Cardinals fire assistant Sean Kugler after Mexico City incident
Sean Kugler, the Cardinals' offensive line coach and run-game coordinator, was fired after an incident in Mexico City, a source told ESPN.
Former Browns quarterback benched for a second time
Former Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has been benched for a second time in Carolina.
NFL
2022 NFL fantasy football: Week 12 waiver wire
This is typically the time of year we start searching for that random running back that comes from nowhere to carry our teams through the fantasy playoffs. Anyone remember David Johnson (who, incidentally, came out of nowhere to play for the Saints in Week 11)? At this point in his 2015 rookie season, Johnson was a TD-dependent FLEX play and the RB36 on the year. Then he averaged 20.6 fantasy points per game over the final six weeks (RB1 over that span) to win many their leagues. We've also had wild finishes from guys like Bilal Powell, Damien Williams, Joique Bell ... heck, Rashaad Penny was on most waiver wires before his Week 14 explosion last season -- then he was the uncontested RB1 through the fantasy playoffs.
NFL
NFL Power Rankings, Week 12: Chiefs leap to No. 1 for first time all season; Cowboys hit a new high
Welcome back to the big chair, Big Red. For the first time this season, Andy Reid's Kansas City Chiefs sit atop the NFL Power Rankings. The Chiefs jumped the Eagles after another masterful performance from Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce sparked a comeback win over the Chargers on Sunday Night Football. Confession time: Island-game masterpieces are a bit of a cheat code 'round these parts.
NFL
2023 NFL Draft prospect Hendon Hooker suffers season-ending injury in Tennessee loss
The Tennessee Volunteers suffered a devastating defeat this weekend, and their star 2023 NFL Draft prospect is now out for the remainder of the season. Quarterback Hendon Hooker sustained a torn ACL in his left knee on Saturday night in the Volunteers' 63-38 loss to South Carolina, the school announced on Sunday. The sixth-year senior's college career is now over.
NFL
Move the Sticks: Big Week 11 games & QB-needy teams picking early in the draft
Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis look back at the weekend and all the action from Week 11 of the NFL season. The trio start by breaking down the big three games from Sunday. After, the group hit on two games, Jets at Patriots and Browns at Bills. Next, the guys touch on two more games, Lions at Giants and Bears at Falcons. To wrap up the show, the trio discuss the QB-needy teams picking early in the 2023 NFL Draft and a few of the top college QB prospects.
NFL
NFL Week 11 heroes: Travis Kelce, Marcus Jones and Mike McCarthy among Sunday's biggest stars
Andy Dalton told the critics -- like me -- to pipe down by offering up near perfection in the Saints' 27-20 win over the Rams. Completing 21 of 25 passes for 260 yards and three touchdowns against the defending Super Bowl champs? Not too shabby, even though Los Angeles is scuffling through a serious hangover season.
Bills share mixed emotions about playing on Thanksgiving Day
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — For the third time in four years, the Bills will play on Thanksgiving Day, but this time, they’ve got the early slot. The 12:30 game against the Lions. Which means that, although they’ll be working on Thanksgiving, they might not have to miss it. “It will be cool to get […]
NFL
RB Index, Week 12: Cowboys have perfect blueprint for maximizing Ezekiel Elliott, Tony Pollard
Plenty of questions surfaced in recent weeks about how the Dallas Cowboys would use running backs Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard upon Elliott's return from a knee injury in Week 11. It was fair to wonder if Dallas would turn to old trusty (Elliott has logged more than twice as many carries as Pollard since Pollard arrived in 2019) or ride Pollard's hot hand, considering Pollard averaged 123 rush yards per game (second in the NFL among running backs) and 137.5 scrimmage yards per game (first among RBs) while rushing for four TDs (tied for first) during Zeke's absence from Week 8 to Week 10 (Dallas had a bye in Week 9).
NFL
The First Read, Week 12: Stellar defense driving Cowboys; Eagles in a lull; updated MVP rankings
In The First Read, Jeffri Chadiha provides a snapshot of the hottest stories and trends heading into Week 12 of the 2022 NFL season, including:. -- The AFC contender with a QB problem. -- Who's up and who's down after Week 11?. -- Will Fields be the best QB from...
NFL
NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Nov. 21
NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown. (NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.) 2022 · 4-6-0 OTHER NEWS. QB Colt McCoy is set to start versus the 49ers, per NFL Network...
NFL
Matt Rhule reflects on tenure with Panthers: 'It didn't end the way I wanted it to, but I'm proud I never lost the locker room'
The Carolina Panthers fired Matt Rhule after a 1-4 start to the 2022 campaign ending just over two years of dismal output. Joining NFL Network's Good Morning Football on Tuesday, Rhule said the one area he wishes he would have been better at early in his tenure was building club camaraderie.
NFL
Justin Jefferson, Vikings look to bounce back after 'embarrassing' loss to Cowboys
The 8-2 Vikings got thumped, 40-3, Sunday by the Dallas Cowboys ushering in talk that Minnesota's hot start to the season was simply the product of a cupcake schedule. Nothing went right for the Vikes on Sunday. Kirk Cousins was sacked a career-high seven times, and the defense didn't force a punt until the Cowboys' eighth drive of the contest.
Philadelphia 76ers' Ben Simmons latest to face wrath of jilted fans
Deion Sanders, Bryce Harper and Kevin Durant know what Simmons went through. Many of them got to relish facing their former supporters.
NFL
2023 NFL Draft order: Bears holding highest pick since 2017; Cardinals nearing top 10
This is a look at the first-round order for the 2023 NFL Draft heading into Week 12 of the 2022 NFL season, along with the top three needs for each team. The order is determined by record, using strength of schedule as the first tiebreaker (click here to see a full list of the draft-order tiebreakers). Keep in mind -- teams that would make the playoffs if the season ended today are marked as PL (short for playoffs) in the order below. The draft order for playoff teams is determined by the results of postseason play.
