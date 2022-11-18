ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnstown, PA

mark1632
2d ago

There’s also people coming from Baltimore and New York and getting housing and other benefits plus they have jobs and businesses that whole system needs to be redone and checked because the people who need the help aren’t getting it

15
Miki Ditman
2d ago

Free housing, free food, free medical, free phones, etc…this is where my tax dollars go, can i claim more dependents on my tax return?

9
LudaKrissi
1d ago

The increased crime in Johnstown is a direct result of allowing people from Philly into housing. If you read about shootings, robberies, recent high speed chase, drug busts, they are literally all Philly imports, it’s not an opinion it’s FACTS. Stop advertising for housing & maybe they’ll stop coming here and tearing our town apart!!

3
 

