Snow squall, showers possible Friday as cold front sweeps through central Pa.
Snow showers and possibly a squall could hit the midstate Friday afternoon as temperatures drop and winds pick up. “An arctic cold front will cross the area late this afternoon bringing scattered snow showers and possibly a brief heavier snow squall,” the National Weather Service said Friday in a hazardous weather outlook.
Pennsylvania witness describes low-flying triangle in night sky
Cropped version of witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Pennsylvania witness at Smicksburg reported watching and photographing a low-flying, triangle-shaped object at about 6:33 p.m. on February 15, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Water warning issued in Westmoreland County
The Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County is alerting around 50,000 homeowners and businesses south of Route 30 about an elevated level of haloacetic acid in drinking water. According to MAWC, a routine sampling on October 26 found the chemical was found to be above the acceptable level. The company says...
Lower Burrell’s new 'beastly' 64-gallon recycling bins cause a ruckus
The new 64-gallon recycling bins are beastly, some Lower Burrell residents say, compared to the small plastic crates that were retired for the city’s new recycling contract with Waste Management Inc. City council agreed to the new contract with Waste Management this summer that included 64-gallon recycling bins on...
'This is the biggest leak so far that we've had in Pennsylvania'
A storage gas well in Cambria County continues to leak after it was first detected on November 6. David Hess, former DEP Secretary, told The Rick Dayton Show the leak is the largest in PA history.
cohaitungchi.com
Hiking the 1000 Steps in Huntingdon County
The 1000 Steps along the Standing Stone Trail is one of the most famous hikes in Huntingdon County!. The reasons for its fame are many – the challenging nature of the hike, the ease with which you can get to the trail head, and the incredible views from the top of the steps.
WJAC TV
Barn fire in Bedford County under investigation
(WJAC) — A fire marshal has been called in to investigate a barn blaze in Bedford County. It happened at Dry Hill Road and Mill Street in Woodbury Township around 4:00 p.m. Crews from Bedford and Blair County were all called in to assist. There was extensive damage reported.
wccsradio.com
HOLIDAY PARADE, FESTIVAL A SUCCESS ON FRIDAY
Last night was the kickoff of the holiday season in Indiana County with the It’s A Wonderful Life Holiday Parade and Festival in Downtown Indiana. (The Christmas Tree in IRMC Park lights up to kick off the holiday season. Photo by Kris Mellinger) The parade was one of the...
Connellsville looks to help people experiencing homelessness
CONNELLSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — A small Fayette County town is seeing an influx of people experiencing homelessness, and authorities said it's stemming from drugs.Mayor Greg Lincoln told KDKA-TV on Thursday that a few medical clinics have opened in Connellsville, bringing in those trying to end their addiction. But he said it's led to a new problem that could be hurting more than helping. Lincoln said city officials are working to find solutions to help those in need as more people are coming to town but are left with no place to go once in Connellsville."Every day now with it...
Coroner seeks information on couple killed in East Huntingdon house fire
Two people were killed in an East Huntingdon house fire Friday night, the Westmoreland County coroner said. The fire was reported at 8:20 p.m. in a home on Espey Run Road. Coroner Tim Carson confirmed authorities are trying to find family members of Ernest Elmer Wright Sr., 87, and Nancy Wright (Hoover), 83, for next of kin notification.
fox8tv.com
Fatal Bedford County Accident
Yesterday’s snowfall led to a fatal crash in Bedford County. State police say a vehicle was traveling South on Hyndman Road in Londonderry Township when it lost control on the snowy road. After it lost control, the car spun in the middle of the road and was struck by...
Crews battle house fire in Washington County
No one was injured in a house fire Thursday night in Washington County. The house is located in the 800 block of Meadow Avenue in Charleroi. The call came in just before 11 p.m. Crews from Charleroi arrived on scene and saw flames shooting from the roof. They were able...
WJAC TV
New beauty salon aims to be fun attraction in Somerset
Somerset County, PA (WJAC) — Friday was the official grand opening of "Hair by Hayley," a new beauty salon along North Center Avenue in Somerset. The owner, Hayley Carlin, says her mission "is to provide a positive oasis for clients, with a concentrated effort to promote inner confidence, self-love, and wholistic revitalization."
Man and woman found dead in Westmoreland County house fire
EAST HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - The Westmoreland County Coroner has confirmed two people, a man, and a woman, have died in a house fire.RELATED: Coroner called to East Huntingdon house fireCameras were kept far back from the scene on Espey Road while crews worked to extinguish the flames. The home caught fire around 8:30 p.m. on Friday night and the coroner has said that two people were found dead inside. A cause of death has not yet been determined. The Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal is investigating the fire.
No injuries reported in New Kensington crash that closed Tarentum Bridge Road
A portion of Tarentum Bridge Road in New Kensington was closed for a short time Friday morning after an SUV flipped between Leechburg Road and Carl Avenue. No injuries were reported, according to New Kensington Fire Department No. 2. Emergency crews responded to the crash just after 7 a.m. near...
butlerradio.com
Butler Health System Moves Closer to Anticipated Merger
Butler Health System has taken the next step forward in a merger with another regional healthcare system based out of Westmoreland County. Friday morning, officials announced that a legally binding definitive agreement has been entered into with Excela Health to combine the two entities into a new health system. This follows the announcement of a letter of intent in June and a period of due diligence.
Coroner's office to keep searching for family of elderly couple killed in East Huntingdon fire
Smoke still rose Sunday from the burned remains of a home that sits on about 13 acres of farmland in East Huntingdon, two days after an elderly couple was killed in a fire there. Members of the Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office have been working with state troopers and sheriff’s deputies...
Local ‘deathmatch’ wrestler jailed after drugs were found, police report
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A local independent wrestler is behind bars after state police said they found over 20 grams of drugs in a vehicle. On Thursday, Barry Leach, 59, and Brandon Graver, most notably known as wrestling superstar G-Raver, were both found slouched inside a car along Hares Valley Road, state police in Huntingdon […]
Heavy police presence at Jefferson Hills motel
JEFFERSON HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) — There is a heavy police presence outside of a motel in Jefferson Hills.Law enforcement was called to the hotel around 7 p.m. on Friday. Sources tell KDKA-TV that a man involved in an armed robbery is inside the motel, which is off Route 51.KDKA-TV was told the man called 911 and talked with negotiators. It is not clear if the situation is over.
fox8tv.com
Cambria County CYS New Hire Pay Raise
After months of pushing for higher wages, starting pay is increasing for newly hired Children and Youth Service workers in Cambria county. All three of the Cambria county Commissioners voted in favor of raising starting wages Thursday morning, in hopes it will attract more workers. “We made progress and this...
