CBS News

As Iran's clerics face a "turban tossing" trend, army warns it's ready to quash protests

As Iran's military warns it is prepared to step in and quash a wave of anti-government protests, a new trend has emerged in Iran aimed squarely at embarrassing and belittling the Islamic republic's ruling elite. Videos showing young protesters running past and knocking the turbans off the heads of unsuspecting Islamic clerics in public have swept across the internet in recent weeks.
Daily Mail

Iranian protesters say 17-year-old female student died after being hit by riot police baton as Revolutionary Guards chief warns: 'Today is the last day of riots'

A 17-year-old girl has reportedly been beaten to death with a police riot bat while walking home from school during protests for women's rights in Iran. Local protesters say teenager Sadaf Movahedi was bludgeoned last Monday night 'by suppressive forces' trying to keep the public under control. They allege her...
CBS News

Iran actor Taraneh Alidoosti boldly posts selfie without headscarf in solidarity with protesters

One of Iran's most prominent actors on Wednesday posted an image of herself on social media without the headscarf mandatory for women in the Islamic republic. Taraneh Alidoosti's apparent act of defiance comes as weeks of protests have rocked the country since the death of Mahsa Amini. The 22-year-old Kurdish Iranian woman died in mid-September after being arrested by the morality police in Tehran for allegedly flouting the country's strict dress rules for women.
Washington Examiner

Iranian assassination plots are escalating. The West must respond

The United States and its European allies (but the U.S. alone, if necessary) should warn that any successful Iranian assassination plot on their soil will result in military retaliation. Such strengthened deterrence is necessary in response to Iran's escalating assassination threats. The latest incident disclosed on Monday involves independent Iranian...
The Jewish Press

Iran Loses its Secret War in the Middle East, Cyprus and Caucasus?

According to the sources in the Israeli intelligence community and Iranian sources, one of the militants, detained in Azerbaijan, during recent operations to neutralize Iranian agents in Azerbaijan, was involved in an unsuccessful terrorist attack against Israeli businessmen on Cyprus last year. The purge of Iranian agents in Azerbaijan was...
The Hill

Venezuela’s dictator mocks international community … again

In March 2020, the Manhattan U.S. Attorney’s Office accused Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro of drug trafficking and offered a $15 million reward for his arrest and conviction. Since then, many things have changed, most of them in favor of Maduro and against the millions of Venezuelans who suffer from hunger, exile, prison or death.
Elle

Iranian Court Sentences First Person To Death Over Protests Following Mahsa Amini’s Death

A court in Tehran, Iran has issued the first death sentence to a person arrested for allegedly taking part in nationwide anti-regime protests, state media reports. On Monday, a Revolutionary Court issued the death penalty for the defendant, whose name has not been released, for allegedly setting fire to a government facility. The BBC reports that the defendant was found guilty of ‘enmity against God’ (moharebeh), which carries the death sentence under Sharia law.
The Associated Press

US identifies American slain in Baghdad, questions remain

BAGHDAD (AP) — An American citizen who was fatally shot in central Baghdad was identified as 45-year-old Stephen Edward Troell, the U.S. Embassy based in the capital said Tuesday. Troell, a native of Tennessee, was killed by unknown assailants in his car as he pulled up to the street where he lived with his family in Baghdad’s central Karrada district. It was a rare killing of a foreigner in Iraq, where security conditions have improved in recent years, even opening the door for tourism. The embassy said it was closely monitoring an investigation begun by Iraqi authorities, but declined to comment further out of respect for his mourning family, the embassy statement said. A State Department official said Troell was a private citizen with no connection to the government. He spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to go on the record.
The Hill

White House condemns death sentence for protester in Iran

President Biden’s top national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, condemned the death sentence an Iranian court has issued against a protester, reiterating that the U.S. stands with those demonstrating in Iran. “We are deeply concerned about reports from Iran of mass arrests, sham trials, and now a death sentence for...
BBC

Iran protests: Two boys shot dead by security forces, family sources say

Two boys were shot dead by security forces during anti-government protests in south-western Iran on Wednesday, sources close to their families say. State media reported that seven people were killed by gunmen on motorbikes in a "terrorist attack" in Izeh. But the sources told BBC Persian that security personnel fired...

