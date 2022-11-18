Read full article on original website
2022 Holiday Events and Activities Guide for the Whole Family!
With the holidays approaching we are searching for the fun family-friendly events in and near our community. This special time of year is not only about giving and receiving gifts but about experiences and spending time with those you love. I have put together a list and will continue to add to it to some of the events that you can enjoy with your family. Please be sure to check our calendar too because there may be other events that you may be interested in as well.
Breakfast with Santa!
The annual Breakfast with Santa is coming up soon! Be sure to call and book your tickets while they're still available!. There will be FREE parking for breakfast-goers! There will be Festival of Trees ticket giveaways as well. Call today to reserve your spot! (413) 263-2009.
RSVP to Giggling Life's Annual Horses, Hot Chocolate, & Holiday Cheer
The Giggling Life Care Farm invites guests (ages 5+) to enjoy the 4th annual Horses, Hot Chocolate, and Holiday Cheer event. Taking place across six dates (Nov 21 & 22 and Dec 10, 17, 21, & 22), visitors will enjoy a slew of holiday merriment alongside the farm's animal crew. Each date is limited to 12 participants.
Royal Gorge features Bridge of Lights for holiday season
Visitors to the Royal Gorge can experience a one-of-a-kind holiday journey this holiday season. The Bridge of Lights opens next week. Visitors can drive 1,000 feet above the Arkansas River through the shimmering lights at night while holiday music plays to give visitors a completely immersive experience. There are also elf munchies for purchase like cookies, cocoa or cider to enjoy along the ride after Santa's helpers deliver them carside.The Bridge of Lights runs from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Nov. 18 through Nov. 27, Dec. 1 through Dec. 4, Dec. 8 through Dec. 11, and Dec. 15 through Dec. 31 with the exception of Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day.
The Daily South
Outdoor Christmas Light Ideas And Tips To Make Your Home Shine This Season
It's no secret that the South has incredible holiday lights. Cities from Texas to Georgia dress up for the season with displays of lights in all kinds of festive designs and every color of the rainbow. While these drive-through experiences are fun to visit as a family activity or while on vacation, Southerners don't always want to travel to see the lights. Sometimes, we want them right at home!
The Children's Museum Hosts Merry Holiday-Themed Events in December
The Children's Museum of the Treasure Coast is excited to share a number of fantastic events for the community to enjoy this December!. Kicking off the first event of the month is "A Night Out at the Museum," to be held on December 9, 2022 from 5:30 PM to 8:30 PM. If you need a night out to do some holiday shopping and wrapping, this is the event for you! Children ages 6-12 will have a great time making holiday gifts for family members, eating pizza and making a fun holiday snack to enjoy. The cost is $20 for members and $25 for non-members and registration is required by December 5th. To reserve your spot, register today at www.childrensmuseumtc.org.
