Read full article on original website
Related
SB Nation
RBM Roundtable: Everton’s 22-23 season - who was good, who wasn’t, what areas to improve
The World Cup is almost underway which means a cessation in hostilities for club football, which provides a welcome break for Everton who went into the break in extremely poor form and desperately needing to hit the ‘Reset’ button. The short tour to Australia is an opportunity for...
Fox facing backlash for praising Qatar during their World Cup coverage
World Cup viewers are criticizing Fox Sports for its coverage of the Qatar World Cup - specifically, the lack of attention paid to Qatar's human rights record. At the start of the World Cup, many networks highlighted Qatar's human rights violations before giving the country further attention. "From accusations of corruption in the bidding process to the treatment of migrant workers who built the stadiums where many lost their lives, homosexuality is illegal here, women's rights and freedom of expression are under the spotlight," Gary Lineker said during BBC's coverage.Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterTelemundo dedicated an entire...
BBC
Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup final: Tom Halliwell late try secures trophy for England
Tries: Halliwell 2, Brown 2, KingGoals: Hawkins, Collins 3. Tries: Abassi, Alazard, G ClausellsGoals: Alazard, N Clausells 4. England captain Tom Halliwell scored a late try to lead his side to a famous Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup final victory over France. The 23-year-old Leeds Rhinos player, voted player of...
BBC
Notts County: Non-league record crowd will 'excite' players, says boss Luke Williams
Notts County boss Luke Williams wants his players to thrive on the "excitement and enthusiasm" generated at Meadow Lane by what will be a non-league record crowd on Saturday. The National League game against Yeovil Town has been declared a sell out, with more than 16,000 tickets sold. It will...
SB Nation
Amber Whiteley: Recent Results “Fuel” and “Motivation” for Matches to Come
Amber Whiteley spoke to Liverpoolfc.com ahead of the Reds’ meeting with Brighton on Sunday. The squad as a whole looks in good shape, according to Whiteley, with players returning from injury and recent signings continuing with their own integration:. [We’re] looking good for this weekend. Ceri Holland has made...
Senegal v Netherlands: World Cup 2022 – live
Minute-by-minute report: Will either team get off to a winning start at the World Cup? Join Barry Glendenning to find out
MPs condemn FA for ‘crumbling’ over OneLove armband U-turn
MPs have criticised both the FA and FIFA after England and Wales decided not to wear OneLove armbands at the World Cup 2022 in Qatar over the threat of sporting sanctions.Politicians and fans groups have also expressed “contempt” for FIFA after plans to wear the armbands were dropped under threat of yellow cards for captains Harry Kane and Gareth Bale.Former Tory minister Simon Clarke said: “The England or Welsh captains being ordered to leave the pitch over a moral stance would have been the defining image of this World Cup. A challenge ducked by FA and FA Wales.”Ruth Davidson, the...
BBC
Arsenal aiming to extend record winning run - but how do you beat them?
Venue: Emirates Stadium Date: Saturday, 19 November Kick-off: 17:30 GMT. Coverage: Listen on 5 Sports Extra and follow live text on BBC Sport website and app. Arsenal are already on a record-breaking run in the Women's Super League, and they head into Saturday's match at Emirates Stadium looking to extend that winning streak to 15 matches.
BBC
Kolo Toure: Wigan Athletic target former Arsenal defender for vacant manager role
Former Arsenal defender Kolo Toure is now the favoured candidate of the Wigan Athletic board to become the club's new manager, BBC Radio Manchester reports. Toure's younger brother, Yaya, had already ruled himself out of contention for the post. Kolo, 41, has completed his pro-license and has worked under Brendan...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Inside Qatar's £175-a-night fan village
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. "It's still under construction, in the daytime it's kind of...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Gary Lineker in Qatar to 'report, not support' controversial tournament
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Gary Lineker says he is in Qatar to "report, not...
Qatar bans sale of beer at World Cup stadiums in about-face
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Qatar banned the sale of beer at World Cup stadiums on Friday, a sudden U-turn on the deal the conservative Muslim emirate made to secure the soccer tournament with only two days to go before the opening game. The move was the latest sign of the tension of staging the event, which is not just a sports tournament but also a monthlong party, in the autocratic country where the sale of alcohol is heavily restricted. It’s also a significant blow to World Cup beer sponsor Budweiser and raised questions about how much control FIFA retains over...
England's re-called batsman Keaton Jennings is missing his university graduation to play for the Three Lions... as Lancashire's top hitter insists he is heading back to international duty as a 'different person' after rediscovering his love for the game
Keaton Jennings is not your ordinary Test cricketer. He has two degrees and as many Test match centuries but over the next few weeks, the focus will be on adding to the latter in Pakistan. After a summer where Jennings finished as top-scorer in Division One of the County Championship,...
BBC
Aberdeen make £5m loss: Chairman Dave Cormack says club on right track
Aberdeen have the correct strategies on and off the pitch despite losing more than £5m for the second year in succession, chairman Dave Cormack says. Their accounts for the year ended June 2022 show turnover rose by £2.79m to £13.86m, but the Dons made an operating loss of £5.29m - up £100,000 on 2021.
BBC
World Cup 2022: 'This is England manager Gareth Southgate's moment to deliver'
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. This World Cup is Gareth Southgate's moment - it's the...
BBC
SPFL: 18 goals on thrilling day in Scottish Championship
That's all from us on another goal-laden day in the Scottish lower leagues. Here's a reminder of the results in the Championship as the title race became closer once more. Join us next Saturday as attention turns to the Scottish Cup, with the second-tier clubs joining at the third-round stage.
Southgate is taking his biggest England gamble with loyalty to Harry Maguire | Jacob Steinberg
Manager must hope he is not burned in Qatar by keeping faith in a centre-back picked on reputation rather than form
SB Nation
Career Goals For Harvey Elliott? Stay At Liverpool Forever
If you’ve followed Liverpool for any length of time, you’ve no doubt been excited about the occasional youth and/or academy player as they rise through the ranks. The vast majority of these players don’t quite reach the heights that we had all hoped for them, to say the least. Even for the ones that “make it” as a long-term professional top flight footballer, it’s rare that they get their breakthrough and keep their spot at Liverpool Football Club.
BBC
Worcester Warriors: Relegated Premiership club's debts amount to more than £30m
The full extent of Worcester Warriors' debts has finally been revealed as totalling more than £30m, in a report sent to the club's creditors by their administrators, Begbies Traynor. The report also discloses that former owners Jason Whittingham and Colin Goldring claim they are still owed more than £2m...
BBC
Kevin Sinfield's seven ultra marathons finish at Old Trafford
Rugby star Kevin Sinfield has raised £1.5m for charity after completing seven ultra marathons in seven days. He was greeted with huge cheers when he reached the Old Trafford finish line during half-time in the Rugby League World Cup final. Sinfield has been raising money for motor neurone disease...
Comments / 0