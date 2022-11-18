ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
BGR.com

Walmart has a Black Friday iPad Air deal that’s too good to pass up

Black Friday 2022 is just over three weeks away, and retailers are already running plenty of early Black Friday deals. Walmart is one of the stores eager to offer customers early discounts, and the retailer just dropped an amazing iPad Air 4 deal that Black Friday shoppers shouldn’t miss.
The Staten Island Advance

Early Black Friday deals at Costco: These are the top 10 items to buy right now, according to retail experts

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Black Friday sales are starting earlier than ever this year, and many retailers -- including Costco -- are offering up some deep discounts during the month of November. So if your Christmas list includes hot tech products, like smartwatches and earbuds, or you need some top-selling toys and games, now is the time to snag a deal.
OREGON STATE
Digital Trends

Walmart’s 55-inch TV for $188 deal is over — here’s the next best thing

The Walmart Black Friday sale is underway already, giving customers a chance to beat the rush and get products they want now while still enjoying Black Friday prices. That means we’re seeing some amazing discounts on TVs. One such deal was being able to buy a 55-inch TCL 4K TV for only $188. The TV deal sold out fast so if you missed out and you’re still looking for a great bargain, we’ve found one. Right now, you can buy a 50-inch Onn. 4K TV for just $238 instead of $268. Sure, it’s not quite as sweet a deal but we still think it’s worth your time. Here’s why you need it.
disneyfoodblog.com

Your Guide to Costco Black Friday Deals

If you’re looking for Black Friday deals, you’re in the right place!. All kinds of Black Friday deals have already arrived or special early deals are now available. That’s right folks, the time to shop (or at least prepare those shopping lists) is NOW. We’ve got a running list of Black Friday toy deals and a page full of information about EVERY Disney Black Friday deal, covering everything from Target to Amazon. But now we’re taking a special look at the deals you can score at Costco!
E! News

Kate Spade 24-Hour Flash Deal: Get This $360 Tote Bag for Just $69

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Rolling Stone

Nordstrom’s Black Friday Sale is One of the Best — Here Are the Deals to Shop Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Looking to score some Black Friday deals? Make sure to stop by Nordstrom’s website. The department store just released some of the best Black Friday deals on everything from clothing to home goods to shoes, including savings on some rarely-discounted brands. Head to nordstrom.com now to shop the full sale (there are thousands of discounted items) and see our selection of the best Black Friday deals from Nordstrom below. What Are the Best Nordstrom Black Friday Deals? Clothing is obviously...
prestigeonline.com

6 Best hand-carry luggage for every type of trip and traveller

6 Best hand-carry luggage for every type of trip and traveller. Whether it’s a short weekend out of town or a trip abroad, the right hand carry luggage will put you at ease instantaneously. If you’ve spent any amount of time on the internet, then you may have heard...
LivingCheap

Target offers largest Black Friday week sale ever Nov. 20 to 26

The savings definitely hit the bullseye for the holidays at Target. To help customers prepare for the gift-giving season, Target is offering its largest Black Friday week sale ever from Nov. 20 to 26 — online and in store. Top deals include some of the popular store’s best prices...
CBS News

These stores will be closed on Thanksgiving

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. This Thanksgiving, you're better off shopping online than taking your chances at the mall. Many of your favorite retailers will...
CBS News

Holiday gift guide 2022: The best gifts under $50 this Christmas and Hanukkah

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Christmas is coming up quickly on the calendar. If inflation is high on your list of worries, getting started on...

