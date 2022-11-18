Read full article on original website
Related
Xenia Daily Gazette
Boys BB preview: Exciting styles, scorers await Greene County fans
XENIA — Basketball can be at its highest level of excitement when games are played at a fast tempo. Several area teams may try and up the pace this season, but potentially no team more than what may be seen from Xenia. Two phrases stuck out from Buccaneers head...
Xenia Daily Gazette
Bellbrook controls Beavercreek in season opener
BELLBROOK — Experience immediately showed its worth on opening night for Bellbrook. Breaking open a tie game short after halftime, the Golden Eagles used a 15-0 run to close out the third quarter and take control of the action for a season-opening 54-41 victory against Beavercreek at home on Friday.
Dayton football loses at Davidson to end 2022 season
DAVIDSON, NC — The Dayton Flyers 2022 football season came to an end losing to the Davidson Wildcats, 24-23, Saturday afternoon in Davidson, NC. UD trailed, 24-17, in the fourth quarter and got within one point following a 17-yard touchdown run by quarterback Shane Hamm but the extra point attempt by Sam Webster was low and wide with 14:18 left.
Springfield crushes Olentangy Liberty 35-7 to advance to D-I state semifinal
The Springfield Wildcats defeated Olentangy Liberty 35-7 in the regional final to advance to the division one state semifinal.
High school football regional finals scores and highlights
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Seven Central Ohio teams are still competing in the high school football playoffs with region titles on the line Friday. Two matchups include Central Ohio teams facing each other, including the Football Friday Nite Game of the Week featuring Gahanna against New Albany. The Lions beat the Eagles 38-24 in week […]
Daily Advocate
Lady Patriots open up the PAC with big win over the Lady Eagles
NEW MADISON — The Lady Patriots start the season off with a big victory over Chaminade Julienne on Nov. 18. It was the first game played at the new Patriot Activity Center. Head coach Brad Gray said the team getting used to playing on their new court. They haven’t had a lot of practice time on it, but seemed to get more used to the court as the game went on.
Delaware Gazette
Wildcats end Patriots’ stellar run
The Olentangy Liberty football team came up with a couple turnovers inside the five-yard line to keep things close through the first half, but Springfield pulled away in the second to post a 35-7 Division I regional final win Friday night in London. The loss ended what was a stellar...
Ohio State Fans Were Furious With College GameDay
Ohio State fans were not very happy with a remark from College GameDay on Saturday. The college football pregame show took a shot at Ohio State's schedule, comparing it to USC's. They said USC's schedule "is about the same as Ohio State's... They haven't won a ranked vs. ranked game...
247Sports
If I had to predict right now… Ohio State - Michigan game edition
The Ohio State staff currently has the country’s No. 6 ranked 2023 recruiting class in the 247Sports Composite team recruiting rankings. And they are working hard at finishing that class off strong. And the staff is also working on their 2024 recruiting class and has a great start with...
dayton.com
Dayton, Bellefontaine restaurants recognized as Ohio’s Best
The Ohio Restaurant Association (ORA) has announced the winners of its annual Industry Awards Celebration, highlighting the best and brightest in the state’s restaurant, foodservice and hospitality industry. Amar India Restaurant, located at 7070 Miller Lane in Dayton, was recognized as Best Restaurant South, and Iron City Sports Bar,...
Lima News
Ohio Chamber president: Ohio municipal tax burden needs new look
COLUMBUS — Ohio has a lot going for it, but if the state is to be the best place in the nation to do business, it has work to do, said Steve Stivers, the president of the Ohio Chamber of Commerce. Among the tasks Stivers suggested to Dayton Area...
Cincinnati Children’s to open location in Centerville
CENTERVILLE — Cincinnati Children’s Hospital announced earlier this week that they will open a location in Montgomery County to provide care closer to home. The location will be known as Cincinnati Children’s Centerville and is expected to open on Clyo Road in early 2023, according to a release.
Ryan Day Gets Crushed For Controversial Play Call vs. Maryland On Saturday
Saturday night's audience is crushing Ohio State head coach Ryan Day for his play-call on what would've been a crucial fourth-down conversion. Day decided to go for a fourth-and-1 on the 42. But instead of trying to pick up the yard on the ground, he elected Stroud drop back and pass. Something that many questioned in the moment.
Times Gazette
A tale of two bells
From the annual Festival of The Bells to Bell’s Opera House to several recently commissioned commemorative murals in Hillsboro, the nominal and historical legacy of the C.S. Bell Company still pervades, but so, too, do the bells themselves. One such bell was involved in a collision on the evening...
dayton.com
Before actress Allison Janney was a star, she was an aspiring figure skater from Oakwood
Allison Janney, best known for her roles on “Mom,” “The West Wing,” “Masters of Sex” and “I, Tonya,” grew up in Oakwood and attended the Miami Valley School. Even though she’s become hugely successful in her acting career, she’s remained connected with her roots here. When she became the first Daytonian to win an Oscar, her father said, “She loves Dayton and always talks about all the support it gives her.”
Times Gazette
Lions’ candy stores open Monday
There will be three locations — one in Hillsboro and two in Lynchburg — this year for the Lynchburg Lions Club’s annual Candy Sale with each location planning to open Monday. The locations are the Highland County Republican headquarters at 200 W. Main St. and Southern Hills...
With God’s Grace holds mobile distribution ahead of Thanksgiving
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – It’s almost Turkey Day and With God’s Grace is handing out food before the holiday. According to a release, With God’s Grace is holding a mobile side dish distribution on Sunday, Nov. 20 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at With God’s Grace in Dayton. The release says side dishes for […]
WLWT 5
Report of a crash on Nilles Road at Winton Road in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Report of a single-vehicle crash on Nilles Road at Winton Road in Fairfield, with injury. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be...
Multiple vehicles slide off I-75 near Miami-Shelby County line
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Multiple vehicles have reportedly slid off I-75 near the Miami-Shelby County line due to icy road conditions Friday morning. According to the Ohio State Patrol, at least four vehicles slid off I-75 before exit 90 on both sides of the interstate near the Miami-Shelby County line just after 5:30 a.m. Friday. […]
Comments / 0