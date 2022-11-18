Read full article on original website
Starting salary raised for Cambria County child welfare workers
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Cambria County commissioners Thursday voted to raise starting wages for Children and Youth Services (CYS) employees. The starting salary will increase from $14.83 per hour to $19.00 per hour. Cambria County President Commissioner Tom Chernisky praised the county’s CYS team saying they do a great job with challenging job demands. […]
Penns Manor, teachers hold five-hour negotiating session
KENWOOD — Penns Manor Area School District and Penns Manor Education Association met for five hours Thursday night, in their first contract negotiation since the PMEA approved a strike authorization vote last week. “There was progress, but not as much as we would have wanted,” said Annie Briscoe, Indiana-based...
More than 3,000 homes, businesses lose power in the State College area
The outage happened after a tree fell on a utility pole.
Goats2Go mobile barn launches in Centre County
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — You now have a chance to snuggle with goats on the go throughout Central PA. Nittany Meadow Farm’s Goats2Go barn on wheels officially launched on Friday, Nov. 18. The Boalsburg-based farm is now able to take six goats on the road to any event for everyone to spend time with. […]
New affordable senior living apartments under construction in Bedford County
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An old school-turned-government-building in Broad Top Township is getting seven apartments for affordable living for those aged 66 and older. Construction started last month for the apartments on the second floor at the former Defiance Elementary School with them expected to be finished in March. Each apartment will be about […]
BREAKING NEWS: Speed Limit Reduced on Interstate 80 in Venango County, Surrounding Areas
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – The speed limit on Interstate 80 has been reduced in Venango County and surrounding areas due to snowy weather. According to PennDOT spokesperson Tina Gibbs, the speed limit has been reduced to 55 MPH due to snow squalls moving through the area. The affected...
Connellsville looks to help people experiencing homelessness
CONNELLSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — A small Fayette County town is seeing an influx of people experiencing homelessness, and authorities said it's stemming from drugs.Mayor Greg Lincoln told KDKA-TV on Thursday that a few medical clinics have opened in Connellsville, bringing in those trying to end their addiction. But he said it's led to a new problem that could be hurting more than helping. Lincoln said city officials are working to find solutions to help those in need as more people are coming to town but are left with no place to go once in Connellsville."Every day now with it...
Bellefonte Wall Collapse Update
An update now on last weekend’s partial wall collapse near a Bellefonte-area roadway that has led to a downtown traffic detour. Officials say it is now likely that the detour will be in place for more than just a few weeks. Part of the wall along Spring Creek collapsed...
Water warning issued in Westmoreland County
The Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County is alerting around 50,000 homeowners and businesses south of Route 30 about an elevated level of haloacetic acid in drinking water. According to MAWC, a routine sampling on October 26 found the chemical was found to be above the acceptable level. The company says...
Bellefonte/State College KOA wins Campground of the Year award
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Bellefonte and State College’s KOA Holiday Campground was awarded the 2023 Campground of the Year by Kampgrounds of America (KOA) Inc. The campground, which is owned and operated by Barba Saulsbury and Rick Dillon, was awarded on Wednesday, Nov. 16 during the KOA’s international convention in Orlando, Flordia. The campground, […]
Barn fire in Bedford County under investigation
(WJAC) — A fire marshal has been called in to investigate a barn blaze in Bedford County. It happened at Dry Hill Road and Mill Street in Woodbury Township around 4:00 p.m. Crews from Bedford and Blair County were all called in to assist. There was extensive damage reported.
Hiking the 1000 Steps in Huntingdon County
The 1000 Steps along the Standing Stone Trail is one of the most famous hikes in Huntingdon County!. The reasons for its fame are many – the challenging nature of the hike, the ease with which you can get to the trail head, and the incredible views from the top of the steps.
Jefferson County Photo of the Day
On November 3, 2022, ten students from Brookville Area High School competed in the 36th Annual Benjamin Freed Mathematics Competition at Penn West Clarion University. The team placed 5th in the AA/AAA division. Courtesy of Brookville Area School District. Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any...
Lawmakers react to investigation revealing reason for rise of Philly natives in Johnstown
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — An NBC 10 Philadelphia investigation published Wednesday revealed one reason for the influx of Philadelphia natives living in Johnstown. The article revealed a loophole that allows people to bypass Philadelphia's housing waiting list by moving to Section 8 housing in Johnstown first. Since local...
Cambria County school district works to spread joy this holiday season
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – More than 100 boxes were packed full of toys, crafts and activities by a Cambria County school district. It’s the culmination of a friendly competition between homeroom classes in the Cambria Heights School District. The classes had the goal to bring smiles and comfort to children in area hospitals. These […]
Woman charged with helping Pa. man rid body after slaying: police
State police say a second individual is facing charges after helping a Bedford County man dispose of his cousin’s body after he shot and killed him this year. Troopers say 24-year-old Courtney Boden is charged with abuse of a corpse, as well as multiple counts of tampering with evidence, WJAC reported.
Police remove over $25k worth of drugs in Johnstown during search warrants
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Multiple law enforcement agencies worked together this week to help keep the community of Johnstown safe by confiscating a significant amount of drugs from two men. On Nov. 16, members of the Cambria County Drug Task Force, Cambria County Detective Bureau, Cambria County Sheriff’s Department, Cambria County SERT, agents from […]
Man gave informant Cheez Doodles, not meth, in Pennsylvania drug bust: report
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 31-year-old New York man is behind bars following an alleged botched drug deal in Johnstown that was organized by state police. On Nov. 15, state police gave a confidential informant (CI) $600 to buy 2 oz. of methamphetamine from a man known as “Fred,” according to charges filed. “Fred,” […]
Camp Woodward Lawsuit Update
The owners of a Centre County sports camp are asking a judge to dismiss a federal lawsuit that includes claims of sexual abuse by a former camp counselor. In their response filed this week, the owners of Camp Woodward distanced themselves from former gymnastics coach Nathan Singer, who worked at the camp in 2016.
Update on Thanksgiving week windmill superloads
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting drivers in the Clearfield area to windmill superload movements that are scheduled to drive through the county on Thanksgiving week. Route details are: Interstate 80 from Falls Creek/On-ramp at Interchange 97 to Clearfield at Exit 120 Route 879 south to Route 322 […]
