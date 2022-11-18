Read full article on original website
As Iran's clerics face a "turban tossing" trend, army warns it's ready to quash protests
As Iran's military warns it is prepared to step in and quash a wave of anti-government protests, a new trend has emerged in Iran aimed squarely at embarrassing and belittling the Islamic republic's ruling elite. Videos showing young protesters running past and knocking the turbans off the heads of unsuspecting Islamic clerics in public have swept across the internet in recent weeks.
Iranian protesters say 17-year-old female student died after being hit by riot police baton as Revolutionary Guards chief warns: 'Today is the last day of riots'
A 17-year-old girl has reportedly been beaten to death with a police riot bat while walking home from school during protests for women's rights in Iran. Local protesters say teenager Sadaf Movahedi was bludgeoned last Monday night 'by suppressive forces' trying to keep the public under control. They allege her...
Iran actor Taraneh Alidoosti boldly posts selfie without headscarf in solidarity with protesters
One of Iran's most prominent actors on Wednesday posted an image of herself on social media without the headscarf mandatory for women in the Islamic republic. Taraneh Alidoosti's apparent act of defiance comes as weeks of protests have rocked the country since the death of Mahsa Amini. The 22-year-old Kurdish Iranian woman died in mid-September after being arrested by the morality police in Tehran for allegedly flouting the country's strict dress rules for women.
White House claims US is seeing signs Russia may be advising Iran on how to crack down on protests
CNN — White House officials said that the United States is seeing signs Russia may be advising Iran on how to crack down on public demonstrations, after clashes broke out across Iran during demonstrations marking 40 days since the death of Mahsa Amini. “We are concerned that Moscow may...
Washington Examiner
Iranian assassination plots are escalating. The West must respond
The United States and its European allies (but the U.S. alone, if necessary) should warn that any successful Iranian assassination plot on their soil will result in military retaliation. Such strengthened deterrence is necessary in response to Iran's escalating assassination threats. The latest incident disclosed on Monday involves independent Iranian...
Disturbing video shows Iran’s police brutally beating anti-regime protestor
Iran’s police mowed down a helpless protestor with a motorcycle, live ammunition and beatings while the death toll of Iranians demonstrators killed by the regime reached at least 277 protestors as of Wednesday.
To the murderous regime that oppresses Iran, hear this: at home or abroad, we will never surrender | Golriz Ghahraman
Casting so many Iranians into exile is one of the worst acts of these terrorists masquerading as leaders. But it could also be their downfall
Iran MP Who Voted to Execute Protesters at U.N. During Human Rights Talks
More than 15,000 protesters have been arrested in Iran and are now subject to the death penalty.
Iran Commando Leader Killed as Protesters Accused of Igniting 'Armed War'
The commander of the special unit of Isfahan province was reportedly killed as unrest across the country continues.
The Jewish Press
Iran Loses its Secret War in the Middle East, Cyprus and Caucasus?
According to the sources in the Israeli intelligence community and Iranian sources, one of the militants, detained in Azerbaijan, during recent operations to neutralize Iranian agents in Azerbaijan, was involved in an unsuccessful terrorist attack against Israeli businessmen on Cyprus last year. The purge of Iranian agents in Azerbaijan was...
Venezuela’s dictator mocks international community … again
In March 2020, the Manhattan U.S. Attorney’s Office accused Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro of drug trafficking and offered a $15 million reward for his arrest and conviction. Since then, many things have changed, most of them in favor of Maduro and against the millions of Venezuelans who suffer from hunger, exile, prison or death.
Protests rage on Iran's streets as officials renew threats of harsh crackdown
Demonstrators commemorated those killed in a bloody crackdown in southeastern Iran 40 days ago in which activists say 100 people died.
Elle
Iranian Court Sentences First Person To Death Over Protests Following Mahsa Amini’s Death
A court in Tehran, Iran has issued the first death sentence to a person arrested for allegedly taking part in nationwide anti-regime protests, state media reports. On Monday, a Revolutionary Court issued the death penalty for the defendant, whose name has not been released, for allegedly setting fire to a government facility. The BBC reports that the defendant was found guilty of ‘enmity against God’ (moharebeh), which carries the death sentence under Sharia law.
Head of Iran's Revolutionary Guards warns that Saturday is 'last day' of protests
The head of Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards has told Iranians to end the weeks-long demonstrations that have gripped the country, warning that Saturday would be their "last day" of protest.
US identifies American slain in Baghdad, questions remain
BAGHDAD (AP) — An American citizen who was fatally shot in central Baghdad was identified as 45-year-old Stephen Edward Troell, the U.S. Embassy based in the capital said Tuesday. Troell, a native of Tennessee, was killed by unknown assailants in his car as he pulled up to the street where he lived with his family in Baghdad’s central Karrada district. It was a rare killing of a foreigner in Iraq, where security conditions have improved in recent years, even opening the door for tourism. The embassy said it was closely monitoring an investigation begun by Iraqi authorities, but declined to comment further out of respect for his mourning family, the embassy statement said. A State Department official said Troell was a private citizen with no connection to the government. He spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to go on the record.
The Jewish Press
Former Jordanian Ambassador: Iran Saturating my Country with Drugs, Creating a Militia
Last July, King Abdullah II of Jordan protested attacks on Jordan’s border with Syria by “militias linked to Iran,” and deadly clashes with drug smugglers. The king told the newspaper al-Rai that Jordan faces “regular attacks on its borders by militias linked to Iran.”. “Jordan, like...
White House condemns death sentence for protester in Iran
President Biden’s top national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, condemned the death sentence an Iranian court has issued against a protester, reiterating that the U.S. stands with those demonstrating in Iran. “We are deeply concerned about reports from Iran of mass arrests, sham trials, and now a death sentence for...
Iranian activist Masih Alinejad: ‘It’s the start of the end for the Islamic Republic’
The exiled journalist on why Iran’s rulers fear the women’s uprising and why western leaders are failing protesters
BBC
Iran protests: Two boys shot dead by security forces, family sources say
Two boys were shot dead by security forces during anti-government protests in south-western Iran on Wednesday, sources close to their families say. State media reported that seven people were killed by gunmen on motorbikes in a "terrorist attack" in Izeh. But the sources told BBC Persian that security personnel fired...
WATCH: Iran protesters set fire to Khomeini Museum in most direct, clearest act of defiance against regime
The regime has failed to shut down the protests after two months, with protestors in over 140 cities and provinces even after security forces killed around 350 people.
