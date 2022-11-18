ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Western Iowa Today

Quality core returns for ACGC boys basketball

(Guthrie Center) ACGC has posted back-to-back 17 win seasons and looks to field another strong boys basketball squad once again this year. Coach Lance Kading comments on the expectations for the Chargers. “Just continue to build on that success. We lose one senior to graduation and bring a lot of pieces back. We look forward to taking that next step.”
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

High School Blitz 2022: Kettle Moraine wins D2 state championship

MADISON, Wis. - Madison is the place to be if you are a high school football player. That is where the FOX6 High School Blitz ends 2022 with four local teams nearing the finish line. Kettle Moraine was the lone squad to leave Camp Randall Stadium with a golden ball...
WALES, WI
WFRV Local 5

HS Sports Xtra: State Football Championships

(WFRV) – In this week’s special edition of High School Sports Xtra, we recap the WIAA state football championships for three local teams: Kimberly, West De Pere, and Shiocton. Full highlights of the Division 1 championship chronicle one of the best games in state history, a 34-30 Kimberly win over Mukwonago that featured three ties […]
KIMBERLY, WI
The Post-Crescent

Here are Friday's high school sports results

SCHOFIELD - The Ghosts showed a high-powered offense in their season-opener, scoring 56 points in the first half of their win over the Evergreens. Alana Zarneke led Kaukauna with 25 points. Alexa Kinas scored 20, while Avarie Boucher and Savanna Robinson added 16 and 15, respectively. Braelyn Beiler led D.C....
KAUKAUNA, WI
big10central.com

Todd's Takes on Badgers hockey for Friday, Nov. 18

Wisconsin State Journal hockey beat reporter Todd D. Milewski gives his thoughts on the Badgers men's hockey team's 4-3 victory against Lindenwood on Friday. 3 things that stood out in Wisconsin men's hockey's comeback win against Lindenwood. The Badgers scored on their own goal but recovered with two power-play goals...
MADISON, WI

