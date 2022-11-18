Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: What Are Those Ominous Black Stakes?
Scattered across Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Paldea Region is a sinister mystery involving four Legendary Pokemon. During your travels across the Paldea region, you may come across "ominous stakes" driven into the ground. Each black stake glows in one of four colors – purple, blue, green, and yellow – and are related to four shrines built into the side of various cliffs that happen to be the same color. The stakes are related to a subquest related to four new Legendary Pokemon, dubbed the "Ruinous Quartet." In order to open the locked doorways sealing each of the four Pokemon away, players must find and pull the eight stakes with the same color as the shrine they're looking to unlock.
One of Pokemon's oldest training tricks is dead in Scarlet and Violet
An old affliction has been cured in Paldea - and fans think they know why
Polygon
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet special evolutions guide
In Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, most Pokémon will evolve through leveling up, but not all Pokémon work this way. Some Pokémon need special stones or items to evolve, while others need to be traded. Some even need to be specific genders or leveled up at certain times of day.
tryhardguides.com
How to get Tera Blast in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
Every Pokemon game offers a unique battle mechanic that distinguishes it from others in its generation. In Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, Pokémon can shine and glimmer like gems through the Terastal Phenomenon. You can dominate battles via Terastallized Pokémon along with a Tera Blast. When a Pokémon has...
ComicBook
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Review: A Fantastic Pokemon Game Let Down by Performance Struggles
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is the most ambitious and forward-thinking Pokemon game yet, but suffers from some frustrating graphics and technical features. The new Pokemon games represent a transition to the franchise's ninth generation of games and the first to truly feature an open world able to be explored however a player wishes. It continues a nearly decade-long evolution for the Pokemon games produced by Game Freak, with each set of games increasingly deviating from the time-worn formula set by the original Pokemon Red and Green games 25 years ago. But while Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is truly a wonder to behold as a Pokemon game, it struggles to meet even the relatively basic graphical standards for a modern video game.
dotesports.com
Can you find Snorlax in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?
The Pokémon franchise has made its mark on the whole population over the past 20 years. Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is another title in the series that’ll leave an imprint on the world as time goes on. There are recurring Pokémon that pop up from time to...
wegotthiscovered.com
Pokémon fans call out Game Freak for poor performance of ‘Scarlet’ and ‘Violet’
Just a couple of days after Nintendo fans called for a Switch Pro to be released due to technical issues related to Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, gamers are now pointing the finger at developer Game Freak. Just a day after the release of the games, players are...
CNET
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: How To Find False Dragon Titan Pokemon
This is a short guide, but it may save you a lot of time. If you're playing Pokemon Scarlet or Violet, you know that one of your three main quests in the game is to find and defeat five Titan Pokemon. The final one most people will encounter -- since they're open-world games, you can technically find the Titan Pokemon in any order -- is the False Dragon Titan.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet fans are finding the game's dodgy eating animation hard to swallow
"I love Pokemon but even I can't defend this one"
Polygon
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet have condemned us all to wearing a school uniform
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet expand on the world of Pokémon in so many ways. The games are set in the giant, sprawling world of Paldea, one of the biggest regions the franchise has ever featured. The games also widen the core adventure by providing players with alternate routes in addition to challenging gym leaders. While the vision and scope are well beyond what we’ve seen in prior mainline Pokémon games, there is one key aspect where they take a clear step backward: character design.
ComicBook
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Wooper's New Evolution Was Inspired by a Seriously Messed Up Lizard
Wooper's new evolved form was inspired by one of the weirdest kinds of lizards in Spain. The Paldean regional variant of Wooper is a distinctively browner version of the familiar amphibious Pokemon. Unlike the normal version of Wooper, which is a Water/Ground-type Pokemon, Paldean Wooper is a Poison/Ground-type. It also evolves into an entirely new Pokemon – Clodsire, which is described as a "Spiny Fish" Pokemon. As the normal version of Wooper evolves into Quagsire at Level 20, Paldean Wooper evolves into Clodsire at Level 20.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Victory Road Guide
Learn the best route to take to complete the Victory Road gyms in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.
ComicBook
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Path of Legends Has a Surprisingly Sad Twist
One of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's core storylines has an incredibly sad and poignant twist to it. The new Pokemon games allow players to simultaneously complete three main plotlines – Victory Road (in which players battle gym leaders), Starfall Street (in which players battle the truant Team Star leaders), and Path of Legends (in which players battle Titan Pokemon while gathering a rare item called Herba Mystica). While the Path of Legends has a very practical purpose in the game – it allows players to power up their Ride Pokemon to gain the ability to climb, fly, and swim – it also has a surprisingly sad background to it.
ComicBook
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Break Impressive Franchise Record
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have broken a staggering record for the Pokemon series. Since first debuting back in 1996, Pokemon has been a top-selling video game franchise across numerous different Nintendo platforms. And while it seems likely that Pokemon would have peaked years ago, it instead sounds like Scarlet and Violet have only reached new heights that the series has never seen before.
