Moraga, CA

Campolindo's terrifying, unbeatable TD combo Dashiell Weaver to Robbie Mascheroni: The 'Dash and Mash' Show

By Mitch Stephens, SBLive
 2 days ago

Campolindo senior quarterback Dashiell Weaver took a four-step drop and fired a precisely-placed 50-50 ball to the right corner of the end zone.

It turned out to be a 20-80 ball as three Granada-Livermore defenders, all clad in visiting white, converged on the pigskin along with Weaver’s teammate, 6-foot-4, 195-pound senior Robbie Mascheroni, sporting bright Campolindo red and blue.

A sea of red, white and blue went up high for the ball, and the three in white all came crashing to the ground. Looking like the cat who ate the canary, or Houdini pulling a rabbit out of a helmet, Mascheroni stood tall with the ball in hand, looked around nonchalantly and handed the ball to the referee.

The home Campolindo crowd — in the midst of their team’s 11th straight win 38-14 — didn’t know what they had witnessed. They even forgot to cheer.

“They all just gasped like they’d seen a ghost,” Campolindo coach Kevin Macy said.

Dashiell Weaver has not only thrown for 2,672 yards and 30 touchdowns, but he's rushed for a team-high 475 yards and five scores. Photo: Dennis Lee

Locals gave similar gasps and groans the previous week when Mascheroni, under heavy one-on-one duress, snared with his big right hand a 12-yard, post-patterned dart from Weaver to complete a 5-yard TD pass in a lopsided win at arch-rival Miramonte-Orinda. It would have made Odell Beckham proud.

“Again, no noise, just utter shock from everyone,” Macy said. “We’re all wondering ‘how the heck did he do it?’ The fans are too. He acts like ‘no big,’ no fanfare. He just casually hands the ball to the ref.”

Said Weaver: “He’s made some catches lately that have been out of this world. ”

Welcome to the “Dash and Mash” show, the greatest prep show just this side of the Caldecott Tunnel.

SPREE OF SUCCESS

Ever since they showcased their skills on the freshmen team, the quarterback-to-receiver act has been wowing crowds and scouts, haunting opposing coaches and secondaries, and keeping statisticians pecking feverishly on their laptops, all while leading the rest of the Cougars — affectionately known as “The No Names,” — to an unlikely spree of success.

Coming off a rough 3-3 start in 2021 that featured two losses by a combined 84-0 score, the defending North Coast Section Division 2 champions have won 18 of their last 19 games over two seasons with a marginally talented bunch who, if you believe Macy, are akin to the island of misfit toys.

Macy, who has been around the block (43rd season, 27 at Campolindo) and won a bushel of games (264-122-3 head coaching record with six section and two state titles), switched up quarterbacks at midseason last year, inserting Weaver.

The “Dash and Mash Show” caught immediate fire.

Over the last two seasons, the 6-foot, 175-pound Weaver has piled up 5,181 passing yards, thrown 51 touchdowns and rushed for 1,027 along with eight TDs. Mascheroni has hauled in 126 passes for 2,386 yards (18.9 average) and 31 scores, including 17 this season.

They have a big challenge Friday, hosting North Bay power Rancho Cotate-Rohnert Park (9-2) in a NCS D2 semifinal contest.

“Without Dash and Robbie we’re probably 5-5, maybe 4-6,” Macy said. “Those two are two pretty amazing talents and dynamic personalities. The rest of the guys understand and are proud of their roles. Everyone has found a way to contribute.”

Singling out two standouts among a throng of 22 starters — especially highly sensitive teens — isn’t often a recipe for success. But between Macy’s brutal transparency, the spirit, work ethic and leadership of Weaver and Mascheroni — plus their undeniable talent — the Cougars just work.

And they find ways to win.

“I feel like we have a culture like no other,” said Weaver, whose brother Max was an All-Bay Area receiver at Campolindo and now plays at Davidson. “Everything is based upon trust. When the guys hear the ‘no names’ tag it only fires them up. You can’ say anything on this team and you won’t be judged. Your voice will be heard.”

OFF THE CHARTS

As the leader of the offense, the Cougars have to believe in Weaver, which is easy to do, said Mascheroni and Macy. Think a cross between Matthew McConaughey in car commercials and Brett Favre on the field: Charming, confident and fearless.

He’s also extremely elusive, having rushed for 323 yards and five touchdowns his last five games.

All of it has drawn him college attention, including Division 3 offers from Linfield (McMinnville, Ore.), Lewis & Clark (Portland, Ore.) and Dean College (Franklin, Mass.).

“He’s definitely loose,” Macy said. “He doesn’t feel any pressure and his confidence is off the charts. He can really zing the ball. He’s athletic and he has a special knack to extend plays, escape the pocket and make big runs.

Robbie Mascheroni's burst after the catch is partially what sets him apart, coach Kevin Macy said. Photo: Dennis Lee.

“Frankly, right now he’s not only our passing game but also our running game as well.”

Said Mascheroni: “He’s just very resilient and determined. He works on his craft and Campolindo means a lot to him.

“On top of all his talent and work, he’s someone you can rely on off the field. Someone you can talk to and he’ll give you advice you need to hear even if it’s not necessarily what you want to hear.”

All those things were instilled by his parents Maria and Josh, Weaver said, and his competitive brother Maxwell, whom he both idolized and cursed. The two battled in every activity and every sport.

“Everything that I did was with the intent to do it better than Maxwell,” Weaver said. “Everything was a competition. There’s a lot of words to describe how he treated me but in my eyes it was 'perfect.' He pushed me to be the best person and taught me the ropes. I thank my parents for fostering our relationship.”

PASSING FANCIES

It was similarly competitive — but not as intense — in his early days with Mascheroni. They played together in youth sports and were teammates in baseball.

Mascheroni, an easy-going kid nicknamed “Smiley,” had no idea that Weaver carried an internal grudge.

“He was a threat to me — he was stealing my mojo,” Weaver said with a grin. “It wasn’t hateful: I just didn’t like that he was better than me.”

It wasn’t until they arrived as freshmen at Campolindo that it all clicked. As friends. Teammates. And touchdown-makers.

That was where “Dash and Mash” was essentially born. Even though the “ch” in Mascheroni is pronounced like a “k,” it was hacked enough to accept “mask,” as “mash.”

Plus everyone loves a snappy, rhyming nickname.

As passing fancies, they were easily equally beloved. The two connected for 11 touchdowns as freshmen.

“He’s a magical player on the field,” Weaver said of Mascheroni. “He’s pretty magical off the field as well. .. He’s always smiling. Always happy. He brings a lot of joy to the team.”

He's also going to bring big smiles to any college coach, Macy said.

Mascheroni’s football ceiling, like his vertical reach, is high. Macy said his burst from a complete stop to full speed “is the best I’ve ever coached.”

And Macy has coached some good ones, including Robbie’s older cousin Nick Mascheroni, who had 95 career catches at Campo for 1,493 yards and 14 touchdowns from 2005-07 before walking on at Cal.

The family might as well have planted a tree somewhere on the Berkeley campus. Or purchased lifetime parking passes.

ULTIMATE DESTINATIONS

“My two brothers, two uncles, an aunt, a cousin, mom, dad and grandfather all attended Cal,” Mascheroni said.

This week, no doubt spurred by his recent rash of highlight-reel plays, plus a preferred walk-on offer from Oregon, Marcheroni received the same invitation from the Golden Bears.

With 13 full offers from non-FBS programs such as UC Davis, Cal Poly and several Ivy League schools, Mascheroni’s options are many. He makes no qualms that the NFL is his ultimate goal.

It’s a dream that his partner in touchdowns and rhyme will not wager against.

“Nothing Robbie does surprises me,” Weaver said.

Not one-hand catches. Not 20-80 touchdowns. Not ultimate destinations.

Said Weaver: “I know one day I’m going to be sitting on the couch, watching him on TV saying, ‘I used to play with that guy.’ “

All photos below by Dennis Lee are from Campolindo's 27-24 home win over Acalanes-Lafayette on Oct. 14, 2022

Robbie Mascheroni (28) going up high as he usually does.
Dashiell Weaver warming up before the game.
Robbie Mascheroni is difficult to bring down one-on-one.
Sebastien Antonios-McCrea (10) offers Campolindo's James Giordani a no-name hug for a big play in the Cougars' big win over Acalanes.
Kevin Macy offers a game-winning, post-game speech.
Junior  Bryce McLaverty enjoys the Cougars' big win with the masses.
Dashiell Weaver (9) is also the team's leading rusher. Macy calls him "slippery."
The "Dash and Mash Show" plus "No Name Bunch" has thus far been unbeatable in 2022.

