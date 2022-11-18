Read full article on original website
Quality core returns for ACGC boys basketball
(Guthrie Center) ACGC has posted back-to-back 17 win seasons and looks to field another strong boys basketball squad once again this year. Coach Lance Kading comments on the expectations for the Chargers. “Just continue to build on that success. We lose one senior to graduation and bring a lot of pieces back. We look forward to taking that next step.”
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
High School Blitz 2022: Kettle Moraine wins D2 state championship
MADISON, Wis. - Madison is the place to be if you are a high school football player. That is where the FOX6 High School Blitz ends 2022 with four local teams nearing the finish line. Kettle Moraine was the lone squad to leave Camp Randall Stadium with a golden ball...
HS Sports Xtra: State Football Championships
(WFRV) – In this week’s special edition of High School Sports Xtra, we recap the WIAA state football championships for three local teams: Kimberly, West De Pere, and Shiocton. Full highlights of the Division 1 championship chronicle one of the best games in state history, a 34-30 Kimberly win over Mukwonago that featured three ties […]
Here are Friday's high school sports results
SCHOFIELD - The Ghosts showed a high-powered offense in their season-opener, scoring 56 points in the first half of their win over the Evergreens. Alana Zarneke led Kaukauna with 25 points. Alexa Kinas scored 20, while Avarie Boucher and Savanna Robinson added 16 and 15, respectively. Braelyn Beiler led D.C....
WSAW
Newman tops Wausau East to highlight busy Friday of girls’ basketball
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Friday night brought a strong slate of non-conference girls’ basketball in Marathon County, including a cross-town clash between Newman and Wausau East. The game stayed close throughout, but in the second half, the road team Cardinals pulled away from the Lumberjacks to nab their first...
Photos: IC Catholic shuts out Byron in Illinois Class 3A semifinal
The IC Catholic football team needed overtime to win its Class 3A quarterfinal game against top seed Princeton a week ago. The fourth-seeded Knights wouldn't have as much of a challenge in Saturday's semifinal game at No. 6 Byron with a convincing 35-0 victory to advance to the Class 3A ...
big10central.com
Todd's Takes on Badgers hockey for Friday, Nov. 18
Wisconsin State Journal hockey beat reporter Todd D. Milewski gives his thoughts on the Badgers men's hockey team's 4-3 victory against Lindenwood on Friday. 3 things that stood out in Wisconsin men's hockey's comeback win against Lindenwood. The Badgers scored on their own goal but recovered with two power-play goals...
