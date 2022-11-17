Read full article on original website
51Fifty
3d ago
Elections have consequences. You had a chance to change it and people decided to make it worse because your feelings got hurt a few yrs ago.
Reply
7
AP_000876.398ce0a934284ab1ab161235b0ace6f3.1905
3d ago
The first Teacher is Parents! What you do and say they own it! Don’t think that Government Schools with Union Teachers will teach your kids without your help. What Put in is what you get out. 🙏🇺🇸
Reply
5
Mike Williams
2d ago
I'm pro 2sd amendment, I'm 62 years old.there was no way I was carrying a gun around at teen age years, these days parents don't care enough to be involved with their kids, if they were you wouldn't have this.
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount grocery store chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
The Pullman Restaurant & Bar finally opens in Bryn MawrMarilyn JohnsonBryn Mawr, PA
PA witness photographs two hovering objects near roadway intersectionRoger MarshGlenmoore, PA
Teen Musician Dies After Being Compressed by Recycling TruckAMY KAPLANBirdsboro, PA
The richest person in PhiladelphiaLuay RahilPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Philadelphia sanitation worker gunned down on job in 'heinous act of violence,' mayor says
A Philadelphia sanitation worker was shot and killed Friday in a targeted attack, in what the local authorities labeled a "heinous act of violence."
U-Haul crashes into deli in West Philadelphia
A cleanup effort is underway after a U-Haul truck crashed into a West Philadelphia deli early Sunday morning.
Pa. sanitation worker shot and killed on the job identified
A sanitation worker, who was shot several times and killed while on the job Friday morning, has been identified. The 35-year-old worker revealed to be Ikeem Johnson was shot and killed outside of the Lincoln High School campus in Philadelphia, according to 6ABC. Mayor Jim Kenney released a statement with...
Carjackings at Philadelphia gas stations skyrocket this year: 'arm yourself'
Philadelphia gas station carjackings have increased by more than 328% this year over 2021, as Pennsylvania Republicans work to oust DA Krasner for allegedly lax crime policies.
police1.com
Rampant phony license plates used to get away with crimes in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA — After five gunmen killed Nicolas Elizalde, 14, in a hail of bullets outside a Roxborough High School football scrimmage in late September, they clambered back into a gray Ford Explorer and sped away. It took investigators about a day to trace the suspects' path, piecing together sporadic...
Man shot multiple times in Northeast Philadelphia
Police are searching for the suspect who shot a man multiple times in Northeast Philadelphia.
wdiy.org
Pennsylvania House Impeaches Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner
The Pennsylvania House is impeaching Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner. WITF’s Sam Dunklau reports the effort now moves to the Senate, where a trial will take place. Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/11/16/pennsylvania-house-impeaches-larry-krasner-over-policies/. (Original air-date: 11/17/22)
Video: Man wanted for killing Philadelphia sanitation worker on the job in Mayfair
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police have released surveillance video of the suspect wanted in the murder of a sanitation worker. The shooting happened along the 3300 block of Tudor Street near Rowland Avenue in Mayfair on Friday. It left 35-year-old Ikeem Johnson dead. Police believe he was targeted. Police say the suspect is a Black male that was wearing a dark blue jacket over a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black Jordan 11s shoes with white soles at the time of the incident. He was also wearing a black mask, according to police. The suspect left the scene in a dark color 2015 to 2019 Subaru Outback with a roof rack, dark tinted windows and an unknown Pennsylvania license plate, authorities say. Police say there was at least one individual that drove the Subaru in addition to the suspect in the black hooded sweatshirt. The city is offering a $20,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction for every homicide. To submit a tip to police over the phone, dial 215.686.TIPS (8477) or text a tip to 215.686.TIPS (8477).
More than 100 sleep outside to raise awareness for Philadelphia’s homeless
Hundreds of individuals gave up the warmth of their beds and slept in the streets of Center City to raise funds for homeless youth Thursday night through Covenant House Philadelphia.
Philadelphia sanitation worker fatally shot while on job
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Police Department is searching for the shooter who allegedly killed a sanitation worker who was on the job. It happened along the 3300 block of Tudor Street near Rowland Avenue in Mayfair on Friday.Police believe 35-year-old Ikeem Johnson was targeted. Investigators are still working to figure out what lead up to the shooting. "It's not normal around here," Jazz Ransom said. Neighbors in Mayfair heard the barrage of bullets Friday."First I heard probably four, maybe five gunshots," Ransom said. Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw says the shooting "wasn't random." "We don't believe it was random just based off the fact...
etxview.com
Church of the Week: New Covenant Church of Philadelphia
In the year 1982 a few events caused major shifts in their individual industries that still hold a great impact today. The popular science fiction film “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial” made its debut in June of that year. It was one of Steven Spielberg’s earliest instances of directing a feature length film. It went on to win four Academy Awards and earn five other nominations, setting a new standard for visual effects in Hollywood. That same year, Michael Jackson released his groundbreaking album “Thriller,” which is not only held in high regard as one of the greatest albums ever, but for decades held records for album sales. Many believe it solidified his position as The King of Pop.
Suspects get away with $2K in cell phones, tablets from Northeast Philadelphia store
According to police, four men entered the store and took about $2,000 in cash, cell phones and tablets.
Jury convicts Philadelphia man of double murder tied to drug sales in Kensington
Kevin Brogden was found guilty of third-degree murder and gun charges in the shooting deaths of Stephanie Rann and Effrain Rivera. Brogden will get an automatic life sentence behind bars.
NBC Philadelphia
Caught on Cam: Gunmen, 1 in Rolling SUV, Ambush Victims in Deadly Shooting
Philadelphia police hope newly released video will help them capture four shooters who killed a man and critically injured another during a daylight ambush earlier this year. The video shows three of the masked men jumping out of a stolen SUV at 17th and Oxford streets, walking around the corner, and ambushing the victims.
fox29.com
Watch: Surveillance video released in May North Philadelphia double shooting and homicide
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - The Homicide Unit of the Philadelphia Police Department are seeking four men in connection with a double shooting that led to the death of one of the two shot In North Philadelphia. Officials say the shooting happened Memorial Day, May 30, 2022, on the 1700 block of...
NBC Philadelphia
Sanitation Worker Shot, Killed While on the Job in Northeast Philly
A Philadelphia sanitation worker on the job was shot to death on a street near Lincoln High School in Northeast Philadelphia Friday morning. The shooting took place near Roland Avenue near Tudor Street in the Mayfair neighborhood just after 10 a.m., Philadelphia police said. A man in a blue "Dickies-style"...
22-year-old shot, killed in Kensington
Police officers responded to reports of shots fired on Susquehanna Avenue near Howard Street around 12:30 a.m. The victim was shot eight times and pronounced dead nearly a half hour later.
Man shot multiple times by manager while trying to rob dollar store in Northeast Philly
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 26-year-old man was shot seven times by the manager of a dollar store he attempted to rob in the Castor section of Northeast Philadelphia on Sunday, police say. The shooting happened on 6900 block of Bustleton Avenue at the Grace Dollar Store at around 4:15 p.m.Police say the 26-year-old man was shot twice in the chest and multiple times in the groin and leg area. He was placed in critical condition and got transported to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital for further treatment. Police say no weapons were recovered. The 26-year-old man is being held as a prisoner. The manager who fired the shots was not hit in the incident, according to police.
Trees planted in Germantown honor victims of 2 hit-and-run crashes on same street
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Elizabeth Negron and Dia Lee were killed in hit-and-run crashes at the same intersection in Germantown. While an arrest was made in Lee's case, the Philadelphia Police Department is still searching for the driver who hit Negron.The Germantown community is coming together, planting trees to honor the victims."She was a joy to be around," Jackie Martinez, Negron's sister, said.Negron, 32, is remembered as a free spirit and loving mother to her two daughters."She just likes to, like, talk to people and introduce herself," Martinez said.On July 3, Negron was crossing Germantown Avenue and Coulter Street when a...
fox29.com
Warrant issued for suspect in violent attack, robbery outside Point Breeze market
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police say they have obtained an arrest warrant for a suspect they say stalked customers inside a Point Breeze market before violently attacking and robbing them outside. Police identified Lance Ryan as a suspect in the Nov. 7 incident that occurred on the 1500 block of Morris...
Comments / 10