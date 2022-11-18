ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newsweek

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Soccer-mad Germans turning their backs on World Cup

BERLIN (AP) — Normally when the World Cup comes around, Germans happily wave their country’s flag and enthusiastically back their team. Anyone walking around Berlin this week will struggle to notice any signs of World Cup fervor. There are no flags, no signs, no public viewing events – no indication that the soccer-mad country’s bid for a fifth world title is about to begin with a game against Japan on Tuesday.
AFP

FIFA chief blasts 'hypocrisy' of Western nations on eve of World Cup

FIFA president Gianni Infantino blasted the "hypocrisy" of Western critics of Qatar's human rights record on Saturday, making a passionate defence of the World Cup in the Gulf state on the eve of the kick-off. The 37-year-old, who has a world-record 117 international goals, is aiming to become the first man to score in five World Cups.
The Independent

Today at the World Cup: Qatar fall flat while England opt to take knee

After 12 years of controversial headlines, Qatar’s World Cup finally got under way on Sunday with defeat for the host nation.A glitzy opening ceremony at the Al-Bayt Stadium featuring Hollywood actor Morgan Freeman, South Korean pop star Jung Kook and Qatari YouTuber Ghanim Al-Muftah, was followed by a 2-0 loss for Qatar against Ecuador.Here, the PA news agency rounds up events in Qatar.Message of unityTournament organisers attempted to turn the focus away from the multitude of issues that have overshadowed the long build-up to Qatar 2022 by emphasising football’s power to unite during the opening ceremony.“What brings together nations,...
The Independent

Thousands of Qatar fans appear to leave World Cup opener at half-time

Thousands of Qatar fans appeared to leave at half-time of the opening game of the World Cup, with their team already 2-0 down against Ecuador.Hosts Qatar opened the 2022 edition of the tournament on Sunday (20 November) with a Group A match against Ecuador, who were controversially denied an early goal due to offside but took a 2-0 lead into the break – and maintained it until full time.Ecuador captain Enner Valencia netted the disallowed opener before scoring from the penalty spot on 16 minutes then with a header on 31 minutes.Thousands of Qatar fans then left the Al...
The Independent

Fifa president Gianni Infantino at World Cup: ‘Today I feel gay, I feel disabled, I feel a migrant worker’

Fifa president Gianni Infantino claimed “today I feel gay” as he scolded Western media for giving “moral lessons” about the controversial Qatar World Cup.In a bizarre hour-long monologue, Infantino lashed out at the World Cup’s critics for hypocrisy, claimed “nobody cares” about disabled people, and compared his own childhood experience of being bullied to the suffering of workers and others at the hands of the Qatari regime.Qatar has been widely criticised for exploiting untold thousands of migrant workers, mostly lured from impoverished parts of south Asia, to build the stadiums and infrastructure to host the World Cup. Among a...
Daily Mail

World Cup matches are set to last up to 100 MINUTES to cut down on time wasting... with referee chief Pierluigi Collina insisting that only having the ball in play for less than 45 minutes is 'unacceptable'

Players have been warned to prepare for more stoppage time at the end of each half in the World Cup, including time to make up for long goal celebrations. ‘Celebrations might last one or one and a half minutes,’ said Pierluigi Collina, chairman of the FIFA referees committee. ‘It’s easy to lose three, four or five minutes, and this has to be compensated at the end.’
TheDailyBeast

Reporters to Skip World Cup After Qatar Evicted Migrant Workers for Their Lodging

Finland’s largest newspaper, Helsingin Sanomat, says it won’t send reporters to the World Cup after they learned Qatar evicted migrant workers to create lodging for the paper’s journalists. It will be the first time in decades the paper won’t have reporters covering the tournament in person. Erkki Kylmanen, head of the paper’s sports department, told Reuters he’d considered nixing reporters’ trip for months because of media restrictions, but the Qatari government finalized his decision when news broke last month that officials emptied apartment blocks that housed thousands of Asian and African workers—a move to free up space for visiting fans and journos. “It is quite an unsound situation if we go there to write critical stories but go to bed in a place where people have been evicted from our way,” Kylmanen said. Read it at Reuters
CNBC

FIFA chief accuses critics of Qatar of hypocrisy ahead of World Cup

FIFA president Gianni Infantino accused critics of World Cup host Qatar's treatment of migrant workers of hypocrisy on Saturday, adding that engagement was the only way to improve human rights. In lengthy, and sometimes angry, opening remarks at a news conference on the eve of the start of the tournament,...
brytfmonline.com

Bernardo Silva: “It’s about Cristiano, I’m not a man player. united. Even if that were the case, I would not answer »- Portugal

Bernardo Silva confirmed that there is no problem in the national team, nor a bad atmosphere, after interviewing Cristiano Ronaldo, in which the striker criticized Manchester United. “As for the news from England, it has nothing to do with the national team, it’s his case, it has nothing to do with me or the national team. Changes in the way we play without Ronaldo? It’s about the fact that it’s a different generation, different players. In the last eight years, everything has changed. Almost all players, except for two or three years. It’s a very strong generation, almost all of them play in the best leagues, in the best clubs. When Cristiano is not there, the national team knew how to respond, we are 26, it doesn’t matter if there is one or the other, we will do our best To represent our country”, he began by saying Manchester City midfielder in Portugal’s first conference in Qatar.
The Independent

Qatar World Cup defeat proves there are some things in sport you can’t pay for

The 22nd World Cup’s opening game really was not a football match, and not just because it was such an easy Ecuador win. What we actually watched was a political summit, a genuine geopolitical event.You only had to look at the most lucrative seats of all, rather than the swathes of empty ones as the hosts were beaten 2-0.There, Fifa president Gianni Infantino sat between the emir of Qatar and Saudi Arabian crown prince Mohammed Bin Salman, with Turkish president Tayyip Erdogan having shaken hands with Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah el-Sisi for the first time earlier on.If they were...
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
118K+
Post
1042M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy