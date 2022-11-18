ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

The Comeback

NFL world reacts to huge Dallas Cowboys news

The Dallas Cowboys are looking to get back on track during this week’s game against the first-place Minnesota Vikings after suffering a 31-28 overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday afternoon. And it looks like the team will be closer to full strength this week. During his press conference on Friday afternoon, Cowboys Read more... The post NFL world reacts to huge Dallas Cowboys news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Spun

Colin Cowherd: "It's Time To Bench Aaron Rodgers"

Fox Sports analyst Colin Cowherd believes it's time for the Green Bay Packers to bench back-to-back league MVP Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers and the Packers are fresh off a disappointing home loss to the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night. The veteran quarterback missed some key throws as he tried to will his team on a late-game comeback.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers Trade Suggestion

As it becomes more and more likely that Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are heading towards a divorce, a few analysts are starting to wonder which teams might be interested in bringing him on for a trade. One suggestion has been stirring a debate since Friday. On Friday's...
NBC Sports

If Aaron Rodgers returns, he needs to be all in, all year

In early 2008, the Packers told quarterback Brett Favre that they needed to know ASAP whether he’d be returning for another season. Favre chose to retire. In early 2023, will the Packers send a similar message to Aaron Rodgers?. And it could be more than simply asking Rodgers if...
Yardbarker

Watch: LeBron James Potentially Takes Swipe At Front Office While Talking Aaron Rodgers & Packers

LeBron James must have certainly hoped for a better start to the 2022-23 season after the Los Angeles Lakers went through the first month of games with a 3-10 record. James reportedly sought assurances from L.A.’s front office that the team would be competitive in the near future. Vice president of basketball operations and general manager Rob Pelinka is understood to have promised the four-time NBA champion he would be able to compete for the championship for as long as he dons purple and gold.
The Spun

Look: Crazy Wind At NFL Stadium On Sunday Afternoon

There's a lot of wind at MetLife Stadium on Sunday. During pregame warmups, the kicking net flew off the Giants' sideline and onto the field, per Dan Duggan of The Athletic. This could make kicking a bit difficult on this cold November day. So far, one field goal has been made, but it came from within 30 yards.

