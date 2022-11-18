ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Fantasy Football Week 12 Rankings: Top Players, Sleepers and Positional Guide

Week 11 of the 2022 NFL season was an absolute blast. Tony Pollard went berserk with nearly 200 scrimmage yards and two scores. Travis Kelce found the end zone three times; incredibly, so did Samaje Perine. Punctuating the week, Jimmy Garoppolo pulled off a four-score masterpiece Monday night. As fun...
Fantasy Football Week 12 Waiver Wire: Treylon Burks Headlines Must-Add Free Agents

The fantasy football regular season is winding down, but there's still plenty of work to be done on the waiver wire. If you are fighting for a playoff spot over these final few weeks, you'll need to make as many shrewd free-agent pickups as possible. There are still some useful players on waivers, including some who could potentially swing a matchup as an injury fill-in or bye week replacement.
2022 B/R NFL Power Rankings: Where Does Every Team Stand Entering Week 12?

Eleven weeks into the 2022 NFL season, division races are heating up. We have a pretty good idea which teams are for real and which are also-rans. Before the season, the AFC West was widely expected to be the best division in the game. But that race is all but over, with the Kansas City Chiefs barreling toward a seventh straight division crown. Expectations weren't as high in the AFC East or NFC East, but both those divisions are loaded top to bottom with teams with winning records.
Report: Zach Wilson Frustrated Some with Jets By Acting 'Like He Isn't the Problem'

The New York Jets have lost two of their last three games, and quarterback Zach Wilson looked like anything but a franchise cornerstone during Sunday's 10-3 loss to the New England Patriots. He is also reportedly making a poor impression on some of his teammates. "Sources inside the Jets' losing...
Saquon Barkley and Biggest X-Factors of 2022 NFL Season Playoff Push

The NFL playoff picture is starting to come into focus. While a jam-packed Thanksgiving week slate will bring more clarity, it’s readily apparent which teams still have a chance of making it to the postseason and which are already looking forward to next year. More teams will soon join...
EA Sports to Release College Football Video Game in 2024

EA Sports announced Tuesday that the EA Sports College Football video game will release in the summer of 2024. Daryl Holt, the vice president and general manager of EA Sports, told ESPN's Michael Rothstein: "That's the best date for us to bring the game that we think is going to meet or exceed our player expectations, and cover the breadth and scale of what we want in the game. We're trying to build a very immersive college football experience."
B/R Interview: Calvin Johnson Talks Justin Jefferson, Stafford, NFL ALL DAY and More

Congratulations, Justin Jefferson. You have officially impressed one of the best wide receivers in NFL history. Calvin Johnson told Bleacher Report that Jefferson's incredible one-handed snag during crunch time of the Minnesota Vikings' Week 10 victory over the Buffalo Bills was his "favorite ever" catch thanks to the "situation and ability shown there."
Kyler Murray's Cardinals Facing Inevitable Rebuild with Lost Season Becoming Reality

With or without quarterback Kyler Murray, the Arizona Cardinals are a flawed squad. Monday's 38-10 manhandling by the San Francisco 49ers in Mexico City showed one team on the rise with the other going in the wrong direction. Murray's eventual return from a hamstring injury isn't going to save the season after a disappointing 4-7 record.
Darrelle Revis, Devin Hester Headline 2023 Pro Football HOF Semifinalists

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced its 28 modern-era semifinalists for the Class of 2023, headlined by cornerback Darrelle Revis, pass-rusher Dwight Freeney and special-teams legend Devin Hester. Here's the full list of semifinalists:. RB: Fred Taylor, Ricky Watters. WR: Anquan Boldin, Henry Ellard, Torry Holt, Andre Johnson, Steve...
Reality Check for Minnesota Vikings May Be Blessing in Disguise for 2022 NFL Season

Imagine, for a moment, the Minnesota Vikings entering the team facility in the aftermath of Week 11's embarrassing loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Hung on the wall are two panic meters with a 1-10 scale. The players and coaching staff glance at the short-term measurement, which is unconcernedly in the 1-2 range. After all, Minnesota is running away in the NFC North, still holding a commanding four-game advantage in a division filled with mediocrity.
Ndamukong Suh Says His Free-Agency Decision Came Down to Eagles, 49ers

Before joining the Philadelphia Eagles, Ndamukong Suh considered signing with another NFC team. Speaking with ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio after Sunday's 17-16 win over the Indianapolis Colts, Suh admitted his decision came down to the Eagles and San Francisco 49ers. Niners general manager John Lynch revealed during an appearance on KNBR's...
