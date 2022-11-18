LeBron James must have certainly hoped for a better start to the 2022-23 season after the Los Angeles Lakers went through the first month of games with a 3-10 record. James reportedly sought assurances from L.A.’s front office that the team would be competitive in the near future. Vice president of basketball operations and general manager Rob Pelinka is understood to have promised the four-time NBA champion he would be able to compete for the championship for as long as he dons purple and gold.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO