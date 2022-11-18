ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

NFL

2022 NFL fantasy football: Week 12 waiver wire

This is typically the time of year we start searching for that random running back that comes from nowhere to carry our teams through the fantasy playoffs. Anyone remember David Johnson (who, incidentally, came out of nowhere to play for the Saints in Week 11)? At this point in his 2015 rookie season, Johnson was a TD-dependent FLEX play and the RB36 on the year. Then he averaged 20.6 fantasy points per game over the final six weeks (RB1 over that span) to win many their leagues. We've also had wild finishes from guys like Bilal Powell, Damien Williams, Joique Bell ... heck, Rashaad Penny was on most waiver wires before his Week 14 explosion last season -- then he was the uncontested RB1 through the fantasy playoffs.
TENNESSEE STATE
NFL

NFL Power Rankings, Week 12: Chiefs leap to No. 1 for first time all season; Cowboys hit a new high

Welcome back to the big chair, Big Red. For the first time this season, Andy Reid's Kansas City Chiefs sit atop the NFL Power Rankings. The Chiefs jumped the Eagles after another masterful performance from Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce sparked a comeback win over the Chargers on Sunday Night Football. Confession time: Island-game masterpieces are a bit of a cheat code 'round these parts.
NFL

2023 NFL Draft prospect Hendon Hooker suffers season-ending injury in Tennessee loss

The Tennessee Volunteers suffered a devastating defeat this weekend, and their star 2023 NFL Draft prospect is now out for the remainder of the season. Quarterback Hendon Hooker sustained a torn ACL in his left knee on Saturday night in the Volunteers' 63-38 loss to South Carolina, the school announced on Sunday. The sixth-year senior's college career is now over.
KNOXVILLE, TN
NFL

Move the Sticks: Big Week 11 games & QB-needy teams picking early in the draft

Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis look back at the weekend and all the action from Week 11 of the NFL season. The trio start by breaking down the big three games from Sunday. After, the group hit on two games, Jets at Patriots and Browns at Bills. Next, the guys touch on two more games, Lions at Giants and Bears at Falcons. To wrap up the show, the trio discuss the QB-needy teams picking early in the 2023 NFL Draft and a few of the top college QB prospects.
NFL

RB Index, Week 12: Cowboys have perfect blueprint for maximizing Ezekiel Elliott, Tony Pollard

Plenty of questions surfaced in recent weeks about how the Dallas Cowboys would use running backs Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard upon Elliott's return from a knee injury in Week 11. It was fair to wonder if Dallas would turn to old trusty (Elliott has logged more than twice as many carries as Pollard since Pollard arrived in 2019) or ride Pollard's hot hand, considering Pollard averaged 123 rush yards per game (second in the NFL among running backs) and 137.5 scrimmage yards per game (first among RBs) while rushing for four TDs (tied for first) during Zeke's absence from Week 8 to Week 10 (Dallas had a bye in Week 9).
DALLAS, TX
NFL

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Nov. 21

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown. (NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.) 2022 · 4-6-0 OTHER NEWS. QB Colt McCoy is set to start versus the 49ers, per NFL Network...
NFL

2023 NFL Draft order: Bears holding highest pick since 2017; Cardinals nearing top 10

This is a look at the first-round order for the 2023 NFL Draft heading into Week 12 of the 2022 NFL season, along with the top three needs for each team. The order is determined by record, using strength of schedule as the first tiebreaker (click here to see a full list of the draft-order tiebreakers). Keep in mind -- teams that would make the playoffs if the season ended today are marked as PL (short for playoffs) in the order below. The draft order for playoff teams is determined by the results of postseason play.

