Eleven weeks into the 2022 NFL season, division races are heating up. We have a pretty good idea which teams are for real and which are also-rans. Before the season, the AFC West was widely expected to be the best division in the game. But that race is all but over, with the Kansas City Chiefs barreling toward a seventh straight division crown. Expectations weren't as high in the AFC East or NFC East, but both those divisions are loaded top to bottom with teams with winning records.

1 DAY AGO