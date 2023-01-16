ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA 2K locker codes: get some freebies for NBA 2K23

By Kirk McKeand,Marco Wutz
Here are the most recent NBA 2K locker codes for in-game currency and more.

It’s another year of virtual hoops and it’s time for more NBA 2K locker codes.

As with other games in the series, NBA 2K23’s locker codes will be dropped on social media and special streams. If you get hold of them, you can redeem them for in-game rewards like currency, trophy cases, and more.

We’ve gathered all the NBA 2K locker codes available now, so you don’t have to worry about missing out on any announcements – just bookmark this page and keep checking back.

NBA 2K23 locker codes

The following locker codes for NBA 2K23 are active as of January 20, 2023:

  • MyTEAM-MLK-DAY-2K23 – Fireworks Deluxe Pack, Transcendent Deluxe Pack, Dreamer Deluxe Pack, Zen Deluxe Pack, or Ice Deluxe Pack (available until January 23, 2023, 8am PT / 11am ET / 4pm GMT / 5pm CET)
  • NBA-2K23-PARIS-SZN4 – France Prize Ball containing Tokens, Coins, or French NBA Player Cards (availability unknown, so best grab it quickly)
  • 2K23-MyTEAM-LNY-JEREMY-LIN-17 – Amethyst Jeremy Lin (availability unknown, so best grab it quickly)

How to redeem locker codes in NBA 2K23

Follow these steps to redeem codes from the main menu:

  • Head over to the “MyTeam” tab.
  • Navigate to the “Community Hub” section.
  • Select the “Locker Code” panel.
  • Enter your code.
  • If done correctly, the items should appear in your inventory immediately.

If you're looking for other great bonuses in NBA 2K23, then check out how VC farming guide for more tips.

Video game news, guides, and reviews, covering all the biggest titles and latest happenings across the video games industry.

