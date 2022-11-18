ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermillion County, IN

County Sheriff's Deputy Accidentally Shoots Student in Class

99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY
 4 days ago

A Vermillion County, Indiana deputy accidentally shot a high school senior during a vocational training class.

According to WFYI, the deputy’s gun “accidentally discharged” while the students were taking part in a law enforcement vocational training class.

The story lists a 19-year law enforcement veteran, Deputy Tim DisPennett, as the deputy involved in the shooting.

Many people on social media are asking why DisPennett would even unholster a loaded weapon in a classroom – or even carry one in there in the first place.

The shooting took place at the South Vermillion High School campus in Clinton, Indiana, and WFYI is reporting that DisPennett has been placed on administrative leave.

The student was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, as the bullet reportedly just grazed the student, resulting in what he said felt like a stinging sensation.

Comments on social media varied from reminders of basic gun safety to insensitive jokes about the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting.

Maybe people who are not in law enforcement are not aware of the laws/regulations that officers of the law must follow while in uniform. Is there a regulation stating that an officer must be armed anytime he or she is on duty?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I4YX9_0jFolLfv00
Photo courtesy of thomas-def-MfM3p2yn4Ew-unsplash

Others are questioning why there is a law enforcement training class in a high school.

The story clearly says that it was a vocational training class which, on the surface, appears innocuous – something of a career day of sorts, but it’s not clear what the class consisted of.

While many people posted the simple, basic credo of responsible gun ownership (see the Tweet above), others pressed on, reminding people that the officer’s actions were negligent.

The good news out of all of this is that the student was only grazed and will (physically) be ok.

The bad news? That officer has 19 years under his belt with the Vermillion County Sheriff’s Department; could their training be less than stellar?

Comments / 2

Related
wamwamfm.com

Infant and Toddler Killed in Trailer Fire in Clay County

On Wednesday November 16, 2022 at or around 8:32 pm the Clay County Sheriff’s Office received multiple 911 calls of a structure fire in Northview Country Estates which is located at 3805 W SR 340 in Clay County Indiana. One caller indicated that as she looked out of her window she noticed flames in her neighbor’s home while the others reiterated that the trailer was fully engulfed with flames coming out of the roof.
CLAY COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Indiana State Police seeks your help to locate a wanted man

INDIANA – Indiana State Police Detectives are asking for the public’s help locating 43-year-old Timothy Preston of Indianapolis. Preston is wanted on warrants for drug offenses in Hendricks County. He has made threats to Law Enforcement and should be considered armed and dangerous. If you have information on...
HENDRICKS COUNTY, IN
FOX59

1 dead, 3 hurt after separate Boone County crashes Sunday

EDITOR’S NOTE: This article has been changed to correctly reflect the location of the second crash. BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — The Boone County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after one person died and more were injured in two separate crashes that occurred within an hour of each other Sunday. SR 32 and 700 W Authorities were […]
BOONE COUNTY, IN
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Indiana officer shoots student in classroom after weapon discharges accidentally

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A student was injured in a classroom after a sheriff’s deputy’s firearm accidentally discharged during a demonstration of law enforcement techniques. According to a post by the South Vermillion Community School Corporation, the incident occurred Thursday morning during a drill. Superintendent of South Vermillion Schools, Dave Chapman, said the situation […]
VERMILLION COUNTY, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Bloomington police receives multiple reports of stolen Toyota Prius catalytic converters

The Bloomington Police Department received multiple reports of stolen catalytic converters in the early morning hours of Thursday. Around 8:40 a.m., a woman in the 600 block of West Ninth Street reported she heard noises outside around 4:15 a.m. and saw a light-colored pickup truck near her home. When she went outside, she discovered the catalytic converter had been stolen from her 2006 Toyota Prius.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTWO/WAWV

500 LB grill returned to German Oberlander Club

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A little over a week after a 500-pound grill went missing from the German Oberlander Club in Terre Haute, the grill has been recovered. According to Terre Haute Police, the club received information about the grill’s location Monday morning. Police investigated the tip and were led to a property in […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
The Exponent

Lafayette police investigate woman burned to death

Lafayette Police are investigating the death of a Lafayette woman was who found on fire near Murdock Park in October. Julie Meyers, 60, left the Lafayette Drury Inn and Suites about 2 a.m. on Oct. 30, according to a Facebook post made by Meyers' daughter Crystal Morris. LPD responded to a call to assist a woman on fire near the corner of North 18th and Ferry streets about 7:30 a.m. From there, she was taken to a local hospital for treatment, according to an LPD press release.
LAFAYETTE, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

One Dies in Two Vehicle Crash Sunday

At approximately 4:31 p.m. Sunday, Boone County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the area of County Road 500 East and County Road 100 North, Lebanon, on a vehicle accident with injuries. Initial investigation has found that a Dodge Ram, driven by a Morgan Zink (28 years old) of Georgetown,...
LEBANON, IN
FOX59

Identities, cause of death released in Clay Co. fatal fire

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Officials have identified the two children who died in a trailer fire at Northview Country Estates in Clay County on Wednesday. According to Clay County Sheriff Paul Harden, the fire resulted in the death of 3-year-old Athena Holdbrook, and 3-month-old Aries Romine. An autopsy revealed the cause of death for both […]
CLAY COUNTY, IN
WTHI

"My car was demolished..." One woman, police warn of cold weather car thefts

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- One woman is warning others after a common wintertime ritual caused her trouble. Tiffany Kelley was visiting Terre Haute back in October to check on a relative. She pulled into the La Quinta Inn around midnight. It was cold, so she left her car running, placed her key fob in her purse, and went to check in.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Lengthy standoff situation ends in an arrest

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local man is in custody after a two hour standoff in Terre Haute on Thursday. Before Thursday's standoff, the Terre Haute Police Department says 40-year-old Anthony W. Cheeseman, who was on home detention for drug charges, had cut off his ankle bracelet and fled his home.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Crews respond to four different fires in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - On Sunday, the Terre Haute Fire Department responded to four different fires. All four fires happened within a span of 10 hours, with the last two fires happening within 20 minutes of one another. Chief Bill Berry with the Terre Haute Fire Department says there...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Joint investigation leads to two arrests in Sullivan Co.

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A joint investigation between the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office and the Indiana Department of Child Service led to the arrest of two. On November 15th, Desirae Bailey was taken into custody for two counts of child neglect and is being held on bond at the Sullivan County Jail. On November […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
99.9 KTDY

99.9 KTDY

Lafayette, LA
69K+
Followers
14K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://999ktdy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy