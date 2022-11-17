ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
51Fifty
3d ago

Elections have consequences. You had a chance to change it and people decided to make it worse because your feelings got hurt a few yrs ago.

AP_000876.398ce0a934284ab1ab161235b0ace6f3.1905
3d ago

The first Teacher is Parents! What you do and say they own it! Don’t think that Government Schools with Union Teachers will teach your kids without your help. What Put in is what you get out. 🙏🇺🇸

Mike Williams
2d ago

I'm pro 2sd amendment, I'm 62 years old.there was no way I was carrying a gun around at teen age years, these days parents don't care enough to be involved with their kids, if they were you wouldn't have this.

wdiy.org

Pennsylvania House Impeaches Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner

The Pennsylvania House is impeaching Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner. WITF’s Sam Dunklau reports the effort now moves to the Senate, where a trial will take place. Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/11/16/pennsylvania-house-impeaches-larry-krasner-over-policies/. (Original air-date: 11/17/22)
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Video: Man wanted for killing Philadelphia sanitation worker on the job in Mayfair

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police have released surveillance video of the suspect wanted in the murder of a sanitation worker. The shooting happened along the 3300 block of Tudor Street near Rowland Avenue in Mayfair on Friday. It left 35-year-old Ikeem Johnson dead. Police believe he was targeted.   Police say the suspect is a Black male that was wearing a dark blue jacket over a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black Jordan 11s shoes with white soles at the time of the incident. He was also wearing a black mask, according to police. The suspect left the scene in a dark color 2015 to 2019 Subaru Outback with a roof rack, dark tinted windows and an unknown Pennsylvania license plate, authorities say. Police say there was at least one individual that drove the Subaru in addition to the suspect in the black hooded sweatshirt. The city is offering a $20,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction for every homicide. To submit a tip to police over the phone, dial 215.686.TIPS (8477) or text a tip to 215.686.TIPS (8477).
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia sanitation worker fatally shot while on job

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Police Department is searching for the shooter who allegedly killed a sanitation worker who was on the job. It happened along the 3300 block of Tudor Street near Rowland Avenue in Mayfair on Friday.Police believe 35-year-old Ikeem Johnson was targeted. Investigators are still working to figure out what lead up to the shooting. "It's not normal around here," Jazz Ransom said. Neighbors in Mayfair heard the barrage of bullets Friday."First I heard probably four, maybe five gunshots," Ransom said. Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw says the shooting "wasn't random." "We don't believe it was random just based off the fact...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
etxview.com

Church of the Week: New Covenant Church of Philadelphia

In the year 1982 a few events caused major shifts in their individual industries that still hold a great impact today. The popular science fiction film “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial” made its debut in June of that year. It was one of Steven Spielberg’s earliest instances of directing a feature length film. It went on to win four Academy Awards and earn five other nominations, setting a new standard for visual effects in Hollywood. That same year, Michael Jackson released his groundbreaking album “Thriller,” which is not only held in high regard as one of the greatest albums ever, but for decades held records for album sales. Many believe it solidified his position as The King of Pop.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Caught on Cam: Gunmen, 1 in Rolling SUV, Ambush Victims in Deadly Shooting

Philadelphia police hope newly released video will help them capture four shooters who killed a man and critically injured another during a daylight ambush earlier this year. The video shows three of the masked men jumping out of a stolen SUV at 17th and Oxford streets, walking around the corner, and ambushing the victims.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Sanitation Worker Shot, Killed While on the Job in Northeast Philly

A Philadelphia sanitation worker on the job was shot to death on a street near Lincoln High School in Northeast Philadelphia Friday morning. The shooting took place near Roland Avenue near Tudor Street in the Mayfair neighborhood just after 10 a.m., Philadelphia police said. A man in a blue "Dickies-style"...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man shot multiple times by manager while trying to rob dollar store in Northeast Philly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 26-year-old man was shot seven times by the manager of a dollar store he attempted to rob in the Castor section of Northeast Philadelphia on Sunday, police say. The shooting happened on 6900 block of Bustleton Avenue at the Grace Dollar Store at around 4:15 p.m.Police say the 26-year-old man was shot twice in the chest and multiple times in the groin and leg area. He was placed in critical condition and got transported to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital for further treatment. Police say no weapons were recovered. The 26-year-old man is being held as a prisoner. The manager who fired the shots was not hit in the incident, according to police. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Trees planted in Germantown honor victims of 2 hit-and-run crashes on same street

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Elizabeth Negron and Dia Lee were killed in hit-and-run crashes at the same intersection in Germantown. While an arrest was made in Lee's case, the Philadelphia Police Department is still searching for the driver who hit Negron.The Germantown community is coming together, planting trees to honor the victims."She was a joy to be around," Jackie Martinez, Negron's sister, said.Negron, 32, is remembered as a free spirit and loving mother to her two daughters."She just likes to, like, talk to people and introduce herself," Martinez said.On July 3, Negron was crossing Germantown Avenue and Coulter Street when a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

