Read full article on original website
Related
Cardinals fire assistant Sean Kugler after Mexico City incident
Sean Kugler, the Cardinals' offensive line coach and run-game coordinator, was fired after an incident in Mexico City, a source told ESPN.
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football Week 12 Rankings: Top Players, Sleepers and Positional Guide
Week 11 of the 2022 NFL season was an absolute blast. Tony Pollard went berserk with nearly 200 scrimmage yards and two scores. Travis Kelce found the end zone three times; incredibly, so did Samaje Perine. Punctuating the week, Jimmy Garoppolo pulled off a four-score masterpiece Monday night. As fun...
Former Browns quarterback benched for a second time
Former Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has been benched for a second time in Carolina.
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football Week 12 Waiver Wire: Treylon Burks Headlines Must-Add Free Agents
The fantasy football regular season is winding down, but there's still plenty of work to be done on the waiver wire. If you are fighting for a playoff spot over these final few weeks, you'll need to make as many shrewd free-agent pickups as possible. There are still some useful players on waivers, including some who could potentially swing a matchup as an injury fill-in or bye week replacement.
Bleacher Report
2022 B/R NFL Power Rankings: Where Does Every Team Stand Entering Week 12?
Eleven weeks into the 2022 NFL season, division races are heating up. We have a pretty good idea which teams are for real and which are also-rans. Before the season, the AFC West was widely expected to be the best division in the game. But that race is all but over, with the Kansas City Chiefs barreling toward a seventh straight division crown. Expectations weren't as high in the AFC East or NFC East, but both those divisions are loaded top to bottom with teams with winning records.
Bleacher Report
Report: Zach Wilson Frustrated Some with Jets By Acting 'Like He Isn't the Problem'
The New York Jets have lost two of their last three games, and quarterback Zach Wilson looked like anything but a franchise cornerstone during Sunday's 10-3 loss to the New England Patriots. He is also reportedly making a poor impression on some of his teammates. "Sources inside the Jets' losing...
Bleacher Report
Saquon Barkley and Biggest X-Factors of 2022 NFL Season Playoff Push
The NFL playoff picture is starting to come into focus. While a jam-packed Thanksgiving week slate will bring more clarity, it’s readily apparent which teams still have a chance of making it to the postseason and which are already looking forward to next year. More teams will soon join...
Bleacher Report
EA Sports to Release College Football Video Game in 2024
EA Sports announced Tuesday that the EA Sports College Football video game will release in the summer of 2024. Daryl Holt, the vice president and general manager of EA Sports, told ESPN's Michael Rothstein: "That's the best date for us to bring the game that we think is going to meet or exceed our player expectations, and cover the breadth and scale of what we want in the game. We're trying to build a very immersive college football experience."
Bleacher Report
49ers' Charvarius Ward Rips 'Steroid Boy' DeAndre Hopkins After MNF Win vs. Cardinals
San Francisco 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward offered some choice words regarding Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins on Monday, going so far as to call the wideout "steroid boy." "D-Hop, he think he a tough guy. He think he still one of the best receivers in the league, and he...
Bleacher Report
NFL Playoff Scenarios 2022-23: Standings, Matchups to Watch Entering Week 12
The second half of the 2022 NFL season is heating up, and the playoff picture is starting to take shape. Here's a look at where things stand as we turn the page to Week 12, as well as matchups to keep an eye on. NFC. 1. Philadelphia Eagles, 9-1 2....
Bleacher Report
'Unreal' Justin Herbert Hyped by NFL Twitter Despite Chargers' Loss to Chiefs
The Los Angeles Chargers came up short against the Kansas City Chiefs with a 30-27 loss on Sunday Night Football, but quarterback Justin Herbert did his best to put his team in position to win. Herbert finished 23-of-30 for 280 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in the loss, which...
Bleacher Report
B/R Interview: Calvin Johnson Talks Justin Jefferson, Stafford, NFL ALL DAY and More
Congratulations, Justin Jefferson. You have officially impressed one of the best wide receivers in NFL history. Calvin Johnson told Bleacher Report that Jefferson's incredible one-handed snag during crunch time of the Minnesota Vikings' Week 10 victory over the Buffalo Bills was his "favorite ever" catch thanks to the "situation and ability shown there."
Bleacher Report
Rookies Pacheco, Moore Make Already-Explosive Chiefs Offense Even More Dangerous
The Hall of Fame connection between quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce steals the show every single week for the Kansas City Chiefs. They did so again Sunday during the Chiefs' last-minute comeback victory over the Los Angeles Chargers when the two hooked up for a game-winning 17-yard score.
Bleacher Report
Micah Parson Recruits Odell Beckham Jr. to Cowboys After Blowout Win over Vikings
Micah Parsons had five quarterback hits, four tackles, two sacks and one recruitment pitch on Sunday. After helping lead the Dallas Cowboys to a dominant 40-3 victory over the Minnesota Vikings, the pass-rusher took to Twitter to recruit Odell Beckham Jr.:. So did cornerback Trevon Diggs and defensive end DeMarcus...
Bills share mixed emotions about playing on Thanksgiving Day
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — For the third time in four years, the Bills will play on Thanksgiving Day, but this time, they’ve got the early slot. The 12:30 game against the Lions. Which means that, although they’ll be working on Thanksgiving, they might not have to miss it. “It will be cool to get […]
Bleacher Report
Steelers' George Pickens Ejected for Unnecessary Roughness in Loss to Bengals
Pittsburgh Steelers rookie wide receiver George Pickens was removed from Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals because of a dangerous play he made late in the fourth quarter. During an onside kick in the final minute, Pickens made a helmet-to-helmet hit on Bengals returner Tyler Boyd when he recovered the...
Bleacher Report
Kyler Murray's Cardinals Facing Inevitable Rebuild with Lost Season Becoming Reality
With or without quarterback Kyler Murray, the Arizona Cardinals are a flawed squad. Monday's 38-10 manhandling by the San Francisco 49ers in Mexico City showed one team on the rise with the other going in the wrong direction. Murray's eventual return from a hamstring injury isn't going to save the season after a disappointing 4-7 record.
Bleacher Report
Darrelle Revis, Devin Hester Headline 2023 Pro Football HOF Semifinalists
The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced its 28 modern-era semifinalists for the Class of 2023, headlined by cornerback Darrelle Revis, pass-rusher Dwight Freeney and special-teams legend Devin Hester. Here's the full list of semifinalists:. RB: Fred Taylor, Ricky Watters. WR: Anquan Boldin, Henry Ellard, Torry Holt, Andre Johnson, Steve...
Bleacher Report
Reality Check for Minnesota Vikings May Be Blessing in Disguise for 2022 NFL Season
Imagine, for a moment, the Minnesota Vikings entering the team facility in the aftermath of Week 11's embarrassing loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Hung on the wall are two panic meters with a 1-10 scale. The players and coaching staff glance at the short-term measurement, which is unconcernedly in the 1-2 range. After all, Minnesota is running away in the NFC North, still holding a commanding four-game advantage in a division filled with mediocrity.
Bleacher Report
Ndamukong Suh Says His Free-Agency Decision Came Down to Eagles, 49ers
Before joining the Philadelphia Eagles, Ndamukong Suh considered signing with another NFC team. Speaking with ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio after Sunday's 17-16 win over the Indianapolis Colts, Suh admitted his decision came down to the Eagles and San Francisco 49ers. Niners general manager John Lynch revealed during an appearance on KNBR's...
Comments / 0