Somerset County, PA

WPXI Pittsburgh

Water warning issued in Westmoreland County

The Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County is alerting around 50,000 homeowners and businesses south of Route 30 about an elevated level of haloacetic acid in drinking water. According to MAWC, a routine sampling on October 26 found the chemical was found to be above the acceptable level. The company says...
Tribune-Review

Lower Burrell’s new 'beastly' 64-gallon recycling bins cause a ruckus

The new 64-gallon recycling bins are beastly, some Lower Burrell residents say, compared to the small plastic crates that were retired for the city’s new recycling contract with Waste Management Inc. City council agreed to the new contract with Waste Management this summer that included 64-gallon recycling bins on...
cohaitungchi.com

Hiking the 1000 Steps in Huntingdon County

The 1000 Steps along the Standing Stone Trail is one of the most famous hikes in Huntingdon County!. The reasons for its fame are many – the challenging nature of the hike, the ease with which you can get to the trail head, and the incredible views from the top of the steps.
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
WJAC TV

Barn fire in Bedford County under investigation

(WJAC) — A fire marshal has been called in to investigate a barn blaze in Bedford County. It happened at Dry Hill Road and Mill Street in Woodbury Township around 4:00 p.m. Crews from Bedford and Blair County were all called in to assist. There was extensive damage reported.
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
wccsradio.com

HOLIDAY PARADE, FESTIVAL A SUCCESS ON FRIDAY

Last night was the kickoff of the holiday season in Indiana County with the It’s A Wonderful Life Holiday Parade and Festival in Downtown Indiana. (The Christmas Tree in IRMC Park lights up to kick off the holiday season. Photo by Kris Mellinger) The parade was one of the...
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Connellsville looks to help people experiencing homelessness

CONNELLSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — A small Fayette County town is seeing an influx of people experiencing homelessness, and authorities said it's stemming from drugs.Mayor Greg Lincoln told KDKA-TV on Thursday that a few medical clinics have opened in Connellsville, bringing in those trying to end their addiction. But he said it's led to a new problem that could be hurting more than helping. Lincoln said city officials are working to find solutions to help those in need as more people are coming to town but are left with no place to go once in Connellsville."Every day now with it...
CONNELLSVILLE, PA
fox8tv.com

Fatal Bedford County Accident

Yesterday’s snowfall led to a fatal crash in Bedford County. State police say a vehicle was traveling South on Hyndman Road in Londonderry Township when it lost control on the snowy road. After it lost control, the car spun in the middle of the road and was struck by...
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
WJAC TV

New beauty salon aims to be fun attraction in Somerset

Somerset County, PA (WJAC) — Friday was the official grand opening of "Hair by Hayley," a new beauty salon along North Center Avenue in Somerset. The owner, Hayley Carlin, says her mission "is to provide a positive oasis for clients, with a concentrated effort to promote inner confidence, self-love, and wholistic revitalization."
SOMERSET, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Man and woman found dead in Westmoreland County house fire

EAST HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - The Westmoreland County Coroner has confirmed two people, a man, and a woman, have died in a house fire.RELATED: Coroner called to East Huntingdon house fireCameras were kept far back from the scene on Espey Road while crews worked to extinguish the flames. The home caught fire around 8:30 p.m. on Friday night and the coroner has said that two people were found dead inside. A cause of death has not yet been determined. The Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal is investigating the fire.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Butler Health System Moves Closer to Anticipated Merger

Butler Health System has taken the next step forward in a merger with another regional healthcare system based out of Westmoreland County. Friday morning, officials announced that a legally binding definitive agreement has been entered into with Excela Health to combine the two entities into a new health system. This follows the announcement of a letter of intent in June and a period of due diligence.
WTAJ

Local ‘deathmatch’ wrestler jailed after drugs were found, police report

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A local independent wrestler is behind bars after state police said they found over 20 grams of drugs in a vehicle. On Thursday, Barry Leach, 59, and Brandon Graver, most notably known as wrestling superstar G-Raver, were both found slouched inside a car along Hares Valley Road, state police in Huntingdon […]
CBS Pittsburgh

Heavy police presence at Jefferson Hills motel

JEFFERSON HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) — There is a heavy police presence outside of a motel in Jefferson Hills.Law enforcement was called to the hotel around 7 p.m. on Friday. Sources tell KDKA-TV that a man involved in an armed robbery is inside the motel, which is off Route 51.KDKA-TV was told the man called 911 and talked with negotiators. It is not clear if the situation is over. 
JEFFERSON HILLS, PA
fox8tv.com

Cambria County CYS New Hire Pay Raise

After months of pushing for higher wages, starting pay is increasing for newly hired Children and Youth Service workers in Cambria county. All three of the Cambria county Commissioners voted in favor of raising starting wages Thursday morning, in hopes it will attract more workers. “We made progress and this...

