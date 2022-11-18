ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Fox Business

Vegan woman left 'almost in tears' after eating meat-based Burger King meal

A woman claims she was left "almost in tears" after realizing she was biting into a Burger King chicken nugget, initially believing it was a plant-based item. "When I ate it and realized, it made me feel sick. I was nearly in tears. I have health issues as well, so I don’t want to be putting meat in my body," Lianna Hutchins of Bournemouth, England, told the Daily Echo following the incident.
102.5 The Bone

Recall alert: Tyson Foods recalls 94K pounds of ground beef products

SAN ANTONIO — Tyson Foods said it is recalling nearly 94,000 pounds of ground beef products that may contain “mirror-like” material. In a news release on Wednesday, Tyson Foods Inc., which supplies the H-E-B supermarket chain with beef products, said the products produced at its facility in Amarillo, Texas, “may be contaminated with foreign matter.”
TEXAS STATE
TODAY.com

I tried 7 frozen chicken nugget brands and one actually tasted farm-to-table

It is an indisputable fact that I have eaten more chicken nuggets than the average human. In fact, chicken nuggets were and are the solution to practically everything in my life. Refusing dinner as a kid? Chicken nuggets. Bribery to be social? Chicken nuggets. Pure and utter boredom? Chicken nuggets. High cholesterol? More of a cause than a solution, but, alas, chicken nuggets. I frankly wouldn’t be surprised if I started to grow feathers.
Mashed

Some Walmart Subways Are Serving Hot Dogs

As if the world isn't already a confusing enough place, certain Subway locations are now peddling a menu item that's a huge departure from the norm — hot dogs. To be fair, the erstwhile sandwich proprietor has made some pretty major menu changes recently. 2022 saw the chain launch the "Subway Series," which are 12 new sub sandwiches that make up the new-and-supposedly-improved core menu, per Restaurant Business. The new lineup includes a few "Italiano" options, as well as cheesesteaks, clubs, and chicken-based sandwiches, according to Subway. The chain also still has classic sandwiches that people have come to know and love over the years, but Subway is really putting its weight behind this new spate of options.
BBC

Shop owner fined over mouldy meat and food weeks past use-by date

S﻿ome meat at Euro Market in Bradford was not refrigerated, while other food was weeks past its use-by date, city magistrates heard. The court was shown pictures of mouldy meat taken during inspections in 2021. O﻿wner Ballen Mohammad Zarar showed a "clear disgregard for food safety", magistrates were told...
iheart.com

HEB Announces Recall Of Certain Ground Beef Products

A recall is in effect for nearly 50-tons of ground beef products from HEB supplier Tyson Foods. The recall was announced Wednesday. It involves five and ten-pound chubs of Hill Country Fare 73% lean ground beef, and five-pound chubs of HEB 80% lean ground chuck. About 94,000 pounds of meat may be contaminated with foreign matter, described as a mirror-like material. The products were sold at HEB and other stores with a freeze-by date of November 25th. The recalled items have been removed from store shelves. HEB customers who bought them can return them for a full refund.
Mashed

You Can Now Drink Wine And Beer As You Shop At Publix

Regardless of which store you choose, grocery shopping can be stressful. Maybe the store doesn't have your hard-to-find grocery items. Maybe other shoppers are being rude, stopping in the middle of aisles or getting in line for express checkout with an overflowing cart. Maybe the store is just really busy. We get it, we've all been there. However, Publix recently launched a new service that can upgrade any stressful shopping experience to a good time. Well, if you're of drinking age, that is.
FLORIDA STATE
Consumer Reports.org

Best Refrigerator Temperature to Keep Food Fresh

Is there a “correct” temperature for refrigerators and freezers? Yep: A fridge temperature of 37° F will keep fresh food good for as long as possible—with no ice crystals on lettuce or bacteria breeding in raw meats. As for the freezer, a temperature of 0° F will keep foods thoroughly frozen.

Comments / 0

Community Policy