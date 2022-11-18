Read full article on original website
Related
Kroger Unexpectedly Closing Stores in December
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Kohl’s Says Middle Class and Discretionary Items Struggle with Inflation
With its focus on discretionary products and middle-income consumers, Kohl’s has been hard hit by the current macroeconomic trends, the retailer said Thursday (Nov. 17) during its quarterly earnings call. “Persistently high inflation continues to dampen consumer spending and our business given our exposure to discretionary categories like apparel...
Macy’s CEO: ‘We’re a Financially Strong, More Modern Department Store’
Drawing on a 40-year purview as a Macy’s employee that began as a trainee in 1983 and has seen him in the role of chairman and CEO for the past six, Jeff Gennette has seen more than his shares of ups and downs atop one of the retail industry’s oldest and best-known brands.
Gap Uses Streamlined Branding and Expanded Discounts to Raise eCommerce Profits
Apparel retail company Gap Inc. made a huge turnaround this quarter in sales and profits even as global commerce faces continued challenges amid high inflation rates. The company, which also manages clothing brands like Banana Republic and Old Navy, revealed in its third-quarter earnings report that profits are on an upswing.
BJ’s Sees 43% Digital Growth With Coupon Push
BJ’s Wholesale Club is turning to digital coupons to drive engagement in the face of consumers’ rising sensitivity to price. The warehouse club chain shared Thursday (Nov. 10) on a call with analysts discussing its third-quarter earnings results that “digitally enabled” sales rose 43% year over year, helped by the brand’s push to move coupons online.
40% of Paycheck-to-Paycheck Consumers Will Use Financing to Make Holiday Happen
With 15 million consumers — close to 6% of the United States population — sitting out holiday gift buying this year, roughly 40% will use financing tools to put gifts under the tree. That’s according to “New Reality Check: The Paycheck-to-Paycheck Report: Holiday Shopping Edition,” a PYMNTS and...
Sam Bankman-Fried Sold $300M Stake in FTX in October 2021
When FTX raised $420 million from investors in October 2021, $300 million of that amount reportedly went to the cryptocurrency exchange’s then-CEO Sam Bankman-Fried. The money went toward buying some of Bankman-Fried’s stake in the company, even as FTX said the fundraise would be used to grow the business, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported Friday (Nov. 18).
Get muddy with Flux Market, a creative holiday vendor event
Have you always wanted to add something handmade to your holiday décor? We may have the market for you.
Chase Expands Special Purpose Credit Program for Small Businesses
Aiming to expand credit access to businesses in historically underserved areas, Chase has announced the nationwide rollout of its Special Purpose Credit Program (SPCP). The program was piloted earlier this year in four cities — Dallas, Detroit, Houston and Miami — and then expanded in July to 21 cities. It’s now available to businesses in majority Black, Hispanic and Latino areas across the country, Chase said Friday (Nov. 18) in a press release.
Only 20% of Direct-to-Consumer Merchants Sell to APAC Consumers
Direct-to-consumer (D2C) businesses may not have much of a presence in the Asia Pacific (APAC) area, but with significant investments planned in the near future, D2Cs are poised to grow dramatically in the region even within the next year. For the PYMNTS study “The Emerging APAC Opportunity Playbook: Mapping International...
Top Speed
German-Built Harley-Davidson Softail Puts American Tuners In Check
Germans have unmatched prowess when it comes to automotive engineering, and Volkswagen, BMW, and Mercedes are all proof of it. Now, these may be the popular examples, but there’s a lot more to unravel about Germans, especially in customizing Harley-Davidsons. Yes, you heard that right, Deutsche folks love customizing hogs, and Thunderbike has some stunning examples in its portfolio to back this up. And it's latest creation - a custom Harley-Davidson Softail - is a chic masterpiece in every way.
Swedish FinTech Dreams Rebrands as It Enters B2B Marketplace
Swedish financial wellbeing platform Dreams has launched a new entity known as Dreams Technology as it continues its expansion into the B2B space. According to a press release on Thursday (Nov. 17), the launch marks the separation of the company into distinct B2C and B2B businesses. “The new direction of...
Inside Rothy’s Collaboration Strategy & What Co-Founder Roth Martin Looks for in a Partner
Last month, Rothy’s launched its first collaboration with Evian — embarking on a specific and intentional partnership strategy. After 10 years in business, the company took its time when it came to collabs, said co-founder and president Roth Martin. “We’ve done things different than the industry so collaborations is no different,” he told FN. “We’re not just gonna go slap two names together and pretend like we just created magic. That’s just not how we operate. It’s always with intention, taking the time to do things well and to drive meaning back to the reason for collaboration.” With Evian, for instance, the companies...
Bath & Body Works Credits ‘Newness’ for Q3 Performance
Bath and Body Works said a focus on “innovation and newness” helped the personal care and fragrance retailer end its most recent quarter on a strong note. The company saw its stock jump 20% early Thursday (Nov. 17) after its earnings release showed a positive outlook for the brand heading into the holiday season.
Data Finds eCommerce Sales Growth Got 8% Boost From COVID
Shopping online is so 2019. Such is the claim of analysts and pundits who point to the consumer’s return to the brick-and-mortar store as evidence of their waning appetite for digital shopping. More specifically, their claim is that the rate at which consumers shop online has returned to what would have been expected without the pandemic — that the consumer’s increased use of digital channels to shop was a blip. In 2022, shopping is now business as 2019-usual.
Walmart Is Cutting Prices as Amazon Is Cutting Jobs
In a week that began with Walmart being cheered for delivering strong results and ended with Amazon embarking on its sharpest round of job cuts ever, the performance gap between the two retail giants has not only reversed from its long-term trend but by some measures has never been more pronounced.
UK Shoppers’ Preference for At-Home Delivery Is 10% Stronger Than Average
In this age of convenience, options such as at-home delivery that enable consumers to save time and costs by easily comparing prices between brands continue to gain traction across markets. In the U.K. it’s an even bigger deal as preference for shipping eCommerce purchases directly home is high among local...
National Retail Solutions, Uber Partner on Delivery for Neighborhood Stores
Point-of-sale (POS) platform operator National Retail Solutions (NRS) and Uber Technologies have partnered to facilitate delivery from participating NRS local retailers and bodegas. The partnership will offer Uber Direct’s same-day delivery service to independent retailers operating the 17,000 stores that use NRS’ POS terminals, the companies said Thursday (Nov. 17)...
Vagaro and Certegy Partner on BNPL for Beauty and Wellness Businesses
Business management platform Vagaro and automated clearing house (ACH) payments and risk management company Certegy have partnered on a buy now, pay later (BNPL) solution that will allows beauty, wellness and fitness businesses to offer payment installment options to their clients. With the new Vagaro Pay Later service, consumers can...
Consumers Tap Technology to Take Their Health Into Their Own Hands
Health-monitoring technologies are helping consumers take their health into their own hands — quite literally. Ninety-seven million U.S. consumers used some type of health monitoring technology in October 2022, but 37 million used these technologies daily. “Connected Wellness: Tracking The Rise Of Health-Tracking Technology,” a PYMNTS and CareCredit collaboration,...
PYMNTS
Boston, MA
17K+
Followers
27K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.https://www.pymnts.com
Comments / 0