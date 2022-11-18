“Lumos was an opportunity to design my own experience,” Alum Eric Taft (Social Entrepreneurship, ‘12) said. His wife, Hilary Hambrick-Taft (Business Administration, ‘13) called it a chance to “choose your own adventure.” The Lumos Travel Award offered these two young adults the opportunity to explore a different culture and engage with local communities in a meaningful way–together.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO