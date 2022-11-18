ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Tory MPs call for renters to be allowed to keep pets

By David Lynch
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OuahH_0jFokzMa00

Conservative MPs have urged the Government to allow renters to keep pets in their homes.

Vet and Tory MP Dr Neil Hudson stressed that keeping animals was important to help people with their mental health, and suggested renting should not be a barrier to pet ownership.

The Penrith and the Border MP said he was “passionate about animal health and welfare”, telling the Commons: “I know as a dog owner myself, I know the impacts that animals have on people’s lives, the importance of people to have animals in accommodation.

“I know I have worked with ministers in terms of various types of legislation that we want the ability for people in the rental sector to be able to have pets in their accommodation.

“If you are a responsible pet owner you should be allowed to have a pet there to give you that companionship to help your mental health, to help the health of that animal, and that is something that I think we can move forward with as well.”

Dr Hudson made the call as MPs discussed a private member’s bill aimed at creating greater regulation of supported housing aimed at vulnerable people.

Conservative MP Dr Luke Evans (Bosworth) said: “It is even more important in rural areas when loneliness is such a big problem.

We love animals in rural areas, and in town and city areas. That is something that unites us in humanity across this chamber as well, our love for the animal world as well

Vet and Tory MP Dr Neil Hudson

“Having that chance to have an animal there as that support is imperative. Does he agree?”

Dr Hudson replied: “Yes, the role animals have in society and actually supporting us as people, but what support we can give to our animal friends as well, but certainly very much in rural communities, that is pivotal.

“We love animals in rural areas, and in town and city areas. That is something that unites us in humanity across this chamber as well, our love for the animal world as well.”

In recent years the Government has considered giving tenants more rights to keep pets.

In the A Fairer Private Rented Sector white paper published in June this year, ministers set out plans which would allow tenants to challenge their landlords if they refuse a request to keep a pet.

Comments / 0

Related
DOPE Quick Reads

Vets Warn That Treating Dogs & Cats Like Small Humans Harms Them- Professors Are Calling It The Disneyfication Of Pets

Professor Eddie Clutton co-founded EthicsFirst. It is a group that campaigns against "excessive treatment" and the "Disneyfication" of pets. According to experts, giving pets the same attention as humans can cause cats and dogs to be forced to undergo grueling medical procedures. Senior veterinarians agree that treating a pet as a human "can do more harm than good." [i]
Newsweek

Inside the Pet Rescue Caring for Special Needs Animals: 'Imperfect Babies'

About 6.3 million animals enter rescue centers in the United States each year, but one special shelter is working hard to care for the pets that others may overlook. Pumpkin Patch Pet Rescue is based in Los Angeles and was founded six years ago before being made an established nonprofit organization almost two years ago. The pet rescue fosters cats and dogs with special needs, giving the animals the medical care and support they need to find future forever homes.
LOS ANGELES, CA
BBC

Anger after man, 85, attacked by fellow care home resident

An 85-year-old man was left badly injured after being subjected to a brutal 50-minute assault by a fellow care home resident. James Hand's family said a radio was smashed over his head and his fingers were nearly bitten to the bone during the attack. It happened at Meadows Court in...
BBC

Puppies dumped in Snodland country park over cost concerns, say RSPCA

Two puppies have been rescued after being shut inside a domestic food waste bin and dumped at a country park. The cockapoos, who are about eight weeks old, were discovered at Leybourne Lakes Country Park, near Snodland. A third dog died, but the RSPCA is caring for the surviving puppies.
Phys.org

Pets study: Feeding your furred friends dry food reduces their environmental impact

Cat and dog owners could significantly reduce the environmental impact of their pets' diets by feeding them dry food (consisting of kibble or biscuits) rather than wet food with higher water content, suggests a study of Brazilian pets published in Scientific Reports. The findings highlight how pet owners can feed their animals more sustainably while still providing them with sufficient nutrients and calories.
womansday.com

Why Do Cats Knead? Vets Explain the Reasons Behind the Behavior

If you're a cat owner, you are likely familiar with the feline habit known as kneading. It's also sometimes referred to as "making biscuits," because of the visual similarities to a baker prepping bread dough. If you aren't a cat lover, you might be wondering: What is cat kneading?. Basically,...
The Independent

‘Far too many’ UK homes ‘don’t meet decent standard’ – former housing secretary

Former Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick has said “far too many” homes in the UK “don’t meet a decent standard”, following the death of two-year-old Awaab Ishak caused by mould in his family flat.Mr Jenrick, who served as Housing Secretary from July 2019 to September 2021 and is now immigration minister, also said that many housing associations have become “too large” with executive pay “off the charts”.Awaab died from a respiratory condition caused by mould in December 2020, the same year in which Gareth Swarbrick, former chief executive of his flat’s owner, Rochdale Boroughwide Housing (RBH), was paid £170,000.There are unfortunately...
The Independent

Asylum seekers ‘can’t afford clothes or toiletries’ on £8 a week government support

Asylum seekers say they cannot afford the clothes and toiletries they need, or to leave their accommodation, as they survive on as little as £8 a week and living costs continue to soar.People who have fled their home countries say they are struggling to get by on their government allowance – and are unable to do anything about it while banned from working. One man says he is spending “much of his life indoors” in his asylum hotel, shared with hundreds, because he cannot afford to do much else. Others say they feel “isolated” and “mentally suffering” due to...
Tree Hugger

Puppies Rescued Among Filth, Junk, and a Dead Chicken

The dirt driveway and dusty yard were lined with old machinery, overturned dirty buckets, rusty scraps of metal, and sodden cardboard. On one side was a dilapidated chicken coop with rotting wood doors, broken screens, and a dead chicken on the rusted metal roof. Scampering about in fear were three...
MISSOURI STATE
WMUR.com

Pet owners deal with veterinarian appointment shortage

Pet owners are struggling to make veterinarian appointments while clinics remain busy. Doctors said the problem is felt nationwide with some pet owners resorting to animal hospitals instead. Dr. Jane Barlow Joy with Cilley Veterinary Clinic said what we are seeing now is a new phase in veterinary medicine. "In...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
BBC

Cost of living: Pet food banks to open in Oxfordshire

Two pet food banks have been opened by a charity shop as the price of food increases. David Palmer, from animal charity Blue Cross, has opened pet food banks in Bicester and Witney as "the cost of living [is] starting to bite". Employees collect donations and then take them to...
Tyla

People left divided after woman reveals she washes her Christmas tree

One woman's festive trick when it comes to her Christmas tree has left people very split over whether it's the right thing to do. The exact date you're allowed to put up the Christmas tree is getting closer and obviously, you want it up as soon as possible to enjoy the maximum tree time in the year.
The Independent

Canadian man applies for euthanasia because he can’t afford a home but reconsiders after $60,000 GoFundMe

A Canadian man with a severe disability applied to a government euthanasia programme when he feared he faced eviction from social housing, only to reconsider once strangers online helped him raise over $60,000.Following an accident a few years ago, Amir Farsoud, 54, has been living in St Catharines, Ontario, with debilitating back pain and relying on government payments for food and housing. Often, he found himself with as little as $7 a day for food.In October, when the rooming house where he lives with two roomates went up for sale, he feared he would lose his home and be...
katzenworld.co.uk

RSPCA appeal After Skinny Elderly cat is Thrown out of a van and Abandoned

The poor cat was dumped out of a bright orange van. The RSPCA is appealing for information after an elderly and skinny cat was thrown out of a bright orange van and abandoned in Warwick. A member of the public witnessed the incident on Sunday morning (23 October) just after...
psychologytoday.com

The Ethics of Crating Dogs

Confining pet dogs to cages has become normalized. Being locked in a confined space for extended periods of time inflicts psychological damage on dogs. A crate can also be a very useful tool when provided as a safe space to which a dog can go for quiet time—with the door always open.
The Independent

The Independent

927K+
Followers
303K+
Post
471M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy