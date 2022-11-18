This is typically the time of year we start searching for that random running back that comes from nowhere to carry our teams through the fantasy playoffs. Anyone remember David Johnson (who, incidentally, came out of nowhere to play for the Saints in Week 11)? At this point in his 2015 rookie season, Johnson was a TD-dependent FLEX play and the RB36 on the year. Then he averaged 20.6 fantasy points per game over the final six weeks (RB1 over that span) to win many their leagues. We've also had wild finishes from guys like Bilal Powell, Damien Williams, Joique Bell ... heck, Rashaad Penny was on most waiver wires before his Week 14 explosion last season -- then he was the uncontested RB1 through the fantasy playoffs.

