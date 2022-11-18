ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KSNT News

City leaders consider adding new Kansas Turnpike interchange

TOPEKA (KSNT)- Topeka City leaders are are moving forward with plans to give Topeka commuters more options on the Kansas Turnpike. Topeka City Council is pairing up with the Kansas Turnpike Authority to create a concept study to add an interchange to the turnpike near 29th and California Ave. This project is estimated to cost […]
TOPEKA, KS
KIX 105.7

One Of Missouri’s Best Steak Joints Is In Kansas City

The last time I visited Chicago my buddy Bill wanted to go check out this steakhouse near my Mom's that I had heard lots of great things about. As we finished our meal Bill suggested that perhaps we need to find more of these neighborhood steak joints to try when I'm home for a visit. That got me thinking about steak, so when I saw this list of 7 Steakhouses in Missouri That Are Delicious Places To Dine I had to look at the list. When I saw Jess & Jim's Steakhouse in Kansas City, I knew it was a place I want to go check out.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Deterrents installed at KC intersections in effort to prevent illegal car sideshows

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City, Missouri, police are trying new ways to crack down on street racing and illegal car sideshows. Investigators say sideshows began increasing in 2020 in Kansas City. Following the ongoing increase, the Kansas City Police Department released a PSA informing community members that officers will be enforcing laws against participants who drive in and spectators who watch car sideshows.
KANSAS CITY, MO

