-based sandwiches, according to Subway. The chain also still has classic sandwiches that people have come to know and love over the years, but Subway is really putting its weight behind this new spate of options.
Shop owner fined over mouldy meat and food weeks past use-by date
Some meat at Euro Market in Bradford was not refrigerated, while other food was weeks past its use-by date, city magistrates heard. The court was shown pictures of mouldy meat taken during inspections in 2021. Owner Ballen Mohammad Zarar showed a "clear disgregard for food safety", magistrates were told...
HEB Announces Recall Of Certain Ground Beef Products
A recall is in effect for nearly 50-tons of ground beef products from HEB supplier Tyson Foods. The recall was announced Wednesday. It involves five and ten-pound chubs of Hill Country Fare 73% lean ground beef, and five-pound chubs of HEB 80% lean ground chuck. About 94,000 pounds of meat may be contaminated with foreign matter, described as a mirror-like material. The products were sold at HEB and other stores with a freeze-by date of November 25th. The recalled items have been removed from store shelves. HEB customers who bought them can return them for a full refund.
Beyond Meat Launches Vegan Steaks at 5,000 Grocery Stores Nationwide. Will You Try It?
Several years ago, plant-based meat seemed poised to leap into the mainstream, with many well-known vegan meat brands vying for the spotlight. When Beyond Meat went public in 2019, its Wall Street debut was the biggest in a decade. Consumers could find plant-based meats everywhere from fast-food places to local grocery stores.
You Can Now Drink Wine And Beer As You Shop At Publix
Regardless of which store you choose, grocery shopping can be stressful. Maybe the store doesn't have your hard-to-find grocery items. Maybe other shoppers are being rude, stopping in the middle of aisles or getting in line for express checkout with an overflowing cart. Maybe the store is just really busy. We get it, we've all been there. However, Publix recently launched a new service that can upgrade any stressful shopping experience to a good time. Well, if you're of drinking age, that is.
What Thanksgiving Foods Must Be Homemade in New England
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Thanksgiving is right around the corner, and so is the stress of slaving away for eight hours on a turkey and all the fixin's. Now, there...
Best Refrigerator Temperature to Keep Food Fresh
Is there a “correct” temperature for refrigerators and freezers? Yep: A fridge temperature of 37° F will keep fresh food good for as long as possible—with no ice crystals on lettuce or bacteria breeding in raw meats. As for the freezer, a temperature of 0° F will keep foods thoroughly frozen.
