KMBC.com
Kansas City installs disks in pavement at certain intersections to deter dangerous sideshows
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There's a new crackdown in Kansas City on what police officers call sideshows. Sideshows are characterized by a group of cars and people blocking off an intersection while a driver does donuts in that intersection. Last weekend, Kansas City police officers broke up a large...
KCI seeking volunteers for simulation prior to opening new terminal
The new KCI terminal is close to being ready for some of Kansas City's biggest upcoming events, but needs some volunteers to help.
Northeast residents worried about livelihood as downtown KCMO growth increases
Jerusalem Farm, a nonprofit based in the Northeast, is worried that people who have been living in surrounding neighborhoods for generations will be driven out as downtown growth continues.
Holiday Reflections opens at Union Station in Kansas City: Get an inside look
For the third year in a row, Union Station in Kansas City is going above and beyond with its Holiday Reflections display in the Grand Hall.
kcur.org
A Kansas blues festival is putting on a 'last waltz' as too many of its elders pass away
Kansas City has long held a reputation as a center of blues music and culture. One neighborhood in northeast Kansas City, Kansas, produced many of the musicians who gave the metro that reputation. Many of these artists found success as musicians, but that success often took them away from the...
City leaders consider adding new Kansas Turnpike interchange
TOPEKA (KSNT)- Topeka City leaders are are moving forward with plans to give Topeka commuters more options on the Kansas Turnpike. Topeka City Council is pairing up with the Kansas Turnpike Authority to create a concept study to add an interchange to the turnpike near 29th and California Ave. This project is estimated to cost […]
Trash pickup to be delayed in Kansas City area due to Thanksgiving holiday
Due to the Thanksgiving holiday, trash across the Kansas City metro will be delayed one day.
One Of Missouri’s Best Steak Joints Is In Kansas City
The last time I visited Chicago my buddy Bill wanted to go check out this steakhouse near my Mom's that I had heard lots of great things about. As we finished our meal Bill suggested that perhaps we need to find more of these neighborhood steak joints to try when I'm home for a visit. That got me thinking about steak, so when I saw this list of 7 Steakhouses in Missouri That Are Delicious Places To Dine I had to look at the list. When I saw Jess & Jim's Steakhouse in Kansas City, I knew it was a place I want to go check out.
1st home arrives to Eden Village, a living community for the houseless in KCK
Eden Village is a new mobile home village in Kansas City, Kansas — a permanent living community for those that are chronically homeless.
The 'William Volker House' built in 1889 in Kansas City represents the humble nature of philanthropist William Volker
William Volker House, Kansas City, Missouri.Google Maps. The William Volker House located at 3717 Bell Street in Kansas City, Missouri was listed on the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP) on May 20, 1993. Volker didn't need a mansion.
New bike lanes on Truman Road in KCMO confuses drivers, upsets business owners
New bike lanes on Truman Road in Kansas City are confusing drivers and upsetting business owners. KSHB 41 reached out to city officials for clarity.
garnett-ks.com
Hobo camp finally earns Lawrence, Kansas, a place among nation’s top Lefty Towns
Lawrence’s new tourism development project – a hobo jungle on the north bank of the Kaw River just west of the Mass/Vermont Street bridges – is drawing lots of statewide attention and is finally rounding out the city’s decades-long quest for stature among the nation’s most Liberal enclaves.
KCTV 5
Deterrents installed at KC intersections in effort to prevent illegal car sideshows
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City, Missouri, police are trying new ways to crack down on street racing and illegal car sideshows. Investigators say sideshows began increasing in 2020 in Kansas City. Following the ongoing increase, the Kansas City Police Department released a PSA informing community members that officers will be enforcing laws against participants who drive in and spectators who watch car sideshows.
El Pollo Loco announces new restaurants in Kansas City area
Kansas City will soon experience El Pollo Loco, after the restaurant chain announced it plans to open eight new locations.
Kansas City security guards caught on camera in fight with visitors
It was a chaotic scene in Kansas City's Westport district Sunday night after the Chiefs game. Security guards were caught on camera in a brawl.
Death at Spring Hill worksite under investigation
OSHA is investigating a Spring Hill accident that claimed the life of an employee who worked for Geotechnology Inc.
KCMO neighborhood looking to replace current board members
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One of Kansas City’s biggest neighborhoods is fed up with its board and now the neighbors are trying to replace them. But the meeting to do so was cancelled at the last minute. 474 city blocks, 6,000 neighbors and more than 3,500 households. That’s what the Ivanhoe neighborhood is made up […]
Lenexa brewery sets grand opening for new facility
Limitless Brewing will soon open the doors of their new facility in Lenexa, Kansas. The current location will close in December.
Woman dies in Monday afternoon shooting in Kansas City, Kansas
A man is in custody in connection to a homicide that left a woman dead in Kansas City, Kansas, on Monday morning. Police responded to the 1600 block of south 52nd Terrace and found the woman dead.
The historic 1918 'Greenlease Cadillac Building' in Kansas City and the 1953 Greenlease family tragedy
1921 Cadillac Suburban.Joanne Pistorius, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Greenlease Cadillac Building was located at 2900 Gillham Road in Kansas City, Missouri. It served as a specialty store and warehouse. The architect of the building was Lewis W. Haverkamp, and the architectural design is Commercial style.
