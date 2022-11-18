Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania witness describes low-flying triangle in night sky
Cropped version of witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Pennsylvania witness at Smicksburg reported watching and photographing a low-flying, triangle-shaped object at about 6:33 p.m. on February 15, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
abc27.com
Incredible photos show unidentifiable Tesla after Pennsylvania highway fire
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Just hours before the region was hit with a wintery mix on Tuesday, a Tesla caught fire on Interstate 80 in Clearfield County. According to state police, a Tesla, the most popular brand of electric vehicles, was traveling west on I-80 when it caught fire. One lane along mile marker 137 westbound was restricted for some time as crews were putting out the fire.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Snow-Covered Roadway Contributes to Two-Vehicle Collision on Route 36; One Person Injured
OLIVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Punxsutawney released details of a two-vehicle collision that occurred last Tuesday on State Route 36 injuring one driver. According to PSP Punxsutawney, the two-vehicle crash happened around 2:16 p.m. on Tuesday, November 15, on State Route 36, north of Cemetery Hill Road, in Oliver Township, Jefferson County, involving 86-year-old Benjamin D. Au, of Punxsutawney, and 65-year-old Barbara M. Marie, of Brookville.
abc23.com
Bellefonte Wall Collapse Update
An update now on last weekend’s partial wall collapse near a Bellefonte-area roadway that has led to a downtown traffic detour. Officials say it is now likely that the detour will be in place for more than just a few weeks. Part of the wall along Spring Creek collapsed...
Update on Thanksgiving week windmill superloads
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting drivers in the Clearfield area to windmill superload movements that are scheduled to drive through the county on Thanksgiving week. Route details are: Interstate 80 from Falls Creek/On-ramp at Interchange 97 to Clearfield at Exit 120 Route 879 south to Route 322 […]
State College
Power Outage Affects Thousands in State College Area
More than 3,000 households and businesses were affected by power outages in the State College area on Sunday afternoon after a downed tree fell on utility lines, according to West Penn Power. Power was restored to most customers by 7:30 p.m. on Sunday. The outage began at 12:34 p.m. when...
explorejeffersonpa.com
BREAKING NEWS: Speed Limit Reduced on Interstate 80 in Jefferson, Surrounding Counties
JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – The speed limit on Interstate 80 has been reduced in Jefferson and surrounding counties due to snowy weather. According to PennDOT spokesperson Tina Gibbs, the speed limit has been reduced to 55 MPH due to snow squalls moving through the area. The affected areas...
More than 3,000 homes, businesses lose power in the State College area
The outage happened after a tree fell on a utility pole.
'This is the biggest leak so far that we've had in Pennsylvania'
A storage gas well in Cambria County continues to leak after it was first detected on November 6. David Hess, former DEP Secretary, told The Rick Dayton Show the leak is the largest in PA history.
Coroner called to multi-vehicle crash on I-80 in Clearfield County
DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Clearfield County coroner was called to a multi-vehicle crash that caused a hours-long traffic disruption Friday, according to state police. The coroner was called to the crash that took place eastbound on I-80, however, details about the crash are still limited. Eastbound lanes from Exit 97 Route 219 to Exit 101 […]
Logan Township Fire Services team up with businesses to donate Thanksgiving Dinners
Logan Township Fire Services teamed up with some area businesses Saturday morning to assemble and donate Thanksgiving Dinners to local families in need.
bahsredandwhite.com
Faulty gas lines force high school closure
The Bellefonte Area High School was closed to in-person learning November 1 and 2 after reports of gaseous odors led to the discovery of faulty gas lines within the building. The reports were made late in the school day October 31 and prompted the arrival of the Logan and Undine Fire Companies, respectively. Firemen found no signs of gas leaks or dangerous toxins, and later determined that the odors originated from clogged sewer lines beneath the high school, a problem district officials say has happened before. Still, officials decided to shut off the school’s gas supply and conduct a building-wide inspection of utility lines with assistance from gas supplier Columbia Gas.
Altoona brush, leaf collection extended into December
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — As summer finishes up, the City of Altoona is preparing for the fall and released a map to show residents when they can expect to see brush and leaf collections. Residents can continue their fall clean-up as the city extended collecting into December. Different areas of Altoona will see different days […]
Coroner called to multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 80: report
The coroner’s office was called to a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 in Clearfield County, where a snow squall warning was in effect, according to reports. WJAC reported Clearfield County Coroner Kim Shaffer-Snyder confirmed to the outlet that her office was dispatched to the multi-vehicle crash, near DuBois. Earlier...
abc23.com
School Bus Safety
Recently we’ve seen several school bus crashes across our region. But what are children taught to do in such situations?. Both the State College Area School District transportation director and PennDOT’s safety press officer tell me school buses are one of the safest vehicles on the road. Nonetheless, they say it’s still imperative to prepare for a worst-case scenario.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Road Conditions Lead to Pickup Losing Control, Crashing into Ditch on I-80
PINE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area man escaped injuries after road conditions led to his pickup crashing into a ditch along Interstate 80 on Sunday night. According to Clearfield-based State Police, the crash occurred around 9:40 p.m. on Sunday, November 13, on Interstate 80 in Pine Township, Clearfield County.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Local Man Loses Control of Minivan in Rollover Crash in Winslow Township
WINSLOW TWP., Pa. (EYT) – No injuries were reported following a rollover crash in Winslow Township on Tuesday afternoon. According to DuBois-based State Police, this crash occurred at 1:10 p.m. on Tuesday, November 15, on Reynoldsville Sykesville Road in Winslow Township, Jefferson County. Police say 47-year-old Michael A. Hannah,...
Widespread power outages affected State College Borough
UPDATE: As of Monday, Nov. 21, at 7 a.m., approximately 20 residents are without power in the area of VCA Metzger Animal Hospital. Power is expected to be restored by 10:30 a.m. There are no other reported outages. The original story can be found below. STATE COLLEGE, Pa (WTAJ) — State College borough residents have […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
11-Year-Old Boy Seriously Injured After Vehicle Strikes ATV
YOUNG TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a crash involving an 11-year-old boy who was seriously injured after the ATV he was riding on was struck by a vehicle in Young Township. According to a release issued by Indiana-based State Police on Thursday, November 17,...
Man gave informant Cheez Doodles, not meth, in Pennsylvania drug bust: report
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 31-year-old New York man is behind bars following an alleged botched drug deal in Johnstown that was organized by state police. On Nov. 15, state police gave a confidential informant (CI) $600 to buy 2 oz. of methamphetamine from a man known as “Fred,” according to charges filed. “Fred,” […]
